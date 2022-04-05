Multi Order Breakeven Manager

Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4

Overview

The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades.
It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target.
The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance.
It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups.

Features

  • Multi-order management: Handles single or multiple XAUUSD positions, grouping trades that fall within a specified pip range.

  • Smart breakeven logic: Adjusts stop-loss levels only when the most recent order meets the breakeven trigger condition.

  • Offset control: Allows adding a small offset beyond the entry price to cover trading costs or secure a minimal profit.

  • Magic number filtering: Option to manage only trades from a specific Expert Advisor or all trades in the account.

Input Parameters

  • MagicNumber: The trade identifier to manage (set to 0 for all trades).

  • GapPips: The maximum pip distance for grouping related XAUUSD orders.

  • BETriggerPips: The profit level (in pips) at which breakeven adjustment is activated.

  • BEOffsetPips: The number of pips added beyond the entry price when setting the breakeven stop.

How to Use

  1. Attach the utility to an XAUUSD chart.

  2. Adjust the input parameters according to your trading setup.

  3. The utility will monitor open positions continuously.

  4. When the most recent order in a cluster reaches the target profit, all grouped orders will have their stop-loss moved to breakeven (including offset if set).

Notes

  • The utility does not open or close trades; it only manages stop-loss adjustments.

  • Always test the settings on a demo account before applying to live trading.

  • The tool is designed for XAUUSD but may be adapted for other instruments if desired.

  • No performance guarantees are expressed or implied.

Support

For assistance with settings or customization requests, contact the author through the MQL5 comments section or via the MQL5 private message system.

