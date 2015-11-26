MetaTrader 5 / 例
English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
MQL5 Cookbook:トレードレベルを設定/変更する際エラーを避ける方法

MQL5 Cookbook:トレードレベルを設定/変更する際エラーを避ける方法

MetaTrader 5 |
1 467 18
Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski

はじめに

シリーズの前稿 "MQL5 Cookbook: Analyzing Position Properties in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester" からの Expert Advisor への取り組みの続編として、既存の関数を改良、最適化しつつ有用な関数を数多く用いて Expert Advisor を強化していきます。

MQL プログラミングフォーラムでは、トレードレベル（ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、指値注文）を設定／変更する際生じるエラーに関する問い合わせが 初心者から頻繁に寄せられます。みなさんの多くはすでに [Invalid stops]で終了するジャーナルメッセージをよくご存じだと思います。本稿では、ポジションをオープン／変更する前の正確性を保つためトレードレベル値を正常化し確認する関数を作成します。

今回 Expert Advisor は MetaTrader 5 「ストラテジーテスタ」で最適化可能な外部パラメータを取得し、いくつかの点でシンプルなトレーディングシステムのようになります。ほんもののトレーディングシステムを開発するにはまだまだ長い道のりであることは確かです。しかし、ローマは一日にしてならず、です。というわけですることは満載です。

本稿では初めに既存関数におけるコードの最適化を考察します。情報パネルはこの時点では取り上げません。標準識別子を用いて取得できないポジションプロパティについてまだ見ていく必要があるためです（ディールの履歴使用が求められます）。この話題はシリーズの今後の記事で取り上げることとなるでしょう。


Expert Advisor の開発

では始めましょう。従来通り、ファイルの初めに追加の列挙、変数、配列、予備関数を挿入することで始めます。シンボルプロパティを簡単に取得できる関数が必要となります。ポジションプロパティを取得するにも同じシンプルな方法が必要となります。

前稿にグローバル変数が GetPositionProperties 関数内にすべてのポジションプロパティを一度に割り当てるとありました。今回は各プロパティを個別に取得する機能を持たせたいと思います。以下が前述の実装への列挙 2件 です。関数それ自体はもう少し後で再考します。

//--- Enumeration of position properties
enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES
  {
   P_SYMBOL        = 0,
   P_MAGIC         = 1,
   P_COMMENT       = 2,
   P_SWAP          = 3,
   P_COMMISSION    = 4,
   P_PRICE_OPEN    = 5,
   P_PRICE_CURRENT = 6,
   P_PROFIT        = 7,
   P_VOLUME        = 8,
   P_SL            = 9,
   P_TP            = 10,
   P_TIME          = 11,
   P_ID            = 12,
   P_TYPE          = 13,
   P_ALL           = 14
  };
//--- Enumeration of symbol properties
enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES
  {
   S_DIGITS       = 0,
   S_SPREAD       = 1,
   S_STOPSLEVEL   = 2,
   S_POINT        = 3,
   S_ASK          = 4,
   S_BID          = 5,
   S_VOLUME_MIN   = 6,
   S_VOLUME_MAX   = 7,
   S_VOLUME_LIMIT = 8,
   S_VOLUME_STEP  = 9,
   S_FILTER       = 10,
   S_UP_LEVEL     = 11,
   S_DOWN_LEVEL   = 12,
   S_ALL          = 13
  };

列挙 ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES にはシンボルプロパティがすべて含まれているわけではありませんが、いつでも必要に応じて追加が可能です。列挙にはシンボルプロパティを基に計算されるユーザー定義プロパティ（101112）も含みます。ポジションプロパティの列挙で行われるのと同じように、列挙から一度にプロパティをすべて取得するのに使うことのできる識別子があります。

そしてそれに Expert Advisor の外部パラメータが続きます。

//--- External parameters of the Expert Advisor
input int            NumberOfBars=2;     // Number of Bullish/Bearish bars for a Buy/Sell
input double         Lot         =0.1;   // Lot
input double         StopLoss    =50;    // Stop Loss
input double         TakeProfit  =100;   // Take Profit
input double         TrailingStop=10;    // Trailing Stop
input bool           Reverse     =true;  // Position reverse

