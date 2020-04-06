Bold AI


BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence

BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, and momentum-based logic.
It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk.

Why Choose BOLD AI?

🎯 Intelligent Entry Strategy
Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum assessment (RSI), and price action speed filters for accurate entry signals.

⚡ Fast & Efficient Trade Execution
Responds instantly to qualifying trade conditions to capitalize on short-term opportunities.

📈 Profit Protection with Trailing Stop
Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels to lock in gains as price moves in your favor.

🛡 Risk Management Built-In
Designed to control drawdown while letting profitable trades run longer.

Key Features

  • Fully automated — no manual intervention required.

  • Uses a multi-indicator strategy for enhanced accuracy.

  • Dynamic trailing stop for optimal exits.

  • Works with multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

  • Supports both Hedge and Netting accounts.

Recommended Settings

  • Pairs: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (default settings)

  • Broker Type: Low-spread ECN/Zero Spread recommended

  • Execution: Fast order execution for best results

Setup Instructions

  1. Open your MetaTrader 4 platform.

  2. Attach BOLD AI to your chosen chart (GBPUSD or EURUSD, M5).

  3. Enable AutoTrading.

  4. Adjust risk parameters if needed, or use the pre-optimized defaults.

📌 For product support and customization requests, please contact me via the MQL5 messaging system.

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!




