IQ Trade Status MT5
- Indicadores
- INTRAQUOTES
- Versão: 1.1
- Atualizado: 15 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard.
IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades.
The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions:
- How much have I made today?
- How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong?
- Is my account over-leveraged?
Get the MT4 Version here.
1. Indicator compatibility
Indicator is compatible with all the timeframes, forex, metal, indices symbols.
Balance & Equity
Displays your current account balance and live equity.
Day P/L
- Shows the total Profit or Loss for the current trading day.
- Includes closed trades from today plus floating profit or loss.
- Displays both currency value and percentage change.
- Turns green when positive and red when negative.
- Shows the total amount you will lose if all open trades hit Stop Loss.
- Represents your worst-case scenario exposure.
- Helps identify over-leveraging instantly.
- Shows how far current equity has dropped from balance.
- Essential for prop firm compliance and psychological control.
- Displays the percentage of account margin currently in use.
- Easier to interpret than traditional margin level values.
- #: Row number.
- ID: Last four digits of the order ticket for easy identification.
- Sym: Traded symbol or instrument.
- Type: Buy or Sell with clear visual distinction.
- Vol: Trade lot size.
- TP (USD): Projected profit in account currency if Take Profit is hit.
- SL (USD): Projected loss in account currency if Stop Loss is hit.
If Stop Loss is moved into profit, the value is highlighted to indicate a risk-free trade.
- Pips: Floating profit or loss measured in standard pips.
- Time: Duration the trade has been open (Days : Hours : Minutes).
- P/L: Net profit or loss including swaps and commissions.
- Minimize Button
Collapses the trade list while keeping the account header visible.
- Close Button
Completely removes the indicator from the chart.
Note: Close button of the indicator doesn't close your open trades, it only removes the indicator from the chart.
- Dashboard Size
Small, Standard, or Large layout selection.
- Dashboard Theme
Dark or Light theme.
- X Offset
Horizontal distance from the left edge of the chart.
- Y Offset
Vertical distance from the top edge of the chart.
- Balance & Equity Display
Indicator has option to hide or show balance and equity on the dashboard for privacy reasons.
- Dark Theme Colors
Customize positive text, negative text, and profit/loss cell colors.
- Light Theme Colors
Separate color configuration for light background mode.
6. Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does the "Day P/L" reset?
A Yes, it resets automatically when your Broker's Server Time starts a new day (00:00 Server Time).
Q: Why does "Risk" show 0.00?
A: The Risk calculation requires a **Stop Loss** to be set on your trades. If you enter a trade without a Stop Loss, the risk cannot be calculated.
7. Support & Updates:
- For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
- Follow our new channel for daily market insight and offers.
- If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.
Disclaimer:
- Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
- Our products are available only on mql5.com.
- We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
- We do not provide any personal trading advice.
- We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.