MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryOpenCLInitialize
- BufferCreate
- BufferFree
- BufferFromArray
- BufferRead
- BufferWrite
- Execute
- GetContext
- GetKernel
- GetKernelName
- GetProgram
- Initialize
- KernelCreate
- KernelFree
- SetArgument
- SetArgumentBuffer
- SetArgumentLocalMemory
- SetBuffersCount
- SetKernelsCount
- Shutdown
- SupportDouble
Initialize
Initializes the OpenCL program.
bool Initialize(
Parameters
program
[in] Handle of the OpenCL program.
show_log=true
[in] Enable logging messages.
Return Value
Returns true, if the initialization succeeded. Otherwise, it returns false.