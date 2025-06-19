Keypad support resistance logic 1
- Indicadores
- Olaniyi Ayeku
- Versão: 30.16
- Atualizado: 10 novembro 2025
- Ativações: 9
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY
The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase.
Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help.
⚡ Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions
Keypad Support & Resistance is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to generate ultra-accurate BUY/SELL entries — all fully non-repainting.
Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you the edge by highlighting only the highest-probability setups — based on real market intent, not guesswork.
🆕 WHAT'S NEW: ADVANCED MULTI-LAYER FILTER ENGINE
We’ve implemented powerful upgrades with 7+ professional-grade filters, including:
-
OBV + CVD Divergence Detection – Spot hidden accumulation/distribution
-
POC Rejection Zones – Reacts to the volume point of control
-
Double Bollinger Band (Double BB) Filter – Confirm entries using volatility envelopes
-
Smart Order Block Recognition – Detect institutional footprints
-
CHOCH & BOS Mapping – Confirm real market structure shifts
-
VWAP Triple-Validation – Trend validation from anchored volume
-
Dynamic Heiken Ashi Trend Core – Internal smoother for direction bias
These filters combine into a Triple-Confirmation Logic, increasing your confidence and accuracy — ideal for sniper entries and pro-level execution.
🔑 CORE FEATURES
-
Multi-Filter Entry Logic
Buy/Sell signals appear only when multiple indicators align — momentum, volume, structure, and volatility must agree.
-
Live Trend Status + Strength Bar
Instantly see the active trend direction and filter agreement level (UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL).
-
Sniper Entry Zones (Auto-Drawing)
High-probability price lines are plotted directly on the chart — no guesswork.
-
Daily Institutional Pivot
Auto-updated pivot line — useful for reversion, breakout, and pullback traders.
-
Break of Structure (BOS) + CHOCH
Instant detection of market structure breaks — confirms valid trend shifts.
-
Live Trade Monitor Panel
Real-time display of equity, balance, profit/loss, and open trades.
-
News Impact Clock
Countdown to next high-impact event with directional forecast (Buy/Sell/Neutral).
-
Built-In Trailing Lock Engine
A powerful trailing lock system is integrated to help maximize profits once a valid signal is confirmed.
It locks in favorable trades and dynamically trails price action using calculated logic, helping traders stay in strong trends longer and exit with precision.
❤️ WHY TRADERS LOVE IT
-
✅ Non-Repainting Signals – Entries only appear after candle close
-
✅ False Signal Reduction – Advanced filtering removes weak setups
-
✅ Modular Settings – Customize filter types: RSI, MACD, PSAR, BB, Ichimoku, OBV, VWAP, and more
-
✅ Works on All Assets & Timeframes – Forex, gold, indices, crypto, and synthetic pairs
-
✅ Minimal CPU Load – Lightweight design for efficient backtesting and live trading
🎯 VISUAL ELEMENTS
-
Buy/Sell Price Lines
-
Trend + Strength Labels
-
BOS + CHOCH Markers
-
VWAP and Pivot Levels
-
Account Statistics and News Bias Overlay
-
Real-Time Trailing Lock Visualization
✅ FINAL CONFIRMATION RULE
Make sure all direction align in the same direction before entering the trade.
This includes bias, signal, strength, and price level agreement — for the most reliable entries.
🚀 TRADE SMART. TRADE KEYPAD.
This system is built for traders who take their trading seriously. Whether you're scalping or swinging, Keypad gives you a reliable tactical edge with refined tools for clarity, consistency, and control.