外部パラメータを詳しくみていきます。

  • NumberOfBars －ポジションをオープンするバーの一方向の番号を設定します。
  • Lot －ポジションボリューム
  • TakeProfit －ポイントでのテイクプロフィットゼロ値はテイクプロフィットの設定が必要であることを意味します。
  • StopLoss－ポイントでのストップロスゼロ値はストップロスの設定が不要であることを意味します。
  • TrailingStop －ポイントでのトレーリングストップ「買い」ポジションに対しては、計算はバーの最小値を基にします（最長値－ StopLoss パラメータからのポイントの番号）。「買い」ポジションに対しては、計算はバーの最大値を基にします（最大値＋ StopLoss パラメータからのポイントの番号）。ゼロ値はトレーリングストップがオフであることを示します。
  • Reverse は逆ポジションを有効化／無効化します。

より明確化が必要なのは NumberOfBars パラメータだけです。このパラメータ値を、たとえば、5以上に設定しても意味はありません。これはひじょうに稀でそのような設定の後でポジションを開いたのではすでに遅いからです。そこで必要なのは、このパラメータ値を調整するのに役立つ変数です。

//--- To check the value of the NumberOfBars external parameter
int                  AllowedNumberOfBars=0;

このパラメータはまた価格配列に格納されるバーデータの分量を判断します。これはカスタム関数を変更するようになったらお話します。

ポジションプロパティにはよくあることですが、どの関数からでもアクセス可能なようにシンボルプロパティについてのグローバルスコープ内で変数を宣言します。

//--- Symbol properties
int                  sym_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places
int                  sym_spread=0;           // Spread in points
int                  sym_stops_level=0;      // Stops level
double               sym_point=0.0;          // Point value
double               sym_ask=0.0;            // Ask price
double               sym_bid=0.0;            // Bid price
double               sym_volume_min=0.0;     // Minimum volume for a deal
double               sym_volume_max=0.0;     // Maximum volume for a deal
double               sym_volume_limit=0.0;   // Maximum permissible volume for a position and orders in one direction
double               sym_volume_step=0.0;    // Minimum volume change step for a deal
double               sym_offset=0.0;         // Offset from the maximum possible price for a transaction
double               sym_up_level=0.0;       // Upper Stop level price
double               sym_down_level=0.0;     // Lower Stop level price

トレーリングストップはバーの最大値と最小値を基に計算されるため、そのようなバーデータに関する配列が必要となります。

//--- Price data arrays
double               close_price[]; // Close (closing prices of the bar)
double               open_price[];  // Open (opening prices of the bar)
double               high_price[];  // High (bar's highs)
double               low_price[];   // Low (bar's lows)

次に関数の変更および作成に進みます。すでにバー価格のオープンまたクローズを価格配列にコピーする関数 GetBarsData は取得済みです。ここではまた高値および安値が必要です。その上、 NumberOfBars パラメータから取得される値には調整の必要があります。以下が変更後の関数記述です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Getting bar values                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetBarsData()
  {
//--- Adjust the number of bars for the position opening condition
   if(NumberOfBars<=1)
      AllowedNumberOfBars=2;              // At least two bars are required
   if(NumberOfBars>=5)
      AllowedNumberOfBars=5;              // but no more than 5
   else
      AllowedNumberOfBars=NumberOfBars+1; // and always more by one
//--- Reverse the indexing order (... 3 2 1 0)
   ArraySetAsSeries(close_price,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open_price,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high_price,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low_price,true);
//--- Get the closing price of the bar
//    If the number of the obtained values is less than requested, print the relevant message
   if(CopyClose(_Symbol,Period(),0,AllowedNumberOfBars,close_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy the values ("
            +_Symbol+", "+TimeframeToString(Period())+") to the Close price array! "
            "Error "+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+": "+ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
     }
//--- Get the opening price of the bar
//    If the number of the obtained values is less than requested, print the relevant message
   if(CopyOpen(_Symbol,Period(),0,AllowedNumberOfBars,open_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy the values ("
            +_Symbol+", "+TimeframeToString(Period())+") to the Open price array! "
            "Error "+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+": "+ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
     }
//--- Get the bar's high
//    If the number of the obtained values is less than requested, print the relevant message
   if(CopyHigh(_Symbol,Period(),0,AllowedNumberOfBars,high_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy the values ("
            +_Symbol+", "+TimeframeToString(Period())+") to the High price array! "
            "Error "+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+": "+ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
     }
//--- Get the bar's low
//    If the number of the obtained values is less than requested, print the relevant message
   if(CopyLow(_Symbol,Period(),0,AllowedNumberOfBars,low_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy the values ("
            +_Symbol+", "+TimeframeToString(Period())+") to the Low price array! "
            "Error "+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+": "+ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
     }
  }

