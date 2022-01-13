MQL5 Tarif Defteri Alım Satım Seviyelerini Ayarlarken/Değiştirirken Hatalardan Nasıl Kaçınılır?

Giriş

"MQL5 Tarif Defteri: Pozisyon Parametrelerini MetaTrader 5 Strateji Test Cihazında Analiz Etme" isimli serinin önceki makalesinden Uzman Danışman üzerindeki çalışmamızın devamında, bunu birçok faydalı fonksiyon ile geliştirecek ve mevcut olanları iyileştirip optimize edeceğiz.

Alım satım seviyelerini ayarlarken/değiştirirken (Zarar Durdur, Kâr Al ve bekleyen emirler) ortaya çıkan hatalarla ilgili yeni başlayanlardan gelen sorular, MQL programlama forum(lar)ında hiç de nadir görünmez. Çoğunuzun [Geçersiz stop noktaları] ile biten günlük mesajına zaten aşina olduğunuza inanıyorum. Bu makalede, bir pozisyon açmadan/değiştirmeden önce alım satım seviyesi değerlerini normalleştiren ve doğruluğunu kontrol eden fonksiyonlar oluşturacağız.

Uzman Danışman, bu sefer MetaTrader 5 Strateji Test Cihazında optimize edilebilecek harici parametrelere sahip olacak ve bazı yönlerden basit bir alım sistemine benzeyecektir. Gerçek bir alım satım sistemi geliştirmeden önce kesinlikle kat etmemiz gereken uzun bir yol var. Ama Roma bir günde kurulmadı. Yani daha yapacak çok işimiz var.

Makale ilerledikçe mevcut fonksiyonlarda kod optimizasyonu dikkate alınacaktır. Standart tanımlayıcılar kullanılarak elde edilemeyen bazı pozisyon özelliklerine hala bakmamız gerektiğinden bilgi paneli bu noktada ele alınmayacaktır (işlemler geçmişinin kullanılması gereklidir). Yine de bu konu, serinin aşağıdaki makalelerinden birinde ele alınacaktır.





Uzman Danışman Geliştirme

Öyleyse başlayalım. Her zamanki gibi, dosyanın başına ek numaralandırmalar, değişkenler, diziler ve yardımcı fonksiyonlar ekleyerek başlıyoruz. Sembol özelliklerini kolayca elde etmemizi sağlayacak bir fonksiyona ihtiyacımız olacak. Pozisyon özelliklerini almak için de aynı basit yaklaşım gerekli olacaktır.

Önceki makalelerde GetPositionProperties fonksiyonunda global değişkenlere tüm pozisyon özelliklerinin bir kerede atandığını görmüştük. Bu sefer her bir özelliği ayrı ayrı elde etme imkanı sağlamaya çalışacağız. Aşağıda, yukarıdakilerin uygulanması için iki numaralandırma yer almaktadır. Fonksiyonların kendileri biraz daha sonra gözden geçirilecektir.

enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES { P_SYMBOL = 0 , P_MAGIC = 1 , P_COMMENT = 2 , P_SWAP = 3 , P_COMMISSION = 4 , P_PRICE_OPEN = 5 , P_PRICE_CURRENT = 6 , P_PROFIT = 7 , P_VOLUME = 8 , P_SL = 9 , P_TP = 10 , P_TIME = 11 , P_ID = 12 , P_TYPE = 13 , P_ALL = 14 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES { S_DIGITS = 0 , S_SPREAD = 1 , S_STOPSLEVEL = 2 , S_POINT = 3 , S_ASK = 4 , S_BID = 5 , S_VOLUME_MIN = 6 , S_VOLUME_MAX = 7 , S_VOLUME_LIMIT = 8 , S_VOLUME_STEP = 9 , S_FILTER = 10 , S_UP_LEVEL = 11 , S_DOWN_LEVEL = 12 , S_ALL = 13 };

ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES numaralandırması tüm sembol özelliklerini içermez, ancak gerektiğinde herhangi bir zamanda eklenebilir. Numaralandırma ayrıca, hesaplaması diğer sembol özelliklerine dayanan kullanıcı tanımlı özellikleri (10, 11, 12) içerir. Pozisyon özelliklerinin numaralandırılmasında olduğu gibi, numaralandırmadaki tüm özellikleri bir kerede elde etmek için kullanılabilecek bir tanımlayıcı vardır.

