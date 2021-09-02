MQL5 Cookbook: 거래 수준을 설정/수정할 때 오류를 피하는 방법

소개

"MQL5 Cookbook: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester의 포지션 속성 분석" 시리즈의 이전 글에서 Expert Advisor에 대한 작업을 계속하면서 기존의 기능들과 더불어 이를 많은 유용한 기능으로 이를 향상시킬 것입니다.

거래 수준(손절매, 이익실현 및 보류 주문)을 설정/수정할 때 발생하는 오류에 대한 초보자의 질문은 MQL 프로그래밍 포럼에서 드문 일이 아닙니다. 많은 분들이 [Invalid stops]으로 끝나는 저널 메시지에 이미 익숙할 것입니다. 이 글에서는 포지션을 개설/수정하기 전에 거래 수준 값을 정규화하고 정확성을 확인하는 함수를 만들 것입니다.

Expert Advisor는 이번에 MetaTrader 5 전략 테스터에서 최적화할 수 있는 외부 매개변수를 가지며 어떤 면에서는 단순한 거래 시스템과 유사합니다. 실제 거래 시스템을 개발하려면 아직 갈 길이 멉니다. 그러나 로마는 하루아침에 이루어지지 않았습니다. 그래서 우리는 아직 할 일이 많습니다.

글이 펼쳐지면서 기존 기능의 코드 최적화가 고려됩니다. 표준 식별자를 사용하여 얻을 수 없는 일부 포지션 속성을 살펴봐야 하므로 이 시점에서 정보 패널을 다루지 않습니다(거래 내역을 사용해야 함). 그럼에도 불구하고 이 주제는 시리즈의 다음 글 중 하나에서 다룰 것입니다.





Expert Advisor 개발

시작하겠습니다. 평소와 같이 파일 시작 부분에 추가 열거, 변수, 배열 및 보조 함수를 삽입하는 것으로 시작합니다. 심볼 속성을 쉽게 얻을 수 있는 함수가 필요합니다. 포지션 속성을 가져올 때도 동일한 간단한 접근 방식이 필요합니다.

이전 글에서 GetPositionProperties 함수에서 전역 변수에 모든 포지션 속성이 한 번에 할당되는 것을 보았습니다. 이번에는 각 속성을 개별적으로 얻을 수 있는 가능성을 제공하려고 합니다. 다음은 위의 구현을 위한 두 가지 열거입니다. 기능 자체는 잠시 후에 검토할 것입니다.

enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES { P_SYMBOL = 0 , P_MAGIC = 1 , P_COMMENT = 2 , P_SWAP = 3 , P_COMMISSION = 4 , P_PRICE_OPEN = 5 , P_PRICE_CURRENT = 6 , P_PROFIT = 7 , P_VOLUME = 8 , P_SL = 9 , P_TP = 10 , P_TIME = 11 , P_ID = 12 , P_TYPE = 13 , P_ALL = 14 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES { S_DIGITS = 0 , S_SPREAD = 1 , S_STOPSLEVEL = 2 , S_POINT = 3 , S_ASK = 4 , S_BID = 5 , S_VOLUME_MIN = 6 , S_VOLUME_MAX = 7 , S_VOLUME_LIMIT = 8 , S_VOLUME_STEP = 9 , S_FILTER = 10 , S_UP_LEVEL = 11 , S_DOWN_LEVEL = 12 , S_ALL = 13 };

ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES 열거형에 모든 기호 속성이 포함되어 있지는 않지만 필요에 따라 언제든지 추가할 수 있습니다. 열거형에는 다른 기호 속성을 기반으로 계산되는 사용자 정의 속성(10, 11, 12)도 포함됩니다. 포지션 속성의 열거와 같이 열거에서 한 번에 모든 속성을 가져오는 데 사용할 수 있는 식별자가 있습니다.

다음은 Expert Advisor의 외부 매개변수입니다.

input int NumberOfBars= 2 ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double TrailingStop= 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ;

외부 매개변수를 자세히 살펴보겠습니다.

NumberOfBars - 이 매개변수는 포지션을 여는 방향 바의 수를 설정합니다.

