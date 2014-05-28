Libro de Recetas MQL5: Cómo Evitar Errores al Configurar/Modificar Niveles de Trading

Introducción

Continuando con nuestro trabajo en el Asesor Experto desde el artículo anterior de la serie llamado "MQL5 Cookbook: Analyzing Position Properties in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester", (“Libro de Recetas MQL5: Analizar Propiedades de Posición en el Probador de Estrategias de MetaTrader 5”), seguiremos trabajando en nuestro código, reforzándolo con un buen número de útiles funciones, mejorando y optimizando también las funciones ya existentes.

En los foros de programación MQL, las preguntas de principiantes referentes a errores que surgen al configurar/modificar los niveles de trading (Stop Loss, Take Profit y órdenes pendientes) son muy frecuentes. Creo que muchos de ustedes ya estarán familiarizados con el mensaje de cierre del diario [Invalid stops], o detención inválida. En este artículo crearemos funciones que normalizarán y comprobarán la corrección de los valores de nivel de trading antes de abrir/modificar una posición.

El Asesor Experto tendrá, en esta ocasión, parámetros externos que se podrán optimizar en el Probador de Estrategias de MetaTrader 5, y se parecerán en algunos aspectos a un sistema de trading simple. Desde luego, todavía nos queda mucho por hacer antes de desarrollar un sistema de trading real. Pero Roma no se construyó en un día. De modo que vamos a ello.

La optimización de código en las funciones de asistentes se considerará conforme se vaya desarrollando el artículo. El panel de información no se tratará puesto que debemos echar un vistazo a algunas propiedades de posición que no se pueden obtener usando identificadores estándar (se requiere el uso del historial de transacciones). Este tema se tratará, no obstante, en uno de los siguientes artículos de la serie.





Desarrollo de Asesor Experto

Comencemos. Como viene siendo normal, empezaremos insertando numeraciones adicionales, variables, arrays y funciones auxiliares al principio del archivo. Necesitaremos una función que nos permita obtener propiedades de símbolo fácilmente. El mismo enfoque sencillo será necesario para obtener propiedades de posición.

En los artículos anteriores vimos que las variables globales se asignaban a todas las propiedades a la vez en la función GetPositionProperties. En esta ocasión trataremos de dar la posibilidad de obtener cada propiedad por separado. Abajo hay dos enumeraciones para la implementación de lo explicado arriba. Las funciones mismas se revisarán más adelante.

enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES { P_SYMBOL = 0 , P_MAGIC = 1 , P_COMMENT = 2 , P_SWAP = 3 , P_COMMISSION = 4 , P_PRICE_OPEN = 5 , P_PRICE_CURRENT = 6 , P_PROFIT = 7 , P_VOLUME = 8 , P_SL = 9 , P_TP = 10 , P_TIME = 11 , P_ID = 12 , P_TYPE = 13 , P_ALL = 14 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES { S_DIGITS = 0 , S_SPREAD = 1 , S_STOPSLEVEL = 2 , S_POINT = 3 , S_ASK = 4 , S_BID = 5 , S_VOLUME_MIN = 6 , S_VOLUME_MAX = 7 , S_VOLUME_LIMIT = 8 , S_VOLUME_STEP = 9 , S_FILTER = 10 , S_UP_LEVEL = 11 , S_DOWN_LEVEL = 12 , S_ALL = 13 };

La enumeración ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES no contiene todas las propiedades de símbolo, pero se pueden añadir en cualquier momento si es necesario. La enumeración también contiene propiedades definidas por el usuario (10, 11, 12) cuyo cálculo se basa en otras propiedades de símbolo. Hay un identificador que se puede usar para obtener todas las propiedades de la enumeración de una vez, al igual que en la enumeración de propiedades de posición.

