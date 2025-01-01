Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoOpenCLInitialize
- BufferCreate
- BufferFree
- BufferFromArray
- BufferRead
- BufferWrite
- Execute
- GetContext
- GetKernel
- GetKernelName
- GetProgram
- Initialize
- KernelCreate
- KernelFree
- SetArgument
- SetArgumentBuffer
- SetArgumentLocalMemory
- SetBuffersCount
- SetKernelsCount
- Shutdown
- SupportDouble
Initialize
Inicializa o programa OpenCL.
|
bool Initialize(
Parâmetros
program
[in] Identificador de programa OpenCL.
show_log=true
[in] Ativar o registro de mensagens no diário.
Valor de retorno
Retorna true, se a inicialização for bem-sucedida. Caso contrário, retorna false.