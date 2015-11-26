MQL5 Cookbook:トレードレベルを設定/変更する際エラーを避ける方法

はじめに

シリーズの前稿 "MQL5 Cookbook: Analyzing Position Properties in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester" からの Expert Advisor への取り組みの続編として、既存の関数を改良、最適化しつつ有用な関数を数多く用いて Expert Advisor を強化していきます。

MQL プログラミングフォーラムでは、トレードレベル（ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、指値注文）を設定／変更する際生じるエラーに関する問い合わせが 初心者から頻繁に寄せられます。みなさんの多くはすでに [Invalid stops]で終了するジャーナルメッセージをよくご存じだと思います。本稿では、ポジションをオープン／変更する前の正確性を保つためトレードレベル値を正常化し確認する関数を作成します。

今回 Expert Advisor は MetaTrader 5 「ストラテジーテスタ」で最適化可能な外部パラメータを取得し、いくつかの点でシンプルなトレーディングシステムのようになります。ほんもののトレーディングシステムを開発するにはまだまだ長い道のりであることは確かです。しかし、ローマは一日にしてならず、です。というわけですることは満載です。

本稿では初めに既存関数におけるコードの最適化を考察します。情報パネルはこの時点では取り上げません。標準識別子を用いて取得できないポジションプロパティについてまだ見ていく必要があるためです（ディールの履歴使用が求められます）。この話題はシリーズの今後の記事で取り上げることとなるでしょう。





Expert Advisor の開発

では始めましょう。従来通り、ファイルの初めに追加の列挙、変数、配列、予備関数を挿入することで始めます。シンボルプロパティを簡単に取得できる関数が必要となります。ポジションプロパティを取得するにも同じシンプルな方法が必要となります。

前稿にグローバル変数が GetPositionProperties 関数内にすべてのポジションプロパティを一度に割り当てるとありました。今回は各プロパティを個別に取得する機能を持たせたいと思います。以下が前述の実装への列挙 2件 です。関数それ自体はもう少し後で再考します。

enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES { P_SYMBOL = 0 , P_MAGIC = 1 , P_COMMENT = 2 , P_SWAP = 3 , P_COMMISSION = 4 , P_PRICE_OPEN = 5 , P_PRICE_CURRENT = 6 , P_PROFIT = 7 , P_VOLUME = 8 , P_SL = 9 , P_TP = 10 , P_TIME = 11 , P_ID = 12 , P_TYPE = 13 , P_ALL = 14 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES { S_DIGITS = 0 , S_SPREAD = 1 , S_STOPSLEVEL = 2 , S_POINT = 3 , S_ASK = 4 , S_BID = 5 , S_VOLUME_MIN = 6 , S_VOLUME_MAX = 7 , S_VOLUME_LIMIT = 8 , S_VOLUME_STEP = 9 , S_FILTER = 10 , S_UP_LEVEL = 11 , S_DOWN_LEVEL = 12 , S_ALL = 13 };

列挙 ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES にはシンボルプロパティがすべて含まれているわけではありませんが、いつでも必要に応じて追加が可能です。列挙にはシンボルプロパティを基に計算されるユーザー定義プロパティ（10、11、12）も含みます。ポジションプロパティの列挙で行われるのと同じように、列挙から一度にプロパティをすべて取得するのに使うことのできる識別子があります。

そしてそれに Expert Advisor の外部パラメータが続きます。

input int NumberOfBars= 2 ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double TrailingStop= 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ;

外部パラメータを詳しくみていきます。

NumberOfBars －ポジションをオープンするバーの一方向の番号を設定します。

－ポジションをオープンするバーの一方向の番号を設定します。 Lot －ポジションボリューム

－ポジションボリューム TakeProfit －ポイントでのテイクプロフィットゼロ値はテイクプロフィットの設定が必要であることを意味します。

－ポイントでのテイクプロフィットゼロ値はテイクプロフィットの設定が必要であることを意味します。 StopLoss －ポイントでのストップロスゼロ値はストップロスの設定が不要であることを意味します。

－ポイントでのストップロスゼロ値はストップロスの設定が不要であることを意味します。 TrailingStop －ポイントでのトレーリングストップ「買い」ポジションに対しては、計算はバーの最小値を基にします（最長値－ StopLoss パラメータからのポイントの番号）。「買い」ポジションに対しては、計算はバーの最大値を基にします（最大値＋ StopLoss パラメータからのポイントの番号）。ゼロ値はトレーリングストップがオフであることを示します。

－ポイントでのトレーリングストップ「買い」ポジションに対しては、計算はバーの最小値を基にします（最長値－ StopLoss パラメータからのポイントの番号）。「買い」ポジションに対しては、計算はバーの最大値を基にします（最大値＋ StopLoss パラメータからのポイントの番号）。ゼロ値はトレーリングストップがオフであることを示します。 Reverse は逆ポジションを有効化／無効化します。