A esto le siguen los parámetros externos del Asesor Experto:

input int NumberOfBars= 2 ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double TrailingStop= 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ;

Echemos un vistazo a los parámetros externos:

NumberOfBars - este parámetro configura el número de barras unidireccionales para abrir una posición;

- este parámetro configura el número de barras unidireccionales para abrir una posición; Lot - volumen de posición;

- volumen de posición; TakeProfit - nivel de Take Profit en puntos. Un valor de cero significa que no se debe configurar un Take Profit.

- nivel de Take Profit en puntos. Un valor de cero significa que no se debe configurar un Take Profit. StopLoss - nivel de Stop Loss en puntos. Un valor de cero significa que no se debe configurar un Stop Loss.

- nivel de Stop Loss en puntos. Un valor de cero significa que no se debe configurar un Stop Loss. TrailingStop - valor de Trailing Stop en puntos. Para una posición de compra, el cálculo se basa en el mínimo de la barra (el mínimo menos el número de puntos del parámetro StopLoss). Para una posición de venta, el cálculo se basa en el máximo de la barra (el máximo más el número de puntos del parámetro StopLoss). Un valor cero implica que el Trailing Stop no está activado.

- valor de Trailing Stop en puntos. Para una posición de compra, el cálculo se basa en el mínimo de la barra (el mínimo menos el número de puntos del parámetro StopLoss). Para una posición de venta, el cálculo se basa en el máximo de la barra (el máximo más el número de puntos del parámetro StopLoss). Un valor cero implica que el Trailing Stop no está activado. Reverse activa/desactiva posición invertida.

Solo el parámetro NumberOfBars necesita una explicación adicional. No tiene sentido configurar el valor de este parámetro, por ejemplo, a más de cinco, pues esto sería bastante raro y ya sería demasiado tarde para abrir una posición tras semejante movimiento. Por tanto, necesitaremos una variable que nos ayude a ajustar el valor de este parámetro.

int AllowedNumberOfBars= 0 ;

Este parámetro también determinará la cantidad de datos de barras que se almacenarán en arrays de precio. Esto se tratara más adelante cuando lleguemos a la modificación de las funciones personalizadas.

Al igual que en el caso de las propiedades de posición, declararemos variables a nivel global para propiedades de símbolo con el fin de facilitar acceso desde cualquier función:

int sym_digits= 0 ; int sym_spread= 0 ; int sym_stops_level= 0 ; double sym_point= 0.0 ; double sym_ask= 0.0 ; double sym_bid= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_min= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_max= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_limit= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_step= 0.0 ; double sym_offset= 0.0 ; double sym_up_level= 0.0 ; double sym_down_level= 0.0 ;

Puesto que el Trailing Stop se debe calcular basándonos en los puntos alto y bajo de la barra, necesitaremos arrays para los datos de esta barra:

double close_price[]; double open_price[]; double high_price[]; double low_price[];

Procedamos ahora a la modificación y creación de funciones. Ya tenemos la función GetBarsData, que copia precios de apertura y cierre de barras a arrays de precio. Ahora necesitamos también puntos altos y bajos. Además, el valor obtenido del parámetro NumberOfBars se debe ajustar. Este es el aspecto de la función después de la modificación:

void GetBarsData() { if (NumberOfBars<= 1 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 2 ; if (NumberOfBars>= 5 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 5 ; else AllowedNumberOfBars=NumberOfBars+ 1 ; ArraySetAsSeries (close_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (open_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_price, true ); if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,close_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Close price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyOpen ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,open_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Open price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,high_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the High price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,low_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Low price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

Las condiciones que requieran al menos dos barras y siempre una más están ahí porque solo avanzaremos con barras completadas que empiecen con un índice [1]. De hecho, en este caso los ajustes se pueden considerar innecesarios, puesto que los datos de la barra se pueden copiar empezando por el índice especificado en el tercer parámetro de las funciones CopyOpen, CopyClose, CopyHigh y CopyLow. El límite de cinco barras también se puede cambiar (hacia arriba/hacia abajo) a su discreción.