- 이 매개변수는 포지션을 여는 방향 바의 수를 설정합니다. Lot - 포지션 볼륨;

- 포지션 볼륨; TakeProfit - 이익 수준을 포인트로 가져옵니다. 값이 0이면 이익실현을 설정할 필요가 없습니다.

- 이익 수준을 포인트로 가져옵니다. 값이 0이면 이익실현을 설정할 필요가 없습니다. StopLoss - 손절매 수준(포인트). 0 값은 Stop Loss를 설정할 필요가 없음을 의미합니다.

- 손절매 수준(포인트). 0 값은 Stop Loss를 설정할 필요가 없음을 의미합니다. TrailingStop - 후행 중지 값(포인트)입니다. BUY 포지션의 경우 계산은 바의 최소값(최소값에서 StopLoss 매개변수의 포인트 수를 뺀 값)을 기반으로 합니다. SELL 포지션의 경우 계산은 바의 최대값(최대값에 StopLoss 매개변수의 포인트 수를 더한 값)을 기반으로 합니다. 0 값은 Trailing Stop이 꺼져 있음을 나타냅니다.

- 후행 중지 값(포인트)입니다. BUY 포지션의 경우 계산은 바의 최소값(최소값에서 StopLoss 매개변수의 포인트 수를 뺀 값)을 기반으로 합니다. SELL 포지션의 경우 계산은 바의 최대값(최대값에 StopLoss 매개변수의 포인트 수를 더한 값)을 기반으로 합니다. 0 값은 Trailing Stop이 꺼져 있음을 나타냅니다. 역방향 역방향 포지션을 활성화/비활성화합니다.

추가 설명이 필요한 것은 NumberOfBars 매개변수 뿐입니다. 예를 들어, 이 매개변수 값을 5 이상으로 설정하는 것은 매우 드물고 그러한 이동 후에 포지션을 여는 것은 이미 늦기 때문에 의미가 없습니다. 따라서 이 매개변수의 값을 조정하는 데 도움이 되는 변수가 필요합니다.

int AllowedNumberOfBars= 0 ;

이 매개변수는 가격 배열에 저장될 바 데이터의 양도 결정합니다. 이것은 우리가 커스텀 함수를 수정하게 되면 잠시 후에 논의될 것입니다.

포지션 속성의 경우와 마찬가지로 모든 함수에서 액세스를 제공하기 위해 기호 속성에 대한 전역 범위에서 변수를 선언합니다.

int sym_digits= 0 ; int sym_spread= 0 ; int sym_stops_level= 0 ; double sym_point= 0.0 ; double sym_ask= 0.0 ; double sym_bid= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_min= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_max= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_limit= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_step= 0.0 ; double sym_offset= 0.0 ; double sym_up_level= 0.0 ; double sym_down_level= 0.0 ;

Trailing Stop은 바의 높낮이를 기반으로 계산해야 하므로 이러한 바 데이터에 대한 배열이 필요합니다.

double close_price[]; double open_price[]; double high_price[]; double low_price[];

이제 함수 수정 및 생성을 진행해 보겠습니다. 우리는 이미 바의 시가와 종가를 price 배열에 복사하는 GetBarsData 함수를 가지고 있습니다. 이제 우리에게도 고점과 저점이 필요합니다. 또한 NumberOfBars 매개변수에서 얻은 값을 조정해야 합니다. 수정 후의 기능은 다음과 같습니다.

void GetBarsData() { if (NumberOfBars<= 1 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 2 ; if (NumberOfBars>= 5 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 5 ; else AllowedNumberOfBars=NumberOfBars+ 1 ; ArraySetAsSeries (close_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (open_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_price, true ); if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,close_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Close price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyOpen ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,open_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Open price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,high_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the High price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,low_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Low price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

인덱스 [1]로 시작하는 완성된 바만 살펴보기 때문에 최소한 두 개의 바가 필요하고 항상 하나 이상의 바가 필요한 조건이 있습니다. 사실 이 경우 조정은 CopyOpen, CopyClose, CopyHigh 및 CopyLow 기능. 5개의 바 제한도 사용자의 재량에 따라 변경(위/아래)할 수 있습니다.

