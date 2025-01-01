DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardFileCFileBinReadIntegerArray 

ReadIntegerArray

Legge un array di variabili di tipo int o uint da file.

bool  ReadIntegerArray(
   int&  array[],            // array
   int   start_item=0,       // elemento inziale
   int   items_count=-1      // numero di elementi
   )

Parametri

array[]

[in] Riferimento all' array target di tipo int o uint.

start_item=0

[in]  Elemento iniziale da cui leggere.

items_count=-1

[in] Numero di elementi da leggere (-1 - legge fino alla fine del file).

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non può leggere i dati.