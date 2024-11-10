Long and Short PRO EA

5
Long and Short PRO EA is an improved advisor Long and Short FREE EA (unfortunately, users down conduct assessments on purpose, so we had to release a paid version).

All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advice will be improved in the future.

One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi family of advisors for gold (XAUUSD). You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread of up to 30 is considered. The scalper works 24/5, the loss is covered by the grid with averaging by a light (small) coefficient if you set it. It should always work, with the exception of stops by time that you set yourself, for example, on news, so I implemented two sessions by time.

Main characteristics:Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot.

  • Trading instruments: GOLD (I haven't considered other instruments, but you can try).
  • Timeframes: M1-H1, there is no difference, but for convenience I recommend H1.
  • Algorithm: I will keep the algorithm of work to myself.
  • Risk management: there is a function to forcibly close orders in case of drawdown to the percentage of the deposit that you specify. There is a pause function in case of drawdown - new orders will not be opened.

Advisor parameters:

Lot == Lot
Tral == Minimum closed pips
Grid step == Grid step in pips
Profit in day == When the amount in currency is reached, the EA will stop until the next day
Spread limit == Spread limit
Lot step == Number of maximum open positions

Time ON EA session 1 == Turn on the EA
Time OFF EA session 1 == Turn off the EA
Time ON EA session 2 == Turn on the EA
Time OFF EA session 2 == Turn off the EA
Close everything by time == Forces all orders to close when the time is up

Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication when opening the grid (if you put 0, then the lot will be added 0.01, 0.02, 0.03....)
Stop limit in procent == Closes all orders when the drawdown in percent is reached
Pause in procent == Prohibition on opening new orders when the drawdown in percent is reached
Magic number == Magic number
Panel info == Information panel

Contacts:

Telegram group t.me/yarukamiea


Comentários 2
dplus0000
68
dplus0000 2024.11.21 02:04 
 

I have been using it well since purchasing it. I am currently using it in small lots and am satisfied with the results. I will use it well.

Mahedi Hasan Monir
479
Mahedi Hasan Monir 2024.11.13 17:25 
 

I am very pleased with the results so far. The performance of this EA has been excellent, and I would highly recommend it. Thank you for your hard work.

