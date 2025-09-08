Kumo Gator

Strategy Overview

This robot is built on a simple and consistent logic:trade only in the direction of market structure, by combining Ichimoku cloud analysis with Alligator indicator crossovers. The goal is to identify momentum phases when a trend is established, while avoiding random entries during ranging conditions. The robot does not use martingale, does not use grid systems, and does not open multiple positions aggressively. It follows a disciplined and structured approach.

Buy Conditions

The robot looks for BUY opportunities only when:

The price is above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bullish market structure.

Within this favorable zone, the robot relies on Alligator crossovers to detect bullish impulses or the continuation of an existing trend.

In other words, when the market breathes in the right direction and the Alligator lines align into a bullish signal, the robot can open a BUY trade.

Sell Conditions

The robot looks for SELL opportunities only when:

The price is below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating bearish market momentum.

In this setup, Alligator crossovers are used to detect bearish impulses, retracements, or trend continuation.

Thus, when the market structure confirms selling pressure and the Alligator opens downward, the robot can enter a SELL trade.

About Backtesting

I did not include any backtest, and this is intentional. The performance of any robot can vary greatly depending on:

the broker you use

the spread

commissions

swap

the quality of historical data

A robot can be highly profitable with one broker and less efficient with another. This is why I strongly recommend that each user performs their own backtest.

By doing so, you will:

better understand the logic behind the strategy,

see how the robot reacts in different market conditions,

strengthen your psychology during drawdown periods because you will trust the entry and exit mechanics.

If you don’t know how to run a backtest, you can simply search on YouTube: “How to run an automatic backtest with the MQL5 Strategy Tester” There are many clear and beginner-friendly tutorials available.

Conclusion

This robot is designed for traders who want a structured, trend-based strategy — without grid, without martingale, and without aggressive risk management.

It follows a coherent technical logic and can be a valuable tool for traders who take the time to analyze and test it.