NumberOfBars 매개변수에 지정된 바의 수에 따라 조건이 다르게 생성되므로 GetTradingSignal 함수가 이제 조금 더 복잡해졌습니다. 또한 이제 반환된 값의 보다 정확한 유형인 주문 유형을 사용합니다.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal() { if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]>open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]<open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

이제 GetPositionProperties 함수를 수정해 보겠습니다. 이전 글에서는 모든 속성을 한 번에 가져올 수 있었습니다. 그러나 때로는 하나의 속성만 얻어야 할 수도 있습니다. 이렇게 하려면 해당 언어에서 제공하는 표준 기능을 확실히 사용할 수 있지만 우리가 원하는 만큼 편리하지는 않습니다. 다음은 수정된 GetPositionProperties 함수의 코드입니다. 이제 ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES 열거에서 특정 식별자를 전달할 때 특정 단일 포지션 속성 또는 모든 속성을 한 번에 가져올 수 있습니다.

void GetPositionProperties(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES position_property) { pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { switch (position_property) { case P_SYMBOL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); break ; case P_MAGIC : pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); break ; case P_COMMENT : pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); break ; case P_SWAP : pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); break ; case P_COMMISSION : pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); break ; case P_PRICE_OPEN : pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case P_PRICE_CURRENT : pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case P_PROFIT : pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); break ; case P_VOLUME : pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); break ; case P_SL : pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case P_TP : pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case P_TIME : pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case P_ID : pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case P_TYPE : pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; case P_ALL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "The passed position property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } } else ZeroPositionProperties(); }

마찬가지로 기호 속성을 가져오기 위해 GetSymbolProperties 함수를 구현합니다.

void GetSymbolProperties(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES symbol_property) { int lot_offset= 1 ; switch (symbol_property) { case S_DIGITS : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); break ; case S_SPREAD : sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); break ; case S_STOPSLEVEL : sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); break ; case S_POINT : sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); break ; case S_ASK : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); break ; case S_BID : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); break ; case S_VOLUME_MIN : sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); break ; case S_VOLUME_MAX : sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); break ; case S_VOLUME_LIMIT : sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); break ; case S_VOLUME_STEP : sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); break ; case S_FILTER : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); break ; case S_UP_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_DOWN_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_ALL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; default : Print ( "The passed symbol property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } }

일부 기호 속성은 먼저 다른 속성을 가져와야 할 수 있습니다.



CorrectValueBySymbolDigits라는 새로운 기능이 있습니다. 가격의 소수 자릿수에 따라 관련 값을 반환합니다. 정수 또는 실수를 함수에 전달할 수 있습니다. 전달된 데이터의 유형은 사용할 함수의 버전을 결정합니다. 이 기능을 함수 오버로딩이라고 합니다.

int CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( int value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; }

우리의 Expert Advisor는 오프닝 포지션의 볼륨(Lot)을 지정하기 위한 외부 매개변수를 가질 것입니다. 기호 사양(CalculateLot)에 따라 랏을 조정하는 함수를 생성해 보겠습니다.

double CalculateLot( double lot) { double corrected_lot= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MIN); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MAX); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_STEP); corrected_lot= MathRound (lot/sym_volume_step)*sym_volume_step; if (corrected_lot<sym_volume_min) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_min, 2 )); if (corrected_lot>sym_volume_max) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_max, 2 )); return ( NormalizeDouble (corrected_lot, 2 )); }

이제 글 제목과 직접적으로 관련된 기능으로 넘어가 보겠습니다. 그것들은 매우 간단하고 간단하며 코드의 주석을 사용하는 데 어려움 없이 목적을 이해할 수 있습니다.

CalculateTakeProfit 함수는 이익실현 값을 계산하는 데 사용됩니다.

double CalculateTakeProfit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { double tp= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp<sym_down_level ? tp : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp>sym_up_level ? tp : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

CalculateStopLoss 함수는 손절매 값을 계산하는 데 사용됩니다.

double CalculateStopLoss( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (StopLoss> 0 ) { double sl= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl<sym_down_level ? sl : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl>sym_up_level ? sl : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

CalculateTrailingStop 함수는 후행 중지 값을 계산하는 데 사용됩니다.

double CalculateTrailingStop( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low_price[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high_price[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level<sym_down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level<sym_down_level ? level : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level>sym_up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level>sym_up_level ? level : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

이제 거래 작업에 대해 올바른 값을 반환하는 데 필요한 모든 기능이 있습니다. Trailing Stop을 수정하기 위한 조건을 확인하고 지정된 조건이 충족되면 같은 것을 수정하는 함수를 만들어 보겠습니다. ModifyTrailingStop. 아래는 자세한 설명이 있는 이 함수의 코드입니다.

