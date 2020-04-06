Kumo Gator

Strategy Overview

This robot is built on a simple and consistent logic:trade only in the direction of market structure, by combining Ichimoku cloud analysis with Alligator indicator crossovers. The goal is to identify momentum phases when a trend is established, while avoiding random entries during ranging conditions. The robot does not use martingale, does not use grid systems, and does not open multiple positions aggressively. It follows a disciplined and structured approach.

Buy Conditions

The robot looks for BUY opportunities only when:

  • The price is above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bullish market structure.
  • Within this favorable zone, the robot relies on Alligator crossovers to detect bullish impulses or the continuation of an existing trend.

In other words, when the market breathes in the right direction and the Alligator lines align into a bullish signal, the robot can open a BUY trade.

Sell Conditions

The robot looks for SELL opportunities only when:

  • The price is below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating bearish market momentum.
  • In this setup, Alligator crossovers are used to detect bearish impulses, retracements, or trend continuation.

Thus, when the market structure confirms selling pressure and the Alligator opens downward, the robot can enter a SELL trade.

About Backtesting

I did not include any backtest, and this is intentional. The performance of any robot can vary greatly depending on:

  • the broker you use
  • the spread
  • commissions
  • swap
  • the quality of historical data

A robot can be highly profitable with one broker and less efficient with another. This is why I strongly recommend that each user performs their own backtest.

By doing so, you will:

  • better understand the logic behind the strategy,
  • see how the robot reacts in different market conditions,
  • strengthen your psychology during drawdown periods because you will trust the entry and exit mechanics.

If you don’t know how to run a backtest, you can simply search on YouTube: “How to run an automatic backtest with the MQL5 Strategy Tester” There are many clear and beginner-friendly tutorials available.

Conclusion

This robot is designed for traders who want a structured, trend-based strategy — without grid, without martingale, and without aggressive risk management.
It follows a coherent technical logic and can be a valuable tool for traders who take the time to analyze and test it.

Mais do autor
Ichimoku Price Action A
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Description This robot is based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo method. A powerful approach designed to identify impulses within the main market trend. The objective is to trade only in the direction of the dominant movement, precisely at the moment when momentum resumes after a period of consolidation. Buy Conditions The Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and price are all located above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). The Chikou Span is free of any obstacles (no intersection with recent price action). A cand
Ichimoku Cloud Breakout
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The Ichimoku Cloud Breaker robot harnesses the power of the famous Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator but with a unique multi–timeframe approach. The goal of the robot is to identify true trend breakouts while filtering out false signals. The robot continuously monitors the Ichimoku clouds across multiple timeframes and only opens a position when the signals are perfectly aligned between the smaller and higher timeframes. Result: precise, powerful, and high–potential entri
Marubozu Trend Rider
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Overview This robot applies a simple, visual, and highly effective logic: take advantage of market excesses to enter on confirmed reversals.It combines Bollinger Bands analysis, trend detection through a Moving Average (MA), and Marubozu candlestick reading to identify zones where the probability of a reversal is highest.The strategy aims to enter after an excess, followed by a clear price-recovery signal, avoiding impulsive entries. Buy Conditions The robot opens a BUY only if: The pri
Rsi MA Adx
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Philosophy The RSI ADX Trend Fusion robot combines the power of three major technical indicators  : RSI, ADX, and Moving Average (MA) , to detect when the market truly shifts from weakness to strength. The goal is not to chase every market move, but to capture only the most reliable signals that emerge from a clear technical confluence.This approach is based on a fundamental principle of algorithmic trading: Never predict the market direction but act only when multiple signals converge
Fractal Ichimoku
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This robot is based on a multi-layered analytical logic, combining the power of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo with the precision of Fractal signals. Its goal is simple: to identify the most reliable market reversals and impulsive movements, where multiple technical forces converge.This approach does not seek to catch every market move, but focuses only on high-probability entries, where conditions are clearly in favor of the trader.   perating Logic The robot continuously analy
MACD Ichimoku retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This robot combines the precision of the Ichimoku Cloud and the power of the MACD to identify high-probability trend reversals. The idea is simple: detect moments when the market moves too far from its equilibrium zone (extreme elasticity), then confirm this imbalance through the MACD structure before a real reversal occurs. Thus, the robot does not anticipate it waits for technical proof of the reversal before acting. Operating Logic The strategy is based on two l
SAR Ichimoku retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The robot is built on an elegant combination of three powerful technical concepts: the Ichimoku Cloud, the Parabolic SAR, and the concept of price elasticity.Its goal is simple: to identify the most reliable trend reversals by waiting for the market to reach a sufficient level of tension before confirming a new direction.The robot does not attempt to trade every movement, but only high-probability signals, when price, trend, and momentum align perfectly. Operating Lo
Moving Average Breakout
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The robot is based on a simple yet highly effective principle: Identifying clear breakouts of the moving average accompanied by strong price elasticity. The goal is to detect moments when the market creates a genuine impulse , a sign that a real trend is forming, not just a random fluctuation. By focusing only on strong and confirmed breakouts, the robot filters out most of the false signals that trap manual traders. It continuously monitors candle behavior around t
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
Rsi MA Pullback 2
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy: The RSI MA Pullback robot is based on a simple but remarkably effective concept: Identify a strong impulse, wait for a controlled retracement, and then capture the second impulse ;   the one where the market reveals its true direction. To achieve this level of precision, the robot combines the Moving Average (MA) and the RSI indicator in order to filter out false signals and only take positions when the technical conditions are perfectly aligned. Each trade is there
Bollinger Heiken Ichimoku impulsion 2 X
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This strategy is built on a simple yet remarkably effective logic: trading market impulses in the direction of the main trend, by combining the power of Ichimoku Cloud and Bollinger Bands.The robot does not try to catch every price movement — instead, it focuses on significant breakouts, where volatility explodes and the dominant trend is clearly established. Operating Logic The system relies on two key technical pillars: Bollinger Bands detect moments of volatility
Rsi MA Breakout X
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This robot is built on a simple yet powerful concept .C apturing high-probability trend reversals by combining three essential market elements: Moving Average (MA) : to identify the dominant trend and areas of excess. Price Elasticity  : to detect when the market moves too far from its natural balance. RSI (Relative Strength Index)  : to confirm overbought or oversold zones before a potential reversal. This combination allows the robot to enter trades only when condi
Koumo Breakout A
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.   Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robo
Trend Flip
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job. Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
SmartFilter
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor is built on a solid technical approach focused on trend reversals. Its goal is not to catch every market movement, but to identify high-probability reversal zones through the confluence of multiple reliable technical signals. The robot analyzes market conditions using several complementary indicators: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. This combination helps avoid premature entries and focuses on moments where price momentum truly confirms a
SkyRebound
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Overview This robot follows a simple and structured technical logic: identify areas where the market shows excess, then enter when a coherent reversal signal begins to form.The goal is to capture clean movements without stacking positions or using risky methods.The robot uses no grid, no martingale, and never increases lot sizes. Buy Conditions A buy position can be opened only when multiple technical elements align: The market is above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating an underlying bull
Awesome Cloud
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
