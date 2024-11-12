News Filter EA MT4

5

News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant

News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA, you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features.

MT5 Version

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

To receive the updated user guide and get further support for future updates, please leave a comment in the product section. This helps us identify buyers. Thank you!

KEY FEATURES

  • The News Filter EA pauses your expert advisor for a set period before and after the news event, preventing new trades from opening. Once the specified time has passed, your expert advisor will automatically resume trading.
  • The EA supports running multiple experts on different symbols. You can manage as many EAs as you like with the News Filter EA.
  • Supports two news sources: ForexFactory.com and Investing.com.
  • News events displayed directly on the chart.
With the News Filter EA:
  • Close open positions before the news release.
  • Close only profitable positions before the news release.
  • Cancel pending orders before the news release.
  • Set your preferred trading sessions.
  • Set your preferred trading days.
  • Set your preferred trading hours.
  • Manage your account's maximum loss: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account loss reaches a certain limit.
  • Manage your account's maximum daily loss: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account daily loss reaches a certain limit.
  • Manage your account's maximum profit: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account profit reaches a certain limit.
  • Manage your account's maximum daily profit: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account daily profit reaches a certain limit.
  • Manage your account's maximum drawdown: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account DD reaches a certain limit.

In strategy tester mode, only the panel will be visible since it’s not possible to access news data during backtesting.

Setup:

  • Open two charts: Run the News Filter EA on one chart and your main EA on the other.
  • If you’re running multiple experts, increase the number of managed experts in the input settings.
  • The chart running the News Filter EA should be the first one, while the rest of your charts should be the second, third, etc., in MetaTrader.
  • In the input settings, specify the times your expert should avoid trading before and after news events.
  • Select the news impact level (Low, Medium, High) from the input settings.
  • Click on the News Filter button to activate the news filter for your main expert.
  • To close/remove orders before the news, you need to enable these items from the input.
  • Other features such as trading hours, trading days, risk management, etc. are disabled by default and must be activated via input to use them.
  • Finally, make sure that the GMT time displayed on the chart is correct.

Note: To display news on the chart, use the News Display button. Hover your mouse over the lines to view the detailed information about the news.

Quantix EA: Trade Smarter, Profit Faster!

Quantix EA, is now available.

After purchasing the product, please leave a comment to receive the installation manual.

I welcome any suggestions that could help enhance the expert advisor.

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Contact information:


Comentários 9
MehdiSoleil
203
MehdiSoleil 2025.12.14 09:39 
 

This news filter works very well. Easy to use.

Proximus Optimus
59
Proximus Optimus 2025.10.13 07:17 
 

Hi, Fantastic EA! The setup is simple, performance is spot-on, and Rashed’s quick and friendly support makes the whole experience even better. Highly recommended!

marksniper2
44
marksniper2 2025.09.26 09:20 
 

Excellent Filter and excellent support with prompt replies.