Produtos recomendados
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Still
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
"Still" is a trend-based Expert Advisor that looks for trend changes and opens orders in the direction of the new trend. The Moving Average indicator is used as the main signal supplemented by additional integrated confirmation functions. Whenever the signal changes, the opened orders are closed and a new order is opened. Stop levels are used for safety purposes. The EA is tied to the current timeframe. Recommended timeframes are H1 and M30. It can also work on M15 and M5. The recommended curren
Ai UC EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Experts
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Supertrend Consultor Especialista Multimoeda MT4   implementa uma estratégia robusta com o indicador Supertrend, amplamente testada em vários pares de moedas e períodos de tempo. O robô oferece capacidades completas de negociação, incluindo recuperação em grade, opções de hedge e estratégias de martingale (configuráveis, mas desativadas por padrão). Ele possui métodos de entrada precisos (rompimentos, reversões, seguimento de tendência) e regras de saída flexíveis (baseadas em indicadores, tempo
Amelia
Hugo Torrecilla Antolin
Experts
Limited time offer for $ 40 . Launch promotion. Price will go up soon to 100$. Description: Alex AI is a trading system based on Fibonacci grids. Designed with an AI capable of achieving the best trading results. Searching for entries and exits based on Fibonacci rules. The system analyses the markets in search of the best opportunities and through a maya achieves the best results. The use of tools based on the Fibonacci sequence and Fibonacci retracement levels in the technical analysis of fi
LRY FX Robot
Ruiyuan Luo
Experts
LRY FX Robot is a fully automatic trading Robot, which makes orders according to RSI indicators. EA operating environment The EA can be run in any currency, but the best test is EURUSD for H1, with a minimum of $1000. Parameters Lot - lot size for pending orders. MaxLotSize - the maximum number of open orders. InterestAmount - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders Star Hour - the EA operation start hour. End Hour - the EA operation end hour. LotMultiplier - lot multiplier for the
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
Um Expert Advisor que negocia na interseção de duas médias móveis usa a terceira média móvel para filtrar a direção da tendência atual. Possui configurações de entrada flexíveis, mas ao mesmo tempo simples. Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / versão MT5 ->   AQUI   / Instrução   ->       AQUI     Benefícios: Configuração fácil e intuitiva Adequado para qualquer tipo de instrumento e qualquer período de tempo Tem três tipos de notificações Sistema plugável de sobreposição da primeira ordem pela
H4 Trend
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introdução Robô de negociação Forex H4 Trend - Um robô de negociação fácil de usar e totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar o gráfico H4 para capturar movimentos de tendência. Sinais de compra/venda gerados pelo cruzamento do indicador de média móvel. Os pedidos sempre usam stop loss virtual, take profit e trailing stop, além de um hard stop seguinte, caso ocorra uma perda de conexão de servidor para garantir fundos. Recursos característicos Nenhuma técnica perigosa, como martingale, h
MacS
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Fully Automated Robot Based on the MACD and Stochastic Indicator combined. You also have the option to hide the TP and SL. ==> You have 4 Options to trade ==> 1. Set TP and SL ==> 2.Trailing the trade when in profit ==> 3.Close at opposite signal ==> 4.Martingale option works on all Time Frames. On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.  I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure. You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which
Griddy Calm EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Experts
5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189. Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal
Robot Harry
Pavel Kasanic
Experts
Robot Harry This Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY H1 . It has been backtested on historical data for the past 16 year and it achieves good results in real trading. The quality (robustness) of the strategy was also tested on other markets and timeframes, and Monte Carlo tests were also performed. Strategy risks only 0,3 % of account for every trade (this value you can change but it is recommended to risk max. around 2 % of the account per trade). This is a simple but very effec
Linear Regression Trader
Alexander Yaskevich
Experts
We highly recommend you running this expert at EURUSD H1. Linear Regression Trader employs the mathematical model of linear regression for smoothing price movements and trend recognition. Best results can be achieved when trading at the change of the trend or when the prices form a triangle, rectangle or similar patterns. Uses libraries for executing operations with matrices, already included into EX4 file. The principles of work: Define the tangent coefficient of the line for the Large period
DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
Daying Cao
Experts
This EA is based on the classical trend-following system of opening the positions. The EA is based on DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm and ATR and CCI indicator. It uses two moving averages. The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as 5.8 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...; EA Entry Rules: Go long when fast MA1 crosses above the slow MA2 and CCI crosses above the zero line; Go short when fast MA1 crosses below the slow MA2 and CCI crosses below the zero line; the
Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
4 (10)
Experts
This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
EurUsd Turbo Profit