위에서 생성/수정된 모든 기능의 사용에 주의하시기 바랍니다. switch 스위치는 현재 위치의 유형에 따라 해당 조건을 결정하고 조건 결과는 condition 변수에 저장됩니다. 포지션을 수정하려면 표준 라이브러리의 CTrade 클래스에서 PositionModify 메소드를 사용합니다.

void ModifyTrailingStop() { if (TrailingStop> 0 && StopLoss> 0 ) { double new_sl= 0.0 ; bool condition= false ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); new_sl=CalculateTrailingStop(pos_type); switch (pos_type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_sl>pos_sl+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_sl<pos_sl-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; } if (pos_sl> 0 ) { if (condition) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } if (pos_sl== 0 ) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } }

이제 위의 모든 변경 사항에 따라 TradingBlock 기능을 조정해 보겠습니다. ModifyTrailingStop 함수와 마찬가지로 거래 주문에 대한 모든 변수 값은 switch 스위치를 사용하여 결정됩니다. 두 포지션 유형에 대해 하나의 분기 대신 하나만 남아 있기 때문에 코드의 양을 크게 줄이고 추가 수정을 단순화합니다.

void TradingBlock() { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; signal=GetTradingSignal(); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=sym_ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=sym_bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss(order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit(order_type); if (!pos_open) { lot=CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } else { GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE); if (pos_type==opposite_position_type && Reverse) { GetPositionProperties(P_VOLUME); lot=pos_volume+CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } return ; }

또한 SetInfoPanel 기능에서 또 다른 중요한 수정을 해야 하지만 먼저 프로그램이 현재 사용되는 방법/포지션을 나타내는 몇 가지 보조 기능을 준비하겠습니다.

bool IsTester() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_TESTER )); } bool IsOptimization() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_OPTIMIZATION )); } bool IsVisualMode() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_VISUAL_MODE )); } bool IsRealtime() { if (!IsTester() && !IsOptimization() && !IsVisualMode()) return ( true ); else return ( false ); }

SetInfoPanel 함수에 추가해야 하는 유일한 것은 정보 패널이 시각화 및 실시간 모드에서만 표시되어야 함을 프로그램에 나타내는 조건입니다. 이를 무시하면 테스트 시간이 4-5배 길어집니다. 이는 매개변수를 최적화할 때 특히 중요합니다.

void SetInfoPanel() { if (IsVisualMode() || IsRealtime()) { } }

이제 매개변수 최적화 및 Expert Advisor 테스트를 진행할 수 있도록 주요 프로그램 기능을 약간만 변경하면 됩니다.

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); }

void OnTick () { if (!CheckNewBar()) return ; else { GetBarsData(); TradingBlock(); ModifyTrailingStop(); } GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }

void OnTrade () { GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }





매개변수 최적화 및 Expert Advisor 테스트

이제 매개변수를 최적화해 보겠습니다. 우리는 아래와 같이 전략 테스터 설정을 할 것입니다::

그림 1. 매개변수 최적화를 위한 전략 테스터 설정.

Expert Advisor 매개변수에는 다양한 값이 제공됩니다.

그림 2. 매개변수 최적화를 위한 Expert Advisor 설정.

최적화는 듀얼 코어 프로세서(Intel Core2 Duo P7350 @ 2.00GHz)에서 약 7분이 걸렸습니다. 최대 회복 계수 테스트 결과는 다음과 같습니다.

그림 3. 최대 회복 계수 테스트 결과.





결론

지금은 여기까지입니다. 연구, 테스트, 최적화, 실험 그리고 와우. 글에 소개된 Expert Advisor의 소스 코드는 아래 링크를 통해 다운로드하여 더 공부할 수 있습니다.