最低バーを2本とつねに複数バーを必要とする条件があります。それは指数 [1]で始まる完全なバーだけを判断の基準とするためです。事実、バーデータが関数 CopyOpenCopyCloseCopyHighCopyLow の第三パラメータで指定される指数から始まってコピーされるため、この場合調整は不要とされる可能性があります。バー5本の限度も自由な判断で変更（上昇／下降）可能です。

いまやGetTradingSignal 関数はやや複雑なものとなりました。これは条件が NumberOfBars パラメータで指定されるバーの番号によって異なって作成されるためです。またここで戻り値のより正確なタイプ、order typeを使用します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Determining trading signals                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal()
  {
//--- A Buy signal (ORDER_TYPE_BUY) :
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars==2 && 
      close_price[1]>open_price[1])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars==3 && 
      close_price[1]>open_price[1] && 
      close_price[2]>open_price[2])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars==4 && 
      close_price[1]>open_price[1] && 
      close_price[2]>open_price[2] && 
      close_price[3]>open_price[3])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars==5 && 
      close_price[1]>open_price[1] && 
      close_price[2]>open_price[2] && 
      close_price[3]>open_price[3] && 
      close_price[4]>open_price[4])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars>=6 && 
      close_price[1]>open_price[1] && 
      close_price[2]>open_price[2] && 
      close_price[3]>open_price[3] && 
      close_price[4]>open_price[4] && 
      close_price[5]>open_price[5])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
//--- A Sell signal (ORDER_TYPE_SELL) :
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars==2 && 
      close_price[1]<open_price[1])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars==3 && 
      close_price[1]<open_price[1] && 
      close_price[2]<open_price[2])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars==4 && 
      close_price[1]<open_price[1] && 
      close_price[2]<open_price[2] && 
      close_price[3]<open_price[3])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars==5 && 
      close_price[1]<open_price[1] && 
      close_price[2]<open_price[2] && 
      close_price[3]<open_price[3] && 
      close_price[4]<open_price[4])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
   if(AllowedNumberOfBars>=6 && 
      close_price[1]<open_price[1] && 
      close_price[2]<open_price[2] && 
      close_price[3]<open_price[3] && 
      close_price[4]<open_price[4] && 
      close_price[5]<open_price[5])
      return(ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
//--- No signal (WRONG_VALUE):
   return(WRONG_VALUE);
  }