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Ea is performed for EurUsd - i stay try it in all exchange. you can see how work in   this signal  Siga a tendência! Ea profissional - sem grade - sem martingale 6 Estratégia - 3 de compra e 3 de venda Simulação dos últimos 5 anos (2016/06 - 2021/06), surpreendente. ganhou 62% dos negócios faz cerca de 1 operação por dia Spreads = 50 do padrão - deve ser alterado StopLose = 0,003 padrão - significa 0,30% TakeProfit = 0,003 padrão - significa 0,30% Patrimônio líquido = 0,999 padrão -
FlyEA iMA Cross
Carlo Forni
Experts
Crossovers are one of the main moving average strategies. The first type is a price crossover, which is when the price crosses above or below a moving average to signal a potential change in trend. Another strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term MA crosses above the longer-term MA, it's a buy signal , as it indicates that the trend is shifting up. This is known as a " golden cross ." Meanwhile, when the shorter-term MA crosses below
TradeFocus MT4
Kia Alipour Moradi
Experts
Trade Focus identifica cruzamentos de médias móveis rápidas e lentas, garantindo que você capitalize em reversões de tendência e mudanças de direção do mercado. Com entradas mínimas, ele ajuda você a captar mudanças de tendência precoces de forma eficiente. Trade Focus é projetado para traders que visam atender a objetivos de negociação específicos, especialmente em ambientes desafiadores como empresas prop . Ele oferece ferramentas estratégicas como metas diárias de lucro e perda e configuraç
Optimus Prime PRO
Evgenii Efimov
4.52 (25)
Experts
There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39  USD .  After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD. The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairse ant Time frame: Time frame D1     – XAUUSD -   Daily time frame ! Time frame M30   – XAUUSD -  M30  time frame ! Time frame  M15   – GBPUSD. Time frame M15 – EURUSD Time frame  M15   – AUDUSD. Time frame  M15   – USDCHF. Time frame  M15   – USDCAD. Time frame  M15   – EURCHF. Time frame  M15   – EURCAD. Uniqueness:
SwS Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turning points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as resu
Ichimoku Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Ichimoku Trade X is an EA based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo parameters such as Tenkansen1, Kijunsen1, SenkouSpanB1, BuyShift1, Tenkansen2, Kijunsen2, SenkouSpanB2, BuyShift2, Tenkansen3, Kijunsen3, SenkouSpanB3, SellShift1, Tenkansen4, Kijunsen4, SenkouSpanB4 and SellShift2 can be adjusted. Ichimoku Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Ichimoku Trade X. Good lu
IGrid Expert
Seng Yang
Experts
iGrid expert is full auto trading robot, signal by   Indicator count and Velocity include bollinger band, Moving average, grid and hedging strategy... Recommendations EA Settings:   Use default settings or set files. Symbol:   EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSDOr Any. Time Frame:   H1 or Any. Brokers:   ECN or STP brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 - 1/1000 leverage, Minimum Deposit:   $1000 USD UP (possible $3000 Up ). Real signal:... Parameters TradeManagement                = "=== Trade Management =
Winshots Trade Assistant EA
Pawel Michalowski
Experts
Winshots Trade Assistant EA decides when to take the the first trade based on the H1 time frame and the Stochastic indicator.  It is there to assist you in deciding in which direction you should trade as well as managing all the trades you open on the same chart (it's very useful in scalping on lower time frames).  The first trade will always be 1 micro lot, and decision always based on the H1 time frame.  Then your job is to open further trades in the same direction as top ups MANUALLY. However
TaiChi6
Haimin Li
Experts
Tai Chi6EA    Time frame:   M30 ,H1. Tai Chi6是在之前的TaiChi系列的EA基础上，加上马丁格尔的理论，对下单做了适当的调整，基础理论还是MACD指标的背离，删减了一些正确率不高的信号，最终编写成的一款TaiChi升级版。以前购买过Tai Chi（1---5)朋友可能对这款EA比较了解，在这里我就不做过多的解释了，有兴趣可以测试一下看看效果。 关于参数 我个人认为我自己的默认参数还是比较理想的，使用默认参数就可以了。 EA设置： 使用默认设置或设置文件。 品种： 适合所有点差较小的品种。 时间框架： M30及以上。 Time frame: M30 ,H1. 经纪人： ECN经纪人，低传播/佣金，1:400杠杆，非FIFO或FIFO。 最低存款额：3000美元。 欢迎下载测试，请在评论中留下你们的宝贵意见，我们会不断的改进和提升！
The FIRE
Thusitha Ranjana
Experts
The strategy is based on tick analysis  with exponential Moving Average indicator, confirmed by Exponential Moving Average of Higher time Frame. The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy.I recommend using VPS and a Account  with a low spread(spread <= 2 is recommended)  and fast order execution for better trading results. Advantages low draw down; easy to set up. you can start trading With $50 in default set
Eureka v72 Evolution
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Eureka v72 Evolution   Sem um robô de negociação de indicador, o período do gráfico não afeta sua operação. Ele usa principalmente pedidos pendentes BUY_STOP e SELL_STOP para o trabalho. Para pedidos pendentes, o Expert Advisor usa níveis estacionários fixos, os níveis são regulados pelas configurações do Expert Advisor.O Expert Advisor também pode trabalhar no modo de grade de pedido, colocando um número especificado de pedidos em ambos os lados do preço atual. Descrição das configurações do c
GAlpha
Evgenii Tarkov
Experts
A high-frequency analytical tool designed specifically for trading in gold (XAU/USD). It combines modern market analysis techniques, machine learning, and an adaptive risk management strategy to maximize profits in the highly volatile environment typical of the precious metals market. Key Features: Adaptive Volatility-oriented strategy: The operation of an automated correction device (stop loss, take profit) is controlled by a fluid environment using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator. H
Tripple Divider EA
Matas Milevicius
Experts