Bunun ardından Uzman Danışmanın harici parametreleri gelir:

input int NumberOfBars= 2 ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double TrailingStop= 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ;

Harici parametrelere daha yakından bakalım:

NumberOfBars - bu parametre bir pozisyon açılması için tek yöndeki çubukların sayısını belirler;

- bu parametre bir pozisyon açılması için tek yöndeki çubukların sayısını belirler; Lot - pozisyon hacmi;

- pozisyon hacmi; TakeProfit - Puan cinsinden Kâr Al seviyesi. Sıfır değeri, hiçbir Kâr Al ayarlaması yapılmasının gerekmediğini belirtir.

- Puan cinsinden Kâr Al seviyesi. Sıfır değeri, hiçbir Kâr Al ayarlaması yapılmasının gerekmediğini belirtir. StopLoss - Puan cinsinden Zarar Durdur seviyesi. Sıfır değeri, hiçbir Zarar Durdur ayarlaması yapılmasının gerekmediğini belirtir.

- Puan cinsinden Zarar Durdur seviyesi. Sıfır değeri, hiçbir Zarar Durdur ayarlaması yapılmasının gerekmediğini belirtir. TrailingStop - Puan cinsinden İz-süren Stop seviyesi. ALIŞ pozisyonu için hesaplama, çubuğun minimum değerini temel alır (minimum eksi StopLoss parametresinden alınan puan sayısı). SATIŞ pozisyonu için hesaplama, çubuğun maksimum değerini temel alır (maksimum atı StopLoss parametresinden alınan puan sayısı). Sıfır değeri, İz-süren Stop öğesinin kapalı olduğunu gösterir.

- Puan cinsinden İz-süren Stop seviyesi. ALIŞ pozisyonu için hesaplama, çubuğun minimum değerini temel alır (minimum eksi StopLoss parametresinden alınan puan sayısı). SATIŞ pozisyonu için hesaplama, çubuğun maksimum değerini temel alır (maksimum atı StopLoss parametresinden alınan puan sayısı). Sıfır değeri, İz-süren Stop öğesinin kapalı olduğunu gösterir. Ters Çevirme pozisyonun ters çevrilmesini etkinleştirir/devre dışı bırakır.

Yalnızca NumberOfBars parametresi daha fazla açıklama gerektirir. Bu parametre değerini örneğin 5'ten fazla olarak ayarlamanın bir anlamı yoktur, çünkü bu oldukça nadirdir ve böyle bir hareketten sonra pozisyon açmak için zaten geç kalınmıştır. Bu nedenle, bu parametrenin değerini ayarlamamıza yardımcı olacak bir değişkene ihtiyacımız olacaktır:

int AllowedNumberOfBars= 0 ;

Bu parametre ayrıca fiyat dizilerinde saklanacak çubuk verilerinin miktarını da belirleyecektir. Bu, özel fonksiyonları değiştirmeye başladığımızda tartışılacaktır.

Pozisyon özelliklerinde olduğu gibi, herhangi bir fonksiyondan erişim sağlamak için sembol özellikleri için değişkenleri global kapsamda tanımlarız:

int sym_digits= 0 ; int sym_spread= 0 ; int sym_stops_level= 0 ; double sym_point= 0.0 ; double sym_ask= 0.0 ; double sym_bid= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_min= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_max= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_limit= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_step= 0.0 ; double sym_offset= 0.0 ; double sym_up_level= 0.0 ; double sym_down_level= 0.0 ;

İz-süren Stop değeri çubuğun yüksek ve düşük değerlerine göre hesaplanacağından, bu tür çubuk verileri için dizilere ihtiyacımız olacaktır:

double close_price[]; double open_price[]; double high_price[]; double low_price[];

Şimdi fonksiyonları değiştirmeye ve oluşturmaya devam edelim. Çubukların açılış ve kapanış fiyatlarını fiyat dizilerine kopyalayan GetBarsData fonksiyonumuz zaten var. Şimdi, yüksek ve düşük değerlere ihtiyacımız var. Ayrıca NumberOfBars parametresinden elde edilen değerin ayarlanması gerekiyor. Değişiklikten sonra fonksiyon şu şekilde görünür:

void GetBarsData() { if (NumberOfBars<= 1 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 2 ; if (NumberOfBars>= 5 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 5 ; else AllowedNumberOfBars=NumberOfBars+ 1 ; ArraySetAsSeries (close_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (open_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_price, true ); if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,close_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Close price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyOpen ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,open_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Open price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,high_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the High price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,low_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Low price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

En az iki çubuk ve her zaman bir daha fazlasını gerektiren koşullar vardır, çünkü yalnızca indis [1] ile başlayan tamamlanmış çubuklarla ilerleyeceğiz. Aslında, bu durumda ayarlamalar gereksiz görülebilir, çünkü çubuk verileri CopyOpen, CopyClose, CopyHigh ve CopyLow fonksiyonlarının üçüncü parametresinde belirtilen dizinden başlayarak kopyalanabilir. 5 çubuk sınırı da kendi takdirinize göre değiştirilebilir (yukarı/aşağı).

