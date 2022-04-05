Multi Order Breakeven Manager
- Utilitários
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- Versão: 1.5
- Atualizado: 1 dezembro 2025
Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4
Overview
The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades.
It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target.
The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance.
It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups.
Features
-
Multi-order management: Handles single or multiple XAUUSD positions, grouping trades that fall within a specified pip range.
-
Smart breakeven logic: Adjusts stop-loss levels only when the most recent order meets the breakeven trigger condition.
-
Offset control: Allows adding a small offset beyond the entry price to cover trading costs or secure a minimal profit.
-
Magic number filtering: Option to manage only trades from a specific Expert Advisor or all trades in the account.
Input Parameters
-
MagicNumber: The trade identifier to manage (set to 0 for all trades).
-
GapPips: The maximum pip distance for grouping related XAUUSD orders.
-
BETriggerPips: The profit level (in pips) at which breakeven adjustment is activated.
-
BEOffsetPips: The number of pips added beyond the entry price when setting the breakeven stop.
How to Use
-
Attach the utility to an XAUUSD chart.
-
Adjust the input parameters according to your trading setup.
-
The utility will monitor open positions continuously.
-
When the most recent order in a cluster reaches the target profit, all grouped orders will have their stop-loss moved to breakeven (including offset if set).
Notes
-
The utility does not open or close trades; it only manages stop-loss adjustments.
-
Always test the settings on a demo account before applying to live trading.
-
The tool is designed for XAUUSD but may be adapted for other instruments if desired.
-
No performance guarantees are expressed or implied.
Support
For assistance with settings or customization requests, contact the author through the MQL5 comments section or via the MQL5 private message system.