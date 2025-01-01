DocumentaçãoSeções
Initialize

Inicializa o programa OpenCL.

bool  Initialize(
   const string  program,           // identificador de programa OpenCL
   const bool    show_log=true      // realizar o registro no log
   );

Parâmetros

program

[in]  Identificador de programa OpenCL.

show_log=true

[in]  Ativar o registro de mensagens no diário.

Valor de retorno

Retorna true, se a inicialização for bem-sucedida. Caso contrário, retorna false.