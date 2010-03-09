Gold trading manager

XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about.

More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc)

Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold)
Timeframe Any
Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2 (or equivalent in another currency)
Account Type Better with the lower spread
Leverage 1:500
Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs)
Lots size 0.2

For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply run this EA in the cheapest VPS you can find, or just the cheapest VPS provided by Metatrader.

Produtos recomendados
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
Experts
configuração padrão (XAUUSD, M1, depósito mínimo: $1.000) o sinal seguinte está a utilizar um corretor fiável (mercados IC)   MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Fórmula 1 EA O EA de Fórmula 1 representa um sistema de negociação automatizado de última geração, concebido especificamente para a negociação de ouro (XAUUSD), aproveitando estratégias sofisticadas de alta frequência otimizadas para o período de um minuto. Este sistema avançado foi meticulosamente concebido para capi
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Experts
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
LazyBoy AI Trader Prob Firms Ready
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
NEW! Jan 8th 2024 Flash sale - 90% discount! SEP 29 2023   - Get the source code and redistribute the EA as you wish, contact us for details. SEP 11 2023   - Now you can pay only $1000 a monthly installment and get full access to the EA. Trades; Currency pairs - Metals and more! The Strategy; Our Advanced Support/Resistance Trading Strategy is a powerful tool designed to help traders achieve consistent gains while effectively managing risk and avoiding losses. Here are the key strengths of th
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
Promoção atual: Apenas 1 restante a 349 $ Preço final: 999$ Certifique-se de verificar nosso "   Pacote combo Ultimate EA   " em nosso   blog promocional   !   Baixo risco ao vivo   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 O Viper EA usa entradas de "reversão à média" nítidas e eficazes durante o período de variação dos pregões (entre 23h e 1h GMT+2, horário de verão dos EUA).    Essas negociações já têm uma taxa de sucesso muito alta, mas se o mercado virar contra a posição, o EA inicial
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
1.8 (5)
Experts
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor
Sasa-mihael Miloievici
Experts
Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe . Built for traders who value long-term stability , controlled risk , and professional performance , the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure , eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold. With over 3 years of verified backtesting
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney é um algoritmo complexo e inovador que utiliza Inteligência Artificial em combinação com a análise técnica tradicional para prever os movimentos futuros do mercado do símbolo GBPUSD e USDJPY . Este Expert Advisor faz uso de Redes Neurais Recorrentes, especificamente células de Memória de Longo Prazo, que são treinadas utilizando dados de indicadores de análise técnica. Através deste método, a EA é capaz de aprender quais os indicadores mais relevantes para movimentos futuros de preços e a
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
Experts
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
A estratégia de negociação é baseada em mais de 10 anos de experiência de sucesso em negociação com base na força de uma vela e porcentagem do corpo em relação ao Candle inteiro (Strong Candle) e / ou (dependendo dos parametros configurados) em 1 média móvel de tendência tripla de longo período (JMA) combinada com a média móvel de tempo do gráfico atual com bandas constantes e oscilador AWESOME ou ainda Bollinger Bands, sendo que tudo isso pode ser combinado como desejar para permitir uma entra
Scalper MultiChartsMT5
Denis Nikolaev
Experts
ScalperMultiChartsMT5 é um sistema de negociação multi-moeda totalmente automático para escalpelamento noturno.  Particulares O consultor negocia em 28 principais principais e cruzamentos , Gold, Silver . O consultor não usa técnicas arriscadas O EA usa o número mínimo de Parâmetros de entrada disponíveis para compreensão O Expert Advisor define todas as ordens fixas e ocultas do corretor Stop Loss e Take Profit O EA usa o número mágico de Magic para identificar suas ordens Recomendação Qualque
Fxx EA
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Settings Inputs Symbols XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD Time Frame 1H Money management Anti-Martingale, Martingale ,Fixed Ratio (advanced), Make sure to change the symbols to  XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD (comma-separated) before testing. Fxx Ea a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who want to scale into profitable positions using a pyramiding strategy across multiple symbols. The EA trade multiple symbols simultaneously – manage each symbol independently with separate tr
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
Experts
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Experts
Greetings, fellow traders. EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years. Through this process, we have achieved excellent results. The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues. It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites. These tiny insects are known for th
Expert with AI
Alberto Flores
Experts
Dual Breakout EA — Built Live with AI & Twitch Adaptive breakout system engineered for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Powered by community input on Twitch Features: Dual timeframe breakout detection Smart margin-aware lot sizing Daily profit/loss limit control Silent mode for validation or optimization User-configurable lot limits: GBPUSD Max Lot (default: 1.0) XAUUSD Max Lot (default: 1.0) Designed to run with 1:100+ leverage and $1,000+ account size. Built Live with the Community E
JesUsdJpy
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Documentação Completa para o Assessor Especialista (EA) JesUsdJpy Visão Geral Para melhores resultados : Estratégia Principal (Main Strategy) : Defina true para ativar a estratégia principal de USD/JPY e utilize as configurações padrão. Estratégia 2 (Strategy2) : Defina false , a menos que prefira usar esta estratégia alternativa. Este Assessor Especialista (EA) foi projetado especificamente para traders de Forex, com foco na otimização de desempenho no par de moedas USD/JPY no timeframe M5. Ele