それでは GetPositionProperties 関数を変更しましょう。前稿では、この関数で一度にすべてのプロパティを取得することができました。ですがプロパティを1つだけ必要だということもあることでしょう。そのためにもちろん言語で提供される標準関数を使うことができます。がこれは思うほど便利でないものです。以下は修正した GetPositionProperties 関数のコードです。列挙 ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES から特定の識別子を渡すとき、ポジションプロパティを1いつだけ取得するか、または一度にすべてのプロパティを取得するかのどちらかが可能です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Getting position properties                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetPositionProperties(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES position_property)
  {
//--- Check if there is an open position
   pos_open=PositionSelect(_Symbol);
//--- If an open position exists, get its properties
   if(pos_open)
     {
      switch(position_property)
        {
         case P_SYMBOL        : pos_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);                  break;
         case P_MAGIC         : pos_magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);                   break;
         case P_COMMENT       : pos_comment=PositionGetString(POSITION_COMMENT);                break;
         case P_SWAP          : pos_swap=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SWAP);                      break;
         case P_COMMISSION    : pos_commission=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_COMMISSION);          break;
         case P_PRICE_OPEN    : pos_price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);               break;
         case P_PRICE_CURRENT : pos_cprice=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT);           break;
         case P_PROFIT        : pos_profit=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);                  break;
         case P_VOLUME        : pos_volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);                  break;
         case P_SL            : pos_sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);                          break;
         case P_TP            : pos_tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);                          break;
         case P_TIME          : pos_time=(datetime)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME);           break;
         case P_ID            : pos_id=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER);                 break;
         case P_TYPE          : pos_type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); break;
         case P_ALL           :
            pos_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);
            pos_magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);
            pos_comment=PositionGetString(POSITION_COMMENT);
            pos_swap=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SWAP);
            pos_commission=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_COMMISSION);
            pos_price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
            pos_cprice=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT);
            pos_profit=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);
            pos_volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
            pos_sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);
            pos_tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);
            pos_time=(datetime)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME);
            pos_id=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER);
            pos_type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);                     break;
         default: Print("The passed position property is not listed in the enumeration!");               return;
        }
     }
//--- If there is no open position, zero out variables for position properties
   else
      ZeroPositionProperties();
  }

同様に、シンボルプロパティを取得するのに GetSymbolProperties 関数を実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Getting symbol properties                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetSymbolProperties(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES symbol_property)
  {
   int lot_offset=1; // Number of points for the offset from the Stops level
//---
   switch(symbol_property)
     {
      case S_DIGITS        : sym_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);                   break;
      case S_SPREAD        : sym_spread=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SPREAD);                   break;
      case S_STOPSLEVEL    : sym_stops_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);   break;
      case S_POINT         : sym_point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);                           break;
      //---
      case S_ASK           :
         sym_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
         sym_ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),sym_digits);                       break;
      case S_BID           :
         sym_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
         sym_bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),sym_digits);                       break;
         //---
      case S_VOLUME_MIN    : sym_volume_min=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);                 break;
      case S_VOLUME_MAX    : sym_volume_max=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);                 break;
      case S_VOLUME_LIMIT  : sym_volume_limit=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT);             break;
      case S_VOLUME_STEP   : sym_volume_step=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);               break;
      //---
      case S_FILTER        :
         sym_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
         sym_point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
         sym_offset=NormalizeDouble(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits);        break;
         //---
      case S_UP_LEVEL      :
         sym_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
         sym_stops_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
         sym_point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
         sym_ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),sym_digits);
         sym_up_level=NormalizeDouble(sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits);                     break;
         //---
      case S_DOWN_LEVEL    :
         sym_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
         sym_stops_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
         sym_point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
         sym_bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),sym_digits);
         sym_down_level=NormalizeDouble(sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits);                   break;
         //---
      case S_ALL           :
         sym_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
         sym_spread=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SPREAD);
         sym_stops_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
         sym_point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
         sym_ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),sym_digits);
         sym_bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),sym_digits);
         sym_volume_min=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
         sym_volume_max=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
         sym_volume_limit=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT);
         sym_volume_step=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
         sym_offset=NormalizeDouble(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits);
         sym_up_level=NormalizeDouble(sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits);
         sym_down_level=NormalizeDouble(sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits);                   break;
         //---
      default: Print("The passed symbol property is not listed in the enumeration!"); return;
     }
  }

シンボルプロパティの中にはまず他のプロパティを取得することを要求するものもあることに注意が必要です。

新しい関数 CorrectValueBySymbolDigitsを取得しました。これは価格内の小数点以下の桁数に応じて適切な値を返します。この関数には整数または実数を渡すことができます。渡されたデータタイプが使用する関数のバージョンを判断します。この機能は 関数オーバーロードと呼ばれます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adjusting the value based on the number of digits in the price (int)|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(int value)
  {
   return (sym_digits==3 || sym_digits==5) ? value*=10 : value;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adjusting the value based on the number of digits in the price (double)|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(double value)
  {
   return (sym_digits==3 || sym_digits==5) ? value*=10 : value;
  }