La función GetTradingSignal ahora se ha vuelto un poco más compleja, puesto que la condición se generará de forma diferente dependiendo del número de barras especificado en el parámetro NumberOfBars. Además, ahora usaremos un tipo de valor devuelto más correcto - order type:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal() { if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]>open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]<open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

Modifiquemos ahora la función GetPositionProperties. En los artículos anteriores podíamos obtener todas las propiedades de una vez. No obstante, en algunas ocasiones solo deseará obtener una propiedad. Para ello puede usar las funciones estándar ofrecidas por el lenguaje, pero esto no sería tan conveniente como lo que nosotros deseamos. Abajo tiene el código de la función GetPositionProperties modificada. Ahora, al pasar un determinado identificador de la enumeración ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES, puede obtener una sola propiedad de posición o todas las propiedades a la vez.

void GetPositionProperties(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES position_property) { pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { switch (position_property) { case P_SYMBOL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); break ; case P_MAGIC : pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); break ; case P_COMMENT : pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); break ; case P_SWAP : pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); break ; case P_COMMISSION : pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); break ; case P_PRICE_OPEN : pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case P_PRICE_CURRENT : pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case P_PROFIT : pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); break ; case P_VOLUME : pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); break ; case P_SL : pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case P_TP : pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case P_TIME : pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case P_ID : pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case P_TYPE : pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; case P_ALL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "The passed position property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } } else ZeroPositionProperties(); }

Similarmente, podemos implementar la función GetSymbolProperties para obtener propiedades de símbolo:

void GetSymbolProperties(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES symbol_property) { int lot_offset= 1 ; switch (symbol_property) { case S_DIGITS : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); break ; case S_SPREAD : sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); break ; case S_STOPSLEVEL : sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); break ; case S_POINT : sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); break ; case S_ASK : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); break ; case S_BID : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); break ; case S_VOLUME_MIN : sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); break ; case S_VOLUME_MAX : sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); break ; case S_VOLUME_LIMIT : sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); break ; case S_VOLUME_STEP : sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); break ; case S_FILTER : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); break ; case S_UP_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_DOWN_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_ALL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; default : Print ( "The passed symbol property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } }

Por favor, que tenga en cuenta que algunas propiedades de símbolo pueden requerir la obtención de otras propiedades primero.



Ahora tenemos una nueva función, CorrectValueBySymbolDigits. Devuelve el valor relevante dependiendo del número de posiciones decimales en el precio. Se puede pasar a la función un número íntegro o real. El tipo de datos pasados determina la versión de la función que se usará. Esta cualidad se llama function overloading, o sobrecarga de función.

int CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( int value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; }

Nuestro Asesor Experto tendrá un parámetro externo para especificar el volumen (Lote) de la posición de apertura. Creemos una función que ajuste el lote de acuerdo con la especificación del símbolo - CalculateLot:

double CalculateLot( double lot) { double corrected_lot= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MIN); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MAX); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_STEP); corrected_lot= MathRound (lot/sym_volume_step)*sym_volume_step; if (corrected_lot<sym_volume_min) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_min, 2 )); if (corrected_lot>sym_volume_max) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_max, 2 )); return ( NormalizeDouble (corrected_lot, 2 )); }

Procedamos ahora a funciones que tienen relación directa con el título del artículo. Son muy sencillas y directas, y podrá entender su propósito sin ninguna dificultad de leyendo los comentarios en el código.

La función CalculateTakeProfit se usa para calcular el valor de Take Profit:

double CalculateTakeProfit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { double tp= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp<sym_down_level ? tp : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp>sym_up_level ? tp : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

La función CalculateStopLoss se usa para calcular el valor de Stop Loss:

double CalculateStopLoss( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (StopLoss> 0 ) { double sl= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl<sym_down_level ? sl : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl>sym_up_level ? sl : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

La función CalculateTrailingStop se usa para calcular el valor de Trailing Stop:

double CalculateTrailingStop( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low_price[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high_price[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level<sym_down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level<sym_down_level ? level : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level>sym_up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level>sym_up_level ? level : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Ahora ya tenemos todas las funciones necesarias que devuelven valores correctos para operaciones de trading. Creemos una función que comprobará una condición para modificar el Trailing Stop, y procederá a ello si la condición especificada se cumple: ModifyTrailingStop. Debajo puede ver el código de esta función con comentarios detallados.

