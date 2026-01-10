Gold Liquidity Hunter MT5

Gold Liquidity Hunter is a professional automated trading system engineered for the high-volatility nature of the modern XAUUSD (Gold) market. The algorithm operates on the H1 timeframe, utilizing a strategy based on institutional liquidity sweeps and price reclaims.

The "Volatility Regime" Strategy

This Expert Advisor is tuned specifically for the post-2024 market structure, where Gold daily ranges have expanded significantly. Unlike older strategies designed for smaller ranges, Gold Liquidity Hunter ignores market noise and targets massive "expansion moves."

Target: Aims for large moves (up to 500 pips) that align with current market momentum.

Logic: Identifies price extremes over a rolling 24-hour lookback. Entries are taken only when a "sweep" (move beyond extremes) is followed by a confirmed price "reclaim."

IMPORTANT: NOT DESIGNED FOR PROP FIRMS

Please Read Carefully: This EA is optimized for personal account growth and is NOT recommended for Prop Firm Challenges.

The Reason: The strategy uses an aggressive 1:50 Risk-to-Reward Ratio . This mathematically results in a lower win rate but massive payouts when successful.

Drawdown Warning: Statistically, losing streaks of 15-20 trades can occur before a winning trade recovers the losses and pushes into profit.

The Consequence: On a Prop Firm account, a losing streak of this length (at 1% risk) would hit the Max Drawdown Limit and fail the account.

Recommendation: Use this EA only on personal accounts where you have the patience to withstand drawdown periods to capture the large expansion moves.

Risk Management Core

The system prioritizes capital protection through fixed parameters.

Reward-to-Risk Ratio: A strict 1:50 ratio (100 points Stop Loss / 5000 points Take Profit).

Fixed Risk: Default settings limit risk to 1% of the account balance per trade sequence.

Position Splitter: Total risk volume is automatically divided into multiple positions to optimize execution.

Milestone Protection: Includes a feature to automatically reduce risk to 0.5% once the account reaches a specific growth milestone (default: 10x initial balance).

Safety First: No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss.

Technical Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread is mandatory. Note: The strategy uses a tight 10-pip (100 point) Stop Loss. Low spreads and fast execution are critical for performance.



Backtesting & Setup