われわれの Expert Advisor はオープンするポジションのボリューム（Lot）を指定するための外部パラメータを持ちます。シンボル仕様、CalculateLotに従ってロットを調整する関数を作成します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculating position lot                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculateLot(double lot)
  {
//--- To adjust as per the step
   double corrected_lot=0.0;
//---
   GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MIN);  // Get the minimum possible lot
   GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MAX);  // Get the maximum possible lot
   GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_STEP); // Get the lot increase/decrease step
//--- Adjust as per the lot step
   corrected_lot=MathRound(lot/sym_volume_step)*sym_volume_step;
//--- If less than the minimum, return the minimum
   if(corrected_lot<sym_volume_min)
      return(NormalizeDouble(sym_volume_min,2));
//--- If greater than the maximum, return the maximum
   if(corrected_lot>sym_volume_max)
      return(NormalizeDouble(sym_volume_max,2));
//---
   return(NormalizeDouble(corrected_lot,2));
  }

本稿のタイトルに直接かかわる関数に進みます。それらはひじょうにシンプルで簡単です。コード内のコメントから問題なくその目的を理解することができます。

CalculateTakeProfit 関数はテイクプロフィット値を計算するのに使用されます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculating the Take Profit value                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculateTakeProfit(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)
  {
//--- If Take Profit is required
   if(TakeProfit>0)
     {
      //--- For the calculated Take Profit value
      double tp=0.0;
      //--- If you need to calculate the value for a SELL position
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
        {
         //--- Calculate the level
         tp=NormalizeDouble(sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is lower than the lower limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is higher or equal, return the adjusted value
         return(tp<sym_down_level ? tp : sym_down_level-sym_offset);
        }
      //--- If you need to calculate the value for a BUY position
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY)
        {
         //--- Calculate the level
         tp=NormalizeDouble(sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is higher that the upper limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is lower or equal, return the adjusted value
         return(tp>sym_up_level ? tp : sym_up_level+sym_offset);
        }
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }

CalculateStopLoss 関数はストップロス値を計算するのに使用されます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculating the Stop Loss value                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculateStopLoss(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)
  {
//--- If Stop Loss is required
   if(StopLoss>0)
     {
      //--- For the calculated Stop Loss value
      double sl=0.0;
      //--- If you need to calculate the value for a BUY position
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY)
        {
         // Calculate the level
         sl=NormalizeDouble(sym_ask-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is lower that the lower limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is higher or equal, return the adjusted value
         return(sl<sym_down_level ? sl : sym_down_level-sym_offset);
        }
      //--- If you need to calculate the value for a SELL position
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
        {
         //--- Calculate the level
         sl=NormalizeDouble(sym_bid+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is higher than the upper limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is lower or equal, return the adjusted value
         return(sl>sym_up_level ? sl : sym_up_level+sym_offset);
        }
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }

CalculateTrailingStop 関数はトレーリングストップ値を計算するのに使用されます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculating the Trailing Stop value                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculateTrailingStop(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type)
  {
//--- Variables for calculations
   double            level       =0.0;
   double            buy_point   =low_price[1];    // The Low value for a Buy
   double            sell_point  =high_price[1];   // The High value for a Sell
//--- Calculate the level for a BUY position
   if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
     {
      //--- Bar's low minus the specified number of points
      level=NormalizeDouble(buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits);
      //--- If the calculated level is lower than the lower limit of the Stops level, 
      //    the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level
      if(level<sym_down_level)
         return(level);
      //--- If it is not lower, try to calculate based on the bid price
      else
        {
         level=NormalizeDouble(sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits);
         //--- If the calculated level is lower than the limit, return the current value of the level
         //    otherwise set the nearest possible value
         return(level<sym_down_level ? level : sym_down_level-sym_offset);
        }
     }
//--- Calculate the level for a SELL position
   if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
     {
      // Bar's high plus the specified number of points
      level=NormalizeDouble(sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits);
      //--- If the calculated level is higher than the upper limit of the Stops level, 
      //    the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level
      if(level>sym_up_level)
         return(level);
      //--- If it is not higher, try to calculate based on the ask price
      else
        {
         level=NormalizeDouble(sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits);
         //--- If the calculated level is higher than the limit, return the current value of the level
         //    Otherwise set the nearest possible value
         return(level>sym_up_level ? level : sym_up_level+sym_offset);
        }
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }

