Bold AI
- Experts
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence
BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, and momentum-based logic.
It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk.
Why Choose BOLD AI?
🎯 Intelligent Entry Strategy
Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum assessment (RSI), and price action speed filters for accurate entry signals.
⚡ Fast & Efficient Trade Execution
Responds instantly to qualifying trade conditions to capitalize on short-term opportunities.
📈 Profit Protection with Trailing Stop
Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels to lock in gains as price moves in your favor.
🛡 Risk Management Built-In
Designed to control drawdown while letting profitable trades run longer.
Key Features
-
Fully automated — no manual intervention required.
-
Uses a multi-indicator strategy for enhanced accuracy.
-
Dynamic trailing stop for optimal exits.
-
Works with multiple currency pairs and timeframes.
-
Supports both Hedge and Netting accounts.
Recommended Settings
-
Pairs: GBPUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (default settings)
-
Broker Type: Low-spread ECN/Zero Spread recommended
-
Execution: Fast order execution for best results
Setup Instructions
-
Open your MetaTrader 4 platform.
-
Attach BOLD AI to your chosen chart (GBPUSD or EURUSD, M5).
-
Enable AutoTrading.
-
Adjust risk parameters if needed, or use the pre-optimized defaults.
📌 For product support and customization requests, please contact me via the MQL5 messaging system.
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release
IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!