GetTradingSignal fonksiyonu, koşul NumberOfBars parametresinde belirtilen çubuk sayısına göre farklı şekilde oluşturulacağından biraz daha karmaşık hale gelmiştir. Ayrıca, artık döndürülen değerin daha doğru bir türünü kullanıyoruz: emir türü:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal() { if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]>open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]<open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

Şimdi GetPositionProperties fonksiyonunu değiştirelim. Önceki makalelerde bu, tüm özellikleri tek seferde elde etmemizi sağlamıştır. Ancak bazen sadece bir özelliği elde etmemiz gerekebilir. Bunun için, dilin sunduğu standart fonksiyonları elbette kullanabilirsiniz, ancak bu bizim istediğimiz kadar kullanışlı olmaz. Aşağıda, değiştirilen GetPositionProperties fonksiyonunun kodu yer almaktadır. Artık ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES numaralandırmasından belirli bir tanımlayıcıyı aktarırken, belirli bir tek pozisyon özelliğini veya tüm özellikleri tek seferde elde edebilirsiniz.

void GetPositionProperties(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES position_property) { pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { switch (position_property) { case P_SYMBOL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); break ; case P_MAGIC : pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); break ; case P_COMMENT : pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); break ; case P_SWAP : pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); break ; case P_COMMISSION : pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); break ; case P_PRICE_OPEN : pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case P_PRICE_CURRENT : pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case P_PROFIT : pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); break ; case P_VOLUME : pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); break ; case P_SL : pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case P_TP : pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case P_TIME : pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case P_ID : pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case P_TYPE : pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; case P_ALL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "The passed position property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } } else ZeroPositionProperties(); }

Benzer şekilde, sembol özelliklerini elde etmek için GetSymbolProperties fonksiyonunu uygularız:

void GetSymbolProperties(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES symbol_property) { int lot_offset= 1 ; switch (symbol_property) { case S_DIGITS : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); break ; case S_SPREAD : sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); break ; case S_STOPSLEVEL : sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); break ; case S_POINT : sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); break ; case S_ASK : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); break ; case S_BID : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); break ; case S_VOLUME_MIN : sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); break ; case S_VOLUME_MAX : sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); break ; case S_VOLUME_LIMIT : sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); break ; case S_VOLUME_STEP : sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); break ; case S_FILTER : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); break ; case S_UP_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_DOWN_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_ALL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; default : Print ( "The passed symbol property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } }

Lütfen bazı sembol özelliklerinin önce diğer özellikleri almanızı gerektirebileceğini unutmayın.



Yeni bir fonksiyonumuz var: CorrectValueBySymbolDigits. Bu, fiyattaki ondalık basamak sayısına göre ilgili değeri döndürür. Fonksiyona bir tamsayı veya gerçek bir sayı aktarabilir. Aktarılan verilerin türü, kullanılacak fonksiyonun sürümünü belirler. Bu özelliğe fonksiyon aşırı yüklemesi adı verilir.

int CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( int value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; }

Uzman Danışmanımızın, açılış pozisyonunun hacmini (Lot) belirtmek için bir harici parametresi olacaktır. Sembol spesifikasyonuna göre lotu ayarlatacak bir fonksiyon oluşturalım: CalculateLot:

double CalculateLot( double lot) { double corrected_lot= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MIN); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MAX); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_STEP); corrected_lot= MathRound (lot/sym_volume_step)*sym_volume_step; if (corrected_lot<sym_volume_min) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_min, 2 )); if (corrected_lot>sym_volume_max) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_max, 2 )); return ( NormalizeDouble (corrected_lot, 2 )); }

Şimdi doğrudan makalenin başlığıyla ilgili fonksiyonlara geçelim. Bunlar, oldukça basit ve anlaşılırdır ve koddaki yorumları kullanarak hiç zorluk çekmeden amaçlarını anlayabilirsiniz.

