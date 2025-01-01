DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryOpenCLInitialize 

Initialize

Initializes the OpenCL program.

bool  Initialize(
   const string  program,           // handle of the OpenCL program
   const bool    show_log=true      // keep a log
   );

Parameters

program

[in]  Handle of the OpenCL program.

show_log=true

[in]  Enable logging messages.

Return Value

Returns true, if the initialization succeeded. Otherwise, it returns false.