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
FMAN ScalpXAU M1 Gold Scalping EA
Aan Sumanto
Experts
FMAN ScalpXAU M1: Dominate Gold with Precision Scalping. This Expert Advisor is engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) , combining lightning-fast execution with intelligent risk management to capture quick profits. Experience the power of advanced signal filtering, multi-timeframe confirmation, and a robust news protection system, all designed for consistent, risk-managed performance in the dynamic Gold market. Overview The FMAN ScalpXAU M1 isn't just another EA – it's a precision instrument crafted ex
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method,   XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it   . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
GOLD Stone
Ken Iijima
Experts
GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold DISCOUNT - Don't Miss Out! Original Price: $800 → Now: $150 LINE Signal Coming Soon! Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years   Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years) Outstanding Performance Metrics Metric Result Rating Profit Factor 19.48 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good) Sharpe Ratio 2.41 Excellent (1.0
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
SEXTA-FEIRA NEGRA 50% DE DESCONTO - NANO MACHINE GPT Preço regular: $997 até Sexta-feira Negra: $498.50 (O preço com desconto será refletido durante a promoção.) Início da venda: 27 de novembro de 2025 - evento de Sexta-feira Negra por tempo limitado. Sorteio da Sexta-feira Negra: Todos os compradores do Nano Machine GPT durante o evento da Sexta-feira Negra podem participar de um sorteio aleatório para ganhar: 1 x ativação do Syna 1 x ativação do AiQ 1 x ativação do Mean Machine GPT Como part
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Máquina de Aprendizagem + Modelo de Aprendizagem XGBoost +112 IAs Pagos e Gratuitos + Sistema de Votação + Prompts Externos e Editáveis) Enquanto a maioria dos EAs no mercado afirma usar "IA" ou "redes neurais" mas na realidade executam apenas scripts básicos, o Aria Connector EA V4 redefine o que significa trading verdadeiramente alimentado por IA. Isto não é teoria, não é exagero de marketing, é uma conexão direta e verificável entre sua plataforma MetaTrader 5 e 112
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Versão 5.0 - Inteligência Autônoma Através de Arquitetura Institucional A evolução da automação baseada em regras para inteligência autônoma genuína representa a progressão natural do trading algorítmico. O que as mesas quantitativas institucionais começaram a explorar há mais de uma década amadureceu em implementação prática. AIQ Versão 5.0 incorpora essa maturação: análise sofisticada de IA multi-modelo, arquitetura de validação independente e sistemas de aprendizado contínuo refinados at
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA é baseado na estratégia de posição pendente (PPS) e um algoritmo de negociação secreta muito avançado. A estratégia da Bonnitta EA é uma combinação de um indicador personalizado secreto, linhas de tendência, níveis de suporte e resistência (ação de preço) e o algoritmo de negociação secreta mais importante mencionado acima. NÃO COMPRE UM EA SEM QUALQUER TESTE COM DINHEIRO REAL DE MAIS DE 3 MESES, DEMOREI MAIS DE 100 SEMANAS (MAIS DE 2 ANOS) PARA TESTAR BONNITTA EA COM DINHEIRO REAL
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Português Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Onde a Inteligência Institucional Encontra o Trading Especializado Desde a pioneira integração genuína de IA no trading algorítmico, refinamos esta abordagem através de múltiplos ciclos de mercado, regimes econômicos e evoluções tecnológicas. O que começou como nossa convicção de que o aprendizado de máquina adaptativo representa a progressão natural do trading quantitativo tornou-se uma direção da indústria. A Versão 11.0 m
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
O KT Gold Nexus EA é um sistema de trading profissional projetado para o mercado spot de ouro (XAUUSD). Desenvolvido com base em dados históricos de alta precisão, ele passou por rigorosos testes de estresse e verificações de robustez em diferentes regimes e ciclos de mercado. Utilizando técnicas algorítmicas avançadas, incluindo otimizações baseadas em aprendizado de máquina, este EA foi projetado para ser viável a longo prazo. Ele opera exclusivamente na direção de compra. O trading é uma jorn
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – grade quantitativa adaptativa que evolui com o mercado NEXUS é um sistema 100% automático que constrói combinações de regras em tempo real, valida essas combinações out-of-sample e só entra em operação quando detecta uma vantagem estatística em um contexto de mercado válido. Especificações rápidas Tipo de sistema: grade adaptativa com validação OOS (out-of-sample) e filtros de ambiente (notícias, volatilidade, sessão/dia e áreas de valor de volume opcionais). Instrumentos: pares principa
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU é um robô de trading algorítmico desenvolvido para operar nos mercados XAUUSD (Ouro) e US100 / Nasdaq . Ele combina duas abordagens estratégicas (Scalping e Swing Trading) dentro de uma estrutura disciplinada de gestão de risco, voltada para estabilidade de longo prazo. Mercados Principais Compatíveis • XAUUSD (Ouro) • US100 / Nasdaq Arquitetura de Dupla Estratégia 1. Scalping • Operações intradiárias • Baixa exposição ao mercado • Optimizado para micro movimentos • Gestão de risco rig
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Experts
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Experts
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.38 (13)
Experts
EA Golden Blitz   – Uma solução segura e eficaz para o trading de ouro   Promoção de lançamento! Apenas 1 cópias restantes pelo preço atual!  Próximo preço: $999.99 Preço final: $1999.99  Versão para MT4 Olá! Eu sou o EA Gold Blitz   , o segundo Expert Advisor (EA) da família Diamond Forex Group, especialmente desenvolvido para operar com ouro (XAU/USD). Com recursos excepcionais e um enfoque prioritário na segurança, prometo oferecer uma experiência sustentável e eficaz de trading de ouro para
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário