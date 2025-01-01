Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoOpenCLSupportDouble
- BufferCreate
- BufferFree
- BufferFromArray
- BufferRead
- BufferWrite
- Execute
- GetContext
- GetKernel
- GetKernelName
- GetProgram
- Initialize
- KernelCreate
- KernelFree
- SetArgument
- SetArgumentBuffer
- SetArgumentLocalMemory
- SetBuffersCount
- SetKernelsCount
- Shutdown
SupportDouble
Confere a presença de suporte - no dispositivo - de tipos de dados reais.
|
bool SupportDouble();
Valor de retorno
Retorna true, se o dispositivo oferece suporte a tipos de dados reais.