Por favor, preste atención al uso de todas las funciones creadas/modificadas arriba. El interruptor switch determina la condición relevante dependiendo del tipo de la posición actual y la condición resultante se almacena a continuación en la variable condition. Para modificar una posición, usaremos el método PositionModify de la clase CTrade de la Biblioteca Estándar.

void ModifyTrailingStop() { if (TrailingStop> 0 && StopLoss> 0 ) { double new_sl= 0.0 ; bool condition= false ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); new_sl=CalculateTrailingStop(pos_type); switch (pos_type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_sl>pos_sl+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_sl<pos_sl-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; } if (pos_sl> 0 ) { if (condition) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } if (pos_sl== 0 ) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } }

Ahora ajustaremos la función TradingBlock de acuerdo con todos los cambios hechos arriba. Al igual que con la función ModifyTrailingStop, todos los valores de las variables para una orden de trading se determinarán usando el interruptor switch. Esto reduce la cantidad de código significativamente y simplifica otras modificaciones, puesto que en lugar de una rama para dos tipos de posiciones, solo quedará una.

void TradingBlock() { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; signal=GetTradingSignal(); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=sym_ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=sym_bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss(order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit(order_type); if (!pos_open) { lot=CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } else { GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE); if (pos_type==opposite_position_type && Reverse) { GetPositionProperties(P_VOLUME); lot=pos_volume+CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } return ; }

También debemos hacer otra importante corrección en la función SetInfoPanel, pero antes preparemos unas cuantas funciones auxiliares que indicarán cómo/dónde se usa actualmente el programa:

bool IsTester() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_TESTER )); } bool IsOptimization() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_OPTIMIZATION )); } bool IsVisualMode() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_VISUAL_MODE )); } bool IsRealtime() { if (!IsTester() && !IsOptimization() && !IsVisualMode()) return ( true ); else return ( false ); }

Lo único que necesitamos añadir a la función SetInfoPanel es una condición que le indique al programa que el panel de información solo se deber mostrar en los modos de visualización y tiempo real. Si esto se ignora, la simulación durará 4-5 veces más. Esto es especialmente importante al optimizar los parámetros.

void SetInfoPanel() { if (IsVisualMode() || IsRealtime()) { } }

Ahora debemos hacer algunos cambios a las funciones del programa principal para poder proceder con la optimización de parámetros y la simulación del Asesor Experto.

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); }

void OnTick () { if (!CheckNewBar()) return ; else { GetBarsData(); TradingBlock(); ModifyTrailingStop(); } GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }

void OnTrade () { GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }





Optimizar Parámetros y Simular el Asesor Experto

Optimicemos ahora los parámetros. Configuraremos el Probador de Estrategias tal y como se muestra abajo:

Fig. 1. Configuración de Probador de Estrategias para la optimización de parámetros.

Los parámetros del Asesor Experto se darán en un gran rango de valores:

Fig. 2. Configuración de Probador de Estrategias para la optimización de parámetros.

La optimización duró unos siete minutos en un procesador dual-core (Intel Core2 Duo P7350 @ 2.00GHz). Los resultados de la simulación del factor de recuperación máximo son los siguientes:

Fig. 3. Resultados de la simulación del factor de recuperación máximo.





Conclusión

Esto es todo por ahora. Estudio, simulación, optimización, experimentación y resultados. El código fuente del Asesor Experto de este artículo se puede descargar usando el enlace de abajo para continuar con su estudio.