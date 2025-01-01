MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardFileCFileBinReadIntegerArray
- Open
- WriteChar
- WriteShort
- WriteInteger
- WriteLong
- WriteFloat
- WriteDouble
- WriteString
- WriteCharArray
- WriteShortArray
- WriteIntegerArray
- WriteLongArray
- WriteFloatArray
- WriteDoubleArray
- WriteObject
- ReadChar
- ReadShort
- ReadInteger
- ReadLong
- ReadFloat
- ReadDouble
- ReadString
- ReadCharArray
- ReadShortArray
- ReadIntegerArray
- ReadLongArray
- ReadFloatArray
- ReadDoubleArray
- ReadObject
ReadIntegerArray
Legge un array di variabili di tipo int o uint da file.
bool ReadIntegerArray(
Parametri
array[]
[in] Riferimento all' array target di tipo int o uint.
start_item=0
[in] Elemento iniziale da cui leggere.
items_count=-1
[in] Numero di elementi da leggere (-1 - legge fino alla fine del file).
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non può leggere i dati.