Tripple Divider EA - smart martingale robot. Working perfect on any 5 digits broker with variable spread,and on any market condition. Used indicators : MA,MACD,RSI Best results gets trading on volatility  pairs like EURJPY,GBPUSD,EURUSD,GBPJPY. No require any optimization! Recommend to use on VPS server. Time frame M5,M15,H1. Starting deposit from 500 EUR/USD/GBP.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capivara EA é um sistema avançado de acompanhamento automatizado de tendências baseado no indicador Hama. Se o mercado ficar em baixa e o indicador ficar vermelho, o EA venderá; se o mercado ficar em alta e o indicador ficar azul, o EA comprará. O EA pode detectar com precisão o início das tendências de alta e de baixa e controlará as negociações abertas em um estilo martingale/grade até atingir TP. Pares recomendados: Todos os pares principais como eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e também pares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combina uma estratégia de breakout e de seguimento de tendências com um máximo de duas negociações por dia.  Contacte-me imediatamente após a compra para obter um bónus pessoal!  Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso forte apoio e indicador de Scanner de tendência, por favor pm. Eu!   Por favor, note que eu não vendo meus EA ou conjuntos especiais no telegram, ele só está disponível no Mql5 e meus arquivos de Conjunto estão disponíveis apenas no meu blog aqui.  Tenha cuid
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Configurações padrão para o teste de ouro (Gold M15) a partir do ano de 2024 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Inteligência de Mercado Adaptativa OFERTA INTRODUTÓRIA ESPECIAL: O poder do Smart Regime EA está sendo lançado por uma fração do seu valor real. Garanta sua licença agora por $50 , antes que o preço comece sua subida gradual e escalonada em direção à avaliação final de $500 . Este é um investimento em uma lógica de mercado sem precedentes. Desbloqueie o poder do trading algorítmico adaptativo.
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Experts
O BB Scalping Expert é minha mais recente e poderosa obra-prima em operações de breakout/scalping e sem martingale, operando ouro com precisão! Este sistema opera em breakouts usando a banda de Bollinger e o indicador Zig-Zag em combinação. Várias ordens pendentes são colocadas na máxima e na mínima das bandas de Bollinger. Quando acionadas, há um trailing stop seguindo o preço de breakout até que as ordens sejam interrompidas. O EA utiliza o indicador Zig-Zag para stop loss dinâmico, protegend
Mais do autor
Kalifx trailing stop EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (5)
Utilitários
KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance. Core Functionality 1. Trailing Stop Logic When the market moves in the direction of an o
FREE
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilitários
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
FREE
Eurusd Price Pulse
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
EURUSD Price Pulse is a steadfast EA designed purely around price action. Utilizing a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), it employs a robust trend detection method to trade in the direction of the trend. It places one order to continue the trend and another to anticipate potential reversals or pullbacks. This EA is not intended for rapid gains over a short period but is crafted to generate steady, long-term profits. Recommendations: - Test the robot with a small amount of money before
FREE
TrendSurge EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
TRENDSURGE EA – Automated GBPUSD Strategy for MT4 Overview The TrendSurge Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, developed to identify and trade potential short-term trend movements on the GBPUSD currency pair. The EA uses pending orders placed around specific times of the trading day, aiming to participate in periods of increased market activity while maintaining a structured and disciplined trading approach. Trading Logic The Expert Advisor places pending orders durin
FREE
Kalifx PS Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
KALIFX Position Size Calculator – Risk Management Utility Overview The KALIFX Position Size Calculator is a MetaTrader utility designed to assist traders in managing risk by calculating precise lot sizes based on account balance, selected risk percentage, and stop loss distance. It operates directly from the chart, allowing users to define entry, stop loss, and take profit levels and instantly view the corresponding lot size and risk amount before placing a trade. Features Interactive chart but
FREE
Multi Order Breakeven Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 Overview The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades. It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target. The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance. It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups. Features Multi-order manag
FREE
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
Kali Layers Toolbox
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
Kali Layers Toolbox – Smart Zone & Layered Trade Management Utility Layers Toolbox is a very useful and smart MT4 utility EA designed for traders who want precision control over zone-based pending orders and break-even (BE) management . Simply draw your trade zone on the chart, and the EA will automatically place multiple pending orders within that zone according to your settings. It works for both single trades and grouped positions , giving you maximum flexibility and accuracy in trade manage
FREE
Bella EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
Red Cross Bot
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The   Red Cross EA   is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a   battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, an
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection. It integrates breakeven control , trailing-stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP placement , and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control. This
X Tesla EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Bantam
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
Red Cross
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplici
Kalifx Trade manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency. It integrates breakeven control , trailing stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP assignment , and   Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters. This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário