AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4

AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4 is a professional hedging-based recovery Expert Advisor designed to transform losing positions into profitable outcomes — even during strong market reversals. It uses an advanced Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism (ZRH), a proven mathematical trading model that allows your trade cycle to end with a net profit regardless of whether price moves up or down.

Instead of relying on traditional stop losses, this EA uses a controlled sequence of hedged recovery trades, placed at precise distances and with calculated lot sizing, to build a “profit zone” around the market. Once price reaches either side of this zone, the EA closes all open trades together in profit.

The result?
"Your losing trades are systematically converted into winning cycles." No guesswork. No panic. Pure algorithmic management.


How AZ Trade Recovery EA Works
You can start with:

    • A manual Buy/Sell position
    • A trade opened by another EA
    • Or an automatically generated trade (optional auto-trading)


    If the market moves against your initial entry, AZ Trade Recovery EA activates the recovery engine:

    1. The EA places an opposite-direction hedge trade at a defined Recovery GAP.
    2. Lot sizing is increased according to your selected Recovery Model (Multiple, Custom, AddLot, etc.).
    3. A new TakeProfit level is calculated for the combined position.
    4. If price switches direction again, the EA continues placing new hedge trades at each GAP level.
    5. Once the market reaches either TakeProfit boundary, all trades close together in net profit.

      Up or down — the recovery cycle ends with a positive result as long as margin is sufficient.



      What Type of Trade EA's can Manage

      You decide how the EA opens and manages trades by selecting:

        • External Manual Trade
        Use your own manual Buy/Sell entries — the EA will automatically manage recovery, TP, and risk for those trades.

          • External EA Trade

          If you already use another trading EA, AZ Trade Recovery EA can take over recovery management for trades opened by that EA.

          • Auto Trading (Initial_Auto)

          The EA can automatically open initial positions using any combination of built-in strategies:

            • Bollinger Bands
            • Moving Average
            • RSI
            • Heiken Ashi
            • Breakout Trading
            • ADX Trend
            • Ichimoku
            • Pivot Trading
            • Fast Movement Logic

          You can enable multiple strategies to build your own custom entry system.

          • Instant Order
          You select Buy or Sell from the inputs, and the EA immediately opens that trade as the initial position.
          • Trade Panel (Initial_Panel)
          Activates a lightweight trading panel on the chart. Open Buy, Sell, BuyStop, SellStop, or edit TP — all from the panel. Perfect for traders who want manual entries with automatic recovery.
          • Backtest Buttons (Initial_Button)
          Enables simple Buy/Sell buttons for visual backtesting. Ideal for testing recovery behavior interactively inside Strategy Tester.


          Why This EA Is Different

          • Works equally well for Forex, CFDs, Metals, Indices, and Crypto
          • Can operate in both hedging and non-hedging mode
          • Supports Grid before Recovery (optional)
          • Handles multi-level lot sizing intelligently
          • Offers custom GAP levels, dynamic GAP, or fixed GAP
          • Includes full loss-protection settings
          • Suitable for intraday traders, swing traders, and automation traders


          Key Features

          • Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism
          • Manual + Auto Trading (Hybrid System)
          • Light Trade Panel for one-click control
          • Multi-Magic & Multi-Strategy support
          • Dynamic or Fixed Recovery GAP
          • Multiple lot sizing models
          • Break Even & Trailing Stop
          • Grid Mode before Recovery (optional)
          • Supports trades from external EAs
          • Non-Hedge Mode for FIFO brokers
          • Loss-Taking Policy for extreme market movement
          • Works on any instrument with sufficient volatility


          How to Use

          1. Open your initial trade manually OR let the EA auto-open.
          2. If trade goes into drawdown, the recovery engine automatically activates.
          3. The EA hedges, multiplies, and recalculates profit levels dynamically.
          4. When price hits either TP boundary — entire cycle closes in profit.

          Trading becomes:
          More stable. More predictable. More controlled.


          Recommendations

          • Use a broker with tight spreads & hedging enabled
          • Avoid low-volatility sessions
          • Choose Recovery GAP and lot sizing carefully
          • Ensure sufficient free margin for long recovery cycles


          User Guide

          User Guide 