これでトレーディング処理に正しい値を返す必要な関数をすべて入手しました。指定の条件が満たされればトレーリングストップを変更する条件を確認し、変更する関数、 ModifyTrailingStopを作成します。以下が詳細コメントを伴うこの関数のコードです。

上記で作成／変更された関数すべての使用には注意を払ってください。switch スイッチは現在ポジションのタイプに応じて適切な条件を判断し、それから条件結果は condition 変数に格納されます。ポジションを変更するには、「標準ライブラリ」の CTrade クラスから PositionModify メソッドを使用します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modifying the Trailing Stop level                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ModifyTrailingStop()
  {
//--- If the Trailing Stop and Stop Loss are set
   if(TrailingStop>0 && StopLoss>0)
     {
      double         new_sl=0.0;       // For calculating the new Stop Loss level
      bool           condition=false;  // For checking the modification condition
      //--- Get the flag of presence/absence of the position
      pos_open=PositionSelect(_Symbol);
      //--- If the position exists
      if(pos_open)
        {
         //--- Get the symbol properties
         GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL);
         //--- Get the position properties
         GetPositionProperties(P_ALL);
         //--- Get the Stop Loss level
         new_sl=CalculateTrailingStop(pos_type);
         //--- Depending on the position type, check the relevant condition for the Trailing Stop modification
         switch(pos_type)
           {
            case POSITION_TYPE_BUY  :
               //--- If the new Stop Loss value is higher
               //    than the current value plus the set step
               condition=new_sl>pos_sl+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point);
               break;
            case POSITION_TYPE_SELL :
               //--- If the new Stop Loss value is lower
               //    than the current value minus the set step
               condition=new_sl<pos_sl-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point);
               break;
           }
         //--- If there is a Stop Loss, compare the values before modification
         if(pos_sl>0)
           {
            //--- If the condition for the order modification is met, i.e. the new value is lower/higher 
            //    than the current one, modify the Trailing Stop of the position
            if(condition)
              {
               if(!trade.PositionModify(_Symbol,new_sl,pos_tp))
                  Print("Error modifying the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
              }
           }
         //--- If there is no Stop Loss, simply set it
         if(pos_sl==0)
           {
            if(!trade.PositionModify(_Symbol,new_sl,pos_tp))
               Print("Error modifying the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
           }
        }
     }
  }

ここでは上記変更に従い TradingBlock 関数を調整します。ModifyTrailingStop 関数内とそっくり同じようにトレーディングオーダーに対する変数の値はすべて switch スイッチを用いて決定されます。それはコードの分量を大幅に削減し、のちの変更を簡素化します。というのも2つのポジションタイプごとにブランチ1つの代わりに1つだけが残るためです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trading block                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TradingBlock()
  {
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE      signal=WRONG_VALUE;                 // Variable for getting a signal
   string               comment="hello :)";                 // Position comment
   double               tp=0.0;                             // Take Profit
   double               sl=0.0;                             // Stop Loss
   double               lot=0.0;                            // Volume for position calculation in case of reverse position
   double               position_open_price=0.0;            // Position opening price
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE      order_type=WRONG_VALUE;             // Order type for opening a position
   ENUM_POSITION_TYPE   opposite_position_type=WRONG_VALUE; // Opposite position type
//--- Get a signal
   signal=GetTradingSignal();
//--- If there is no signal, exit
   if(signal==WRONG_VALUE)
      return;
//--- Find out if there is a position
   pos_open=PositionSelect(_Symbol);
//--- Get all symbol properties
   GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL);
//--- Determine values for trade variables
   switch(signal)
     {
      //--- Assign values to variables for a BUY
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY  :
         position_open_price=sym_ask;
         order_type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
         opposite_position_type=POSITION_TYPE_SELL;
         break;
         //--- Assign values to variables for a SELL
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL :
         position_open_price=sym_bid;
         order_type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
         opposite_position_type=POSITION_TYPE_BUY;
         break;
     }
//--- Calculate the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
   sl=CalculateStopLoss(order_type);
   tp=CalculateTakeProfit(order_type);
//--- If there is no position
   if(!pos_open)
     {
      //--- Adjust the volume
      lot=CalculateLot(Lot);
      //--- Open a position
      //    If the position failed to open, print the relevant message
      if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment))
        {
         Print("Error opening the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
        }
     }
//--- If there is a position
   else
     {
      //--- Get the position type
      GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE);
      //--- If the position is opposite to the signal and the position reverse is enabled
      if(pos_type==opposite_position_type && Reverse)
        {
         //--- Get the position volume
         GetPositionProperties(P_VOLUME);
         //--- Adjust the volume
         lot=pos_volume+CalculateLot(Lot);
         //--- Open the position. If the position failed to open, print the relevant message
         if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment))
           {
            Print("Error opening the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
           }
        }
     }
//---
   return;
  }

