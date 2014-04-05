Flow Architect

Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit

Free Version Features:

Core Structure Analysis:

  • Daily VWAP Engine - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking

  • Standard Deviation Bands (SD1) - Dynamic support and resistance zones

  • Break of Structure Detection - Visual markers for market structure shifts

  • Fair Value Gap Identification - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts

  • ATR Volatility Context - Real-time Average True Range measurement

  • Clean Information Panel - Essential market data at a glance

Trading Applications:

  • Institutional Level Tracking - Follow smart money with daily VWAP

  • Structure Shift Identification - Catch trend changes with BOS signals

  • Imbalance Zone Trading - Utilize FVGs for high-probability setups

  • Volatility Awareness - Adjust trading approach based on ATR values

  • Clean Chart Presentation - Professional visualization without clutter

Technical Specifications:

  • Lightweight Performance - Minimal CPU usage for multi-chart setups

  • MT5 Native Compatibility - Optimized for MetaTrader 5 platform

  • Easy Installation - Simple drag-and-drop setup

  • Free Forever - No hidden costs or subscription fees

Flow Architect Pro - Full Version Features:

Advanced VWAP Systems:

  • Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis - Weekly, Monthly, Rolling, and Custom session modes

  • Complete Standard Deviation Suite - SD1, SD2, and SD3 bands with professional shading

  • Custom Session Alignment - VWAP aligned with Asian, London, or New York sessions

Professional Market Structure:

  • Order Blocks Detection - Smart money accumulation and distribution zones

  • Liquidity Pool Identification - Equal highs and lows with automatic tracking

  • Advanced FVG Management - Customizable thresholds and auto-cleanup systems

  • Market Structure Confluence - Multi-timeframe structure alignment tools

Institutional Analytics Suite:

  • Volatility Regime Detection - Trending/Ranging and High/Low volatility identification

  • Session Intelligence System - Global session highs and lows with smart marking

  • Volume Profile Integration - Advanced volume distribution analysis

  • Market Depth Simulation - Order flow visualization tools

Complete Customization Package:

  • Full Color Control System - Customize every visual element

  • Multiple Line Style Options - Dashed, dotted, and solid style combinations

  • Hotkey Configuration - Quick toggle any feature with keyboard shortcuts

  • Panel Customization Suite - Move, resize, and customize information display

Professional Trading Tools:

  • Smart Object Management - Automatic cleanup of outdated objects

  • Multi-Timeframe Sync - Synchronized analysis across different timeframes

  • Advanced Alert Systems - Visual and audio alerts for key market events

  • Data Export Capabilities - Save levels to file or clipboard for analysis

  • Backtesting Integration - Compatible with strategy testing environments

Comparison: Lite vs Pro Version

Feature Category Flow Architect Lite Flow Architect Pro
VWAP Modes Daily only 5 modes (Daily/Weekly/Monthly/Rolling/Custom)
Standard Deviations SD1 only Full SD1/SD2/SD3 with shading
Market Structure Basic BOS & FVG Order Blocks + Liquidity + Advanced FVG
Volatility Tools Simple ATR display Volatility Regimes + Session Intelligence
Customization Fixed settings Complete color/style/hotkey control
Object Management Manual cleanup Smart automatic management
Alert Systems None Visual and audio alerts
Support Community forum Priority direct support
Updates Critical fixes only Monthly feature updates

Professional Trading Applications (Pro Features):

Institutional Flow Analysis:

  • Track institutional order blocks across multiple sessions

  • Identify liquidity concentrations before major price movements

  • Map VWAP confluence across weekly, daily, and intraday timeframes

Advanced Risk Management:

  • Volatility-adjusted position sizing with regime detection

  • Session-specific stop loss and take profit placement

  • Multi-timeframe confluence analysis for trade validation

Precision Trade Execution:

  • Order block retest entries with volume confirmation

  • Fair value gap fills as momentum continuation signals

  • Session breakout trading with institutional level confirmation

User Testimonials:

"The multi-timeframe VWAP in Flow Architect Pro transformed my analysis. Seeing weekly and daily confluence improved my trade timing significantly." - James R., Swing Trader

"Order block detection helped me understand institutional positioning. My win rate improved substantially after implementing the Pro version." - Sarah L., Market Analyst

"The customization options in Flow Architect Pro let me create the exact workspace I need. It's become an essential part of my trading toolkit." - Mark T., Professional Trader

Upgrade to Flow Architect Pro:

Flow Architect Pro includes the complete institutional toolkit used by professional traders and fund managers:

Advanced VWAP Systems: Unlimited timeframe and session configurations
Complete Market Structure: Full order block, liquidity, and FVG analysis
Volatility Intelligence: Professional regime detection and session analytics
Total Customization: Complete control over every visual element
Priority Support: Direct access to our trading team
Regular Updates: New features and improvements monthly
Commercial License: Suitable for professional and client use

Obtain the Full Version:

Comment "FLOW PRO" below to receive:

  1. Special upgrade discount code

  2. Professional installation assistance

  3. Comprehensive trading guide

  4. Access to exclusive user community


Installation Instructions (Free Version):

  1. Download the indicator file

  2. Place in your MQL5/Indicators directory

  3. Refresh MetaTrader 5 or restart the platform

  4. Apply to any chart from the Navigator window

  5. Configure basic settings as needed

Free Version Limitations:

  • Daily VWAP calculation only

  • Standard Deviation 1 bands only

  • Basic structure detection features

  • Limited customization options

  • Watermark display present

  • No alert systems available

Flow Architect Lite - Professional Tools for Discerning Traders

Rate our indicator if you find the free version valuable for your trading.

Questions or feedback are welcome in the comments section below.

Developed by YUNZUH Trading Systems


