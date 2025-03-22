Gold Machine Universal Forex EA

Gold Machine is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to work on any forex pair and any timeframe. Built on a custom strategy developed and tested by the author, this EA is optimized for both beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable automated solution.

Key Features:

  • Compatible with all timeframes (M5 to H4 and above)

  • Works on any forex symbol including gold (XAUUSD), major and minor pairs

  • Fully customizable input parameters for strategy control

  • Advanced risk management system

  • Designed to handle floating positions with smart exit logic

  • Slippage and spread protection included

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum starting capital: $200

  • Cent account is highly recommended for better risk allocation

  • Choose low spread brokers for optimal performance

  • Proper settings must be applied according to the pair and timeframe selected

Important Notes:

  • This is not a plug-and-play scalper. It follows a custom, well-tested strategy with dynamic trade management.

  • Floating positions are part of the logic; the EA is designed to handle them smartly.

  • Regular monitoring and optimization are advised for best results.

Gold Machine has been developed with a focus on long-term consistency and controlled risk. With the right settings, it can become a key part of your trading toolkit.


Md Shied Yusuf
229
Md Shied Yusuf 2025.07.26 19:01 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
8519
Resposta do desenvolvedor Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan 2025.07.27 08:47
Welcome sir
Responder ao comentário