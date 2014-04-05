Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit

Free Version Features:

Core Structure Analysis:

Daily VWAP Engine - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking

Standard Deviation Bands (SD1) - Dynamic support and resistance zones

Break of Structure Detection - Visual markers for market structure shifts

Fair Value Gap Identification - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts

ATR Volatility Context - Real-time Average True Range measurement

Clean Information Panel - Essential market data at a glance

Trading Applications:

Institutional Level Tracking - Follow smart money with daily VWAP

Structure Shift Identification - Catch trend changes with BOS signals

Imbalance Zone Trading - Utilize FVGs for high-probability setups

Volatility Awareness - Adjust trading approach based on ATR values

Clean Chart Presentation - Professional visualization without clutter

Technical Specifications:

Lightweight Performance - Minimal CPU usage for multi-chart setups

MT5 Native Compatibility - Optimized for MetaTrader 5 platform

Easy Installation - Simple drag-and-drop setup

Free Forever - No hidden costs or subscription fees

Flow Architect Pro - Full Version Features:

Advanced VWAP Systems:

Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis - Weekly, Monthly, Rolling, and Custom session modes

Complete Standard Deviation Suite - SD1, SD2, and SD3 bands with professional shading

Custom Session Alignment - VWAP aligned with Asian, London, or New York sessions

Professional Market Structure:

Order Blocks Detection - Smart money accumulation and distribution zones

Liquidity Pool Identification - Equal highs and lows with automatic tracking

Advanced FVG Management - Customizable thresholds and auto-cleanup systems

Market Structure Confluence - Multi-timeframe structure alignment tools

Institutional Analytics Suite:

Volatility Regime Detection - Trending/Ranging and High/Low volatility identification

Session Intelligence System - Global session highs and lows with smart marking

Volume Profile Integration - Advanced volume distribution analysis

Market Depth Simulation - Order flow visualization tools

Complete Customization Package:

Full Color Control System - Customize every visual element

Multiple Line Style Options - Dashed, dotted, and solid style combinations

Hotkey Configuration - Quick toggle any feature with keyboard shortcuts

Panel Customization Suite - Move, resize, and customize information display

Professional Trading Tools:

Smart Object Management - Automatic cleanup of outdated objects

Multi-Timeframe Sync - Synchronized analysis across different timeframes

Advanced Alert Systems - Visual and audio alerts for key market events

Data Export Capabilities - Save levels to file or clipboard for analysis

Backtesting Integration - Compatible with strategy testing environments

Comparison: Lite vs Pro Version

Feature Category Flow Architect Lite Flow Architect Pro VWAP Modes Daily only 5 modes (Daily/Weekly/Monthly/Rolling/Custom) Standard Deviations SD1 only Full SD1/SD2/SD3 with shading Market Structure Basic BOS & FVG Order Blocks + Liquidity + Advanced FVG Volatility Tools Simple ATR display Volatility Regimes + Session Intelligence Customization Fixed settings Complete color/style/hotkey control Object Management Manual cleanup Smart automatic management Alert Systems None Visual and audio alerts Support Community forum Priority direct support Updates Critical fixes only Monthly feature updates

Professional Trading Applications (Pro Features):

Institutional Flow Analysis:

Track institutional order blocks across multiple sessions

Identify liquidity concentrations before major price movements

Map VWAP confluence across weekly, daily, and intraday timeframes

Advanced Risk Management:

Volatility-adjusted position sizing with regime detection

Session-specific stop loss and take profit placement

Multi-timeframe confluence analysis for trade validation

Precision Trade Execution:

Order block retest entries with volume confirmation

Fair value gap fills as momentum continuation signals

Session breakout trading with institutional level confirmation

User Testimonials:

"The multi-timeframe VWAP in Flow Architect Pro transformed my analysis. Seeing weekly and daily confluence improved my trade timing significantly." - James R., Swing Trader

"Order block detection helped me understand institutional positioning. My win rate improved substantially after implementing the Pro version." - Sarah L., Market Analyst

"The customization options in Flow Architect Pro let me create the exact workspace I need. It's become an essential part of my trading toolkit." - Mark T., Professional Trader

Upgrade to Flow Architect Pro:

Flow Architect Pro includes the complete institutional toolkit used by professional traders and fund managers:

Advanced VWAP Systems: Unlimited timeframe and session configurations

Complete Market Structure: Full order block, liquidity, and FVG analysis

Volatility Intelligence: Professional regime detection and session analytics

Total Customization: Complete control over every visual element

Priority Support: Direct access to our trading team

Regular Updates: New features and improvements monthly

Commercial License: Suitable for professional and client use

Obtain the Full Version:

Installation Instructions (Free Version):

Download the indicator file Place in your MQL5/Indicators directory Refresh MetaTrader 5 or restart the platform Apply to any chart from the Navigator window Configure basic settings as needed

Free Version Limitations:

Daily VWAP calculation only

Standard Deviation 1 bands only

Basic structure detection features

Limited customization options

Watermark display present

No alert systems available

Flow Architect Lite - Professional Tools for Discerning Traders

Developed by YUNZUH Trading Systems