より明確化が必要なのは NumberOfBars パラメータだけです。このパラメータ値を、たとえば、5以上に設定しても意味はありません。これはひじょうに稀でそのような設定の後でポジションを開いたのではすでに遅いからです。そこで必要なのは、このパラメータ値を調整するのに役立つ変数です。

int AllowedNumberOfBars= 0 ;

このパラメータはまた価格配列に格納されるバーデータの分量を判断します。これはカスタム関数を変更するようになったらお話します。

ポジションプロパティにはよくあることですが、どの関数からでもアクセス可能なようにシンボルプロパティについてのグローバルスコープ内で変数を宣言します。

int sym_digits= 0 ; int sym_spread= 0 ; int sym_stops_level= 0 ; double sym_point= 0.0 ; double sym_ask= 0.0 ; double sym_bid= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_min= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_max= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_limit= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_step= 0.0 ; double sym_offset= 0.0 ; double sym_up_level= 0.0 ; double sym_down_level= 0.0 ;

トレーリングストップはバーの最大値と最小値を基に計算されるため、そのようなバーデータに関する配列が必要となります。

double close_price[]; double open_price[]; double high_price[]; double low_price[];

次に関数の変更および作成に進みます。すでにバー価格のオープンまたクローズを価格配列にコピーする関数 GetBarsData は取得済みです。ここではまた高値および安値が必要です。その上、 NumberOfBars パラメータから取得される値には調整の必要があります。以下が変更後の関数記述です。

void GetBarsData() { if (NumberOfBars<= 1 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 2 ; if (NumberOfBars>= 5 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 5 ; else AllowedNumberOfBars=NumberOfBars+ 1 ; ArraySetAsSeries (close_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (open_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_price, true ); if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,close_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Close price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyOpen ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,open_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Open price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,high_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the High price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,low_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Low price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

最低バーを2本とつねに複数バーを必要とする条件があります。それは指数 [1]で始まる完全なバーだけを判断の基準とするためです。事実、バーデータが関数 CopyOpen、CopyClose、CopyHigh、CopyLow の第三パラメータで指定される指数から始まってコピーされるため、この場合調整は不要とされる可能性があります。バー5本の限度も自由な判断で変更（上昇／下降）可能です。

いまやGetTradingSignal 関数はやや複雑なものとなりました。これは条件が NumberOfBars パラメータで指定されるバーの番号によって異なって作成されるためです。またここで戻り値のより正確なタイプ、order typeを使用します。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal() { if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]>open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]<open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

それでは GetPositionProperties 関数を変更しましょう。前稿では、この関数で一度にすべてのプロパティを取得することができました。ですがプロパティを1つだけ必要だということもあることでしょう。そのためにもちろん言語で提供される標準関数を使うことができます。がこれは思うほど便利でないものです。以下は修正した GetPositionProperties 関数のコードです。列挙 ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES から特定の識別子を渡すとき、ポジションプロパティを1いつだけ取得するか、または一度にすべてのプロパティを取得するかのどちらかが可能です。

void GetPositionProperties(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES position_property) { pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { switch (position_property) { case P_SYMBOL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); break ; case P_MAGIC : pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); break ; case P_COMMENT : pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); break ; case P_SWAP : pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); break ; case P_COMMISSION : pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); break ; case P_PRICE_OPEN : pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case P_PRICE_CURRENT : pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case P_PROFIT : pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); break ; case P_VOLUME : pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); break ; case P_SL : pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case P_TP : pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case P_TIME : pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case P_ID : pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case P_TYPE : pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; case P_ALL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "The passed position property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } } else ZeroPositionProperties(); }

同様に、シンボルプロパティを取得するのに GetSymbolProperties 関数を実装します。

void GetSymbolProperties(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES symbol_property) { int lot_offset= 1 ; switch (symbol_property) { case S_DIGITS : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); break ; case S_SPREAD : sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); break ; case S_STOPSLEVEL : sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); break ; case S_POINT : sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); break ; case S_ASK : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); break ; case S_BID : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); break ; case S_VOLUME_MIN : sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); break ; case S_VOLUME_MAX : sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); break ; case S_VOLUME_LIMIT : sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); break ; case S_VOLUME_STEP : sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); break ; case S_FILTER : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); break ; case S_UP_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_DOWN_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_ALL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; default : Print ( "The passed symbol property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } }

シンボルプロパティの中にはまず他のプロパティを取得することを要求するものもあることに注意が必要です。



新しい関数 CorrectValueBySymbolDigitsを取得しました。これは価格内の小数点以下の桁数に応じて適切な値を返します。この関数には整数または実数を渡すことができます。渡されたデータタイプが使用する関数のバージョンを判断します。この機能は 関数オーバーロードと呼ばれます。

int CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( int value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; }

