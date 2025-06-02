Prime Plus XAUUSD h1

5

Prime Plus – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1

Prime Plus is a trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It is designed to operate effectively in current market conditions, based on two years of testing from 2024 to the present. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated long-term backtests, Prime Plus is optimized and stress-tested for recent market dynamics. The EA includes a full set of risk management tools and is suitable for prop firm trading conditions.

Each trade placed by Prime Plus includes a stop loss and take profit to ensure disciplined risk control. The EA is equipped with daily protections, equity safeguards, and entry filters to manage exposure and avoid trades during unfavorable conditions. Prime Plus is also built to recover automatically after reaching profit or loss targets for the day.

Main Features:

General settings include:

  • Backtest mode for faster testing

  • Custom order comment and magic number

  • Infopanel display

  • Hedge, Long-only, or Short-only trading modes

Money management:

  • Fixed lot or percentage-based sizing

  • Option to define risk by balance, equity, or a fixed currency amount

Trade management:

  • Stop loss and take profit applied to every position

  • Optional trailing stop

  • Target-based daily profit and loss control with auto resume

Entry protections:

  • Spread filter

  • Limits for open positions and open lots

  • Max trades per candle

Daily and account protections:

  • Daily loss and drawdown limits

  • Minimum and maximum equity controls

  • Daily reset function

Session management:

  • Configurable trading sessions for each day

  • Option to disable Sunday trading

  • Ability to close trades at session or Friday close

Backtest Results:
Prime Plus has shown excellent performance during backtesting from 2024 to the present on XAUUSD H1.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations:

Broker: Any broker with a low spread. IC Markets is suggested
Minimum deposit: 500 USD (with 1:500 leverage)
Recommended deposit: 1000 USD (with 1:500 leverage)
Leverage: At least 1:100; 1:500 is recommended
Account type: Hedging
VPS: Required for continuous 24/7 operation

This system is suitable for traders looking for a modern, disciplined approach to XAUUSD trading that aligns with prop firm rules and live market conditions.


Comentários 1
Aleksandr Davydov
487
Aleksandr Davydov 2025.06.16 17:21 
 

The advisor works! Use the risk and broker settings recommended by the author.

