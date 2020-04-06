Kumo Gator

Strategy Overview

This robot is built on a simple and consistent logic:trade only in the direction of market structure, by combining Ichimoku cloud analysis with Alligator indicator crossovers. The goal is to identify momentum phases when a trend is established, while avoiding random entries during ranging conditions. The robot does not use martingale, does not use grid systems, and does not open multiple positions aggressively. It follows a disciplined and structured approach.

Buy Conditions

The robot looks for BUY opportunities only when:

  • The price is above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bullish market structure.
  • Within this favorable zone, the robot relies on Alligator crossovers to detect bullish impulses or the continuation of an existing trend.

In other words, when the market breathes in the right direction and the Alligator lines align into a bullish signal, the robot can open a BUY trade.

Sell Conditions

The robot looks for SELL opportunities only when:

  • The price is below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating bearish market momentum.
  • In this setup, Alligator crossovers are used to detect bearish impulses, retracements, or trend continuation.

Thus, when the market structure confirms selling pressure and the Alligator opens downward, the robot can enter a SELL trade.

About Backtesting

I did not include any backtest, and this is intentional. The performance of any robot can vary greatly depending on:

  • the broker you use
  • the spread
  • commissions
  • swap
  • the quality of historical data

A robot can be highly profitable with one broker and less efficient with another. This is why I strongly recommend that each user performs their own backtest.

By doing so, you will:

  • better understand the logic behind the strategy,
  • see how the robot reacts in different market conditions,
  • strengthen your psychology during drawdown periods because you will trust the entry and exit mechanics.

If you don’t know how to run a backtest, you can simply search on YouTube: “How to run an automatic backtest with the MQL5 Strategy Tester” There are many clear and beginner-friendly tutorials available.

Conclusion

This robot is designed for traders who want a structured, trend-based strategy — without grid, without martingale, and without aggressive risk management.
It follows a coherent technical logic and can be a valuable tool for traders who take the time to analyze and test it.

END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Эксперты
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Эксперты
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
Mix it all Lethal
Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Mix It All, Lethal — это комплексное торговое решение, разработанное для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям. В отличие от обычных советников (EA), эта система объединяет стратегии Trend Following (следование за трендом), Reversal (разворот High/Low) и Breakout (пробой) в едином интеллектуальном алгоритме. Включает продвинутую визуальную панель для мониторинга эффективности в реальном времени. Система оснащена передовыми механизмами управления и восстановления, включая настраиваемую опцию Се
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Эксперты
Представляем Neural Bitcoin Impulse - инновационный торговый бот, созданный с использованием технологии обучения нейросети на объёмных массивах рыночных данных. Встроенная математическая модель искусственного интеллекта ищет потенциальный импульс каждого следующего рыночного бара и использует образовавшиеся паттерны дивергенции и конвергенции между прогностическими показателями и ценой для формирования высокоточных разворотных точек открытия торговых позиций. В основе торгового робота лежит ра
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
3 (3)
Эксперты
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