われわれの Expert Advisor はオープンするポジションのボリューム（Lot）を指定するための外部パラメータを持ちます。シンボル仕様、CalculateLotに従ってロットを調整する関数を作成します。

double CalculateLot( double lot) { double corrected_lot= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MIN); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MAX); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_STEP); corrected_lot= MathRound (lot/sym_volume_step)*sym_volume_step; if (corrected_lot<sym_volume_min) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_min, 2 )); if (corrected_lot>sym_volume_max) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_max, 2 )); return ( NormalizeDouble (corrected_lot, 2 )); }

本稿のタイトルに直接かかわる関数に進みます。それらはひじょうにシンプルで簡単です。コード内のコメントから問題なくその目的を理解することができます。

CalculateTakeProfit 関数はテイクプロフィット値を計算するのに使用されます。

double CalculateTakeProfit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { double tp= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp<sym_down_level ? tp : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp>sym_up_level ? tp : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

CalculateStopLoss 関数はストップロス値を計算するのに使用されます。

double CalculateStopLoss( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (StopLoss> 0 ) { double sl= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl<sym_down_level ? sl : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl>sym_up_level ? sl : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

CalculateTrailingStop 関数はトレーリングストップ値を計算するのに使用されます。

double CalculateTrailingStop( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low_price[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high_price[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level<sym_down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level<sym_down_level ? level : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level>sym_up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level>sym_up_level ? level : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

これでトレーディング処理に正しい値を返す必要な関数をすべて入手しました。指定の条件が満たされればトレーリングストップを変更する条件を確認し、変更する関数、 ModifyTrailingStopを作成します。以下が詳細コメントを伴うこの関数のコードです。

上記で作成／変更された関数すべての使用には注意を払ってください。switch スイッチは現在ポジションのタイプに応じて適切な条件を判断し、それから条件結果は condition 変数に格納されます。ポジションを変更するには、「標準ライブラリ」の CTrade クラスから PositionModify メソッドを使用します。

void ModifyTrailingStop() { if (TrailingStop> 0 && StopLoss> 0 ) { double new_sl= 0.0 ; bool condition= false ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); new_sl=CalculateTrailingStop(pos_type); switch (pos_type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_sl>pos_sl+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_sl<pos_sl-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; } if (pos_sl> 0 ) { if (condition) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } if (pos_sl== 0 ) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } }

ここでは上記変更に従い TradingBlock 関数を調整します。ModifyTrailingStop 関数内とそっくり同じようにトレーディングオーダーに対する変数の値はすべて switch スイッチを用いて決定されます。それはコードの分量を大幅に削減し、のちの変更を簡素化します。というのも2つのポジションタイプごとにブランチ1つの代わりに1つだけが残るためです。

void TradingBlock() { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; signal=GetTradingSignal(); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=sym_ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=sym_bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss(order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit(order_type); if (!pos_open) { lot=CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } else { GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE); if (pos_type==opposite_position_type && Reverse) { GetPositionProperties(P_VOLUME); lot=pos_volume+CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } return ; }

また SetInfoPanel 関数にもうひとつ重要な修正を加える必要がありますが、まずプログラムが現在どこでどのように使用されているか示す予備関数を作成します。

bool IsTester() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_TESTER )); } bool IsOptimization() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_OPTIMIZATION )); } bool IsVisualMode() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_VISUAL_MODE )); } bool IsRealtime() { if (!IsTester() && !IsOptimization() && !IsVisualMode()) return ( true ); else return ( false ); }

SetInfoPanel 関数に必要な追加は、プログラムに対して、情報パネルが視覚的にリアルタイムモードで表示されているだけであることを示す条件のみです。これが無視されると、検証時間は 4～5 倍長くなります。パラメータを最適化するときにはこれは特に重要です。

void SetInfoPanel() { if (IsVisualMode() || IsRealtime()) { } }

これで必要なのはメインプログラムの関数がパラメータ最適化および Expert Advisor の検証を進めることができるように少し変更を加えることだけです。

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); }

void OnTick () { if (!CheckNewBar()) return ; else { GetBarsData(); TradingBlock(); ModifyTrailingStop(); } GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }

void OnTrade () { GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }





パラメータの最適化と Expert Advisor の検証

パラメータを最適化します。以下に図示されるように「ストラテジーテスタ」を設定します。

図1 パラメータ最適化のためのストラテジーテスタ設定

Expert Advisor のパラメータは広範囲におよびます。

図2 パラメータ最適化のためのExpert Advisor 設定

デュアルコアプロセッサ（Intel Core2 Duo P7350 @ 2.00GHz）では最適化に要する時間は約7分です。以下は最大リカバリーファクタ検証結果です。

図3 最大リカバリーファクタ検証結果





おわりに

いまのところ以上です。調査、検証、最適化、実験、そしてなんと！本稿で取り上げている Expert Advisor のソースコードは今後の調査のため以下のリンクによってダウンロードすることができます。