CalculateTakeProfit fonksiyonu Kâr Al değerini hesaplamak için kullanılmaktadır:

double CalculateTakeProfit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { double tp= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp<sym_down_level ? tp : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp>sym_up_level ? tp : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

CalculateStopLoss fonksiyonu Zarar Durdur değerini hesaplamak için kullanılmaktadır:

double CalculateStopLoss( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (StopLoss> 0 ) { double sl= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl<sym_down_level ? sl : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl>sym_up_level ? sl : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

CalculateTrailingStop fonksiyonu Takip Durdur değerini hesaplamak için kullanılmaktadır:

double CalculateTrailingStop( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low_price[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high_price[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level<sym_down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level<sym_down_level ? level : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level>sym_up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level>sym_up_level ? level : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Artık alım satım işlemleri için doğru değerleri döndüren gerekli tüm fonksiyonlarımız var. İz-süren Stop değerini değiştirmek için bir koşulu kontrol edecek ve belirtilen koşul karşılanırsa bunu değiştirecek bir fonksiyon oluşturalım: ModifyTrailingStop. Aşağıda, detaylı yorumlar ile fonksiyon kodu yer almaktadır:

Lütfen yukarıda oluşturulan/değiştirilen tüm fonksiyonların kullanımına dikkat edin. Anahtar (Switch) Anahtar, geçerli pozisyonun türüne göre ilgili koşulu belirler ve ardından koşul sonucu durum (condition) değişkeninde saklanır. Bir pozisyonu değiştirmek için Standart Kitaplıktan CTrade sınıfından PositionModify yöntemini kullanırız.

void ModifyTrailingStop() { if (TrailingStop> 0 && StopLoss> 0 ) { double new_sl= 0.0 ; bool condition= false ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); new_sl=CalculateTrailingStop(pos_type); switch (pos_type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_sl>pos_sl+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_sl<pos_sl-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; } if (pos_sl> 0 ) { if (condition) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } if (pos_sl== 0 ) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } }

Şimdi TradingBlock fonksiyonunu yukarıdaki tüm değişikliklere göre ayarlayalım. ModifyTrailingStop fonksiyonunda olduğu gibi, bir alım satım emri için tüm değişken değerleri anahtar anahtarı kullanılarak belirlenir. Kod miktarını önemli ölçüde azaltır ve iki pozisyon türü için birer dal yerine sadece bir dal kaldığı için diğer modifikasyonları basitleştirir.

void TradingBlock() { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; signal=GetTradingSignal(); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=sym_ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=sym_bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss(order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit(order_type); if (!pos_open) { lot=CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } else { GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE); if (pos_type==opposite_position_type && Reverse) { GetPositionProperties(P_VOLUME); lot=pos_volume+CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } return ; }

SetInfoPanel fonksiyonunda da önemli bir düzeltme daha yapmamız gerekiyor, ama ilk olarak programın nasıl/nerede kullanıldığını gösteren birkaç yardımcı fonksiyon hazırlayalım:

bool IsTester() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_TESTER )); } bool IsOptimization() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_OPTIMIZATION )); } bool IsVisualMode() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_VISUAL_MODE )); } bool IsRealtime() { if (!IsTester() && !IsOptimization() && !IsVisualMode()) return ( true ); else return ( false ); }

SetInfoPanel fonksiyonuna eklememiz gereken tek şey, programa bilgi panelinin sadece görselleştirme modunda ve gerçek zamanlı modlarda görüntülenmesi gerektiğini belirten bir koşuldur. Bu göz ardı edilirse, test süresi 4-5 kat daha uzun olacaktır. Bu, özellikle parametreleri optimize ederken önemlidir.

void SetInfoPanel() { if (IsVisualMode() || IsRealtime()) { } }

Şimdi, parametre optimizasyonuna ve Uzman Danışman testine devam edebilmek için ana program fonksiyonlarında bazı değişiklikler yapmamız gerekiyor.

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); }

void OnTick () { if (!CheckNewBar()) return ; else { GetBarsData(); TradingBlock(); ModifyTrailingStop(); } GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }

void OnTrade () { GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }





Parametreleri Optimize Etme ve Uzman Danışmanı Test Etme

Şimdi parametreleri optimize edelim. Aşağıda gösterilen Strateji Test Cihazı ayarlarını yapacağız:

Şekil 1. Parametre optimizasyonu için Uzman Danışman ayarları

Uzman Danışman parametrelerine çok çeşitli değerler verilecektir:

Şekil 2. Parametre optimizasyonu için Uzman Danışman ayarları.

Optimizasyon, çift çekirdekli bir işlemcide (Intel Core2 Duo P7350 @ 2.00GHz) yaklaşık 7 dakika sürmüştür. Maksimum kurtarma faktörü test sonuçları aşağıdaki gibidir:

Şekil 3. Maksimum kurtarma faktörü test sonuçları





Sonuç

Neredeyse hepsi bu. Çalışın, test edin, optimize edin, deneyin ve işte mükemmel sonuç! Makalede yer alan Uzman Danışmanın kaynak kodu, daha fazla çalışma için aşağıdaki bağlantı kullanılarak indirilebilir.