また SetInfoPanel 関数にもうひとつ重要な修正を加える必要がありますが、まずプログラムが現在どこでどのように使用されているか示す予備関数を作成します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning the testing flag                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsTester()
  {
   return(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_TESTER));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning the optimization flag                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsOptimization()
  {
   return(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_OPTIMIZATION));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning the visual testing mode flag                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsVisualMode()
  {
   return(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_VISUAL_MODE));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning the flag for real time mode outside the Strategy Tester|
//| if all conditions are met                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsRealtime()
  {
   if(!IsTester() && !IsOptimization() && !IsVisualMode())
      return(true);
   else
      return(false); 
  }

SetInfoPanel 関数に必要な追加は、プログラムに対して、情報パネルが視覚的にリアルタイムモードで表示されているだけであることを示す条件のみです。これが無視されると、検証時間は 4～5 倍長くなります。パラメータを最適化するときにはこれは特に重要です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting the info panel                                           |
//|------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetInfoPanel()
  {
//--- Visualization or real time modes
   if(IsVisualMode() || IsRealtime())
     {
     // The remaining code of the SetInfoPanel() function
     // ...
     }
  }

これで必要なのはメインプログラムの関数がパラメータ最適化および Expert Advisor の検証を進めることができるように少し変更を加えることだけです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Initialize the new bar
   CheckNewBar();
//--- Get the properties and set the panel
   GetPositionProperties(P_ALL);
//--- Set the info panel
   SetInfoPanel();
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- If the bar is not new, exit
   if(!CheckNewBar())
      return;
//--- If there is a new bar
   else
     {
      GetBarsData();          // Get bar data
      TradingBlock();         // Check the conditions and trade
      ModifyTrailingStop();   // Modify the Trailing Stop level
     }
//--- Get the properties and update the values on the panel
   GetPositionProperties(P_ALL);
//--- Update the info panel
   SetInfoPanel();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trade event                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
//--- Get position properties and update the values on the panel
   GetPositionProperties(P_ALL);
//--- Update the info panel
   SetInfoPanel();
  }


パラメータの最適化と Expert Advisor の検証

パラメータを最適化します。以下に図示されるように「ストラテジーテスタ」を設定します。

図1　パラメータ最適化のためのストラテジーテスタ設定

図1　パラメータ最適化のためのストラテジーテスタ設定

Expert Advisor のパラメータは広範囲におよびます。

図2　　パラメータ最適化のためのExpert Advisor 設定

図2　　パラメータ最適化のためのExpert Advisor 設定

デュアルコアプロセッサ（Intel Core2 Duo P7350 @ 2.00GHz）では最適化に要する時間は約7分です。以下は最大リカバリーファクタ検証結果です。

図3　　最大リカバリーファクタ検証結果

図3　　最大リカバリーファクタ検証結果


おわりに

いまのところ以上です。調査、検証、最適化、実験、そしてなんと！本稿で取り上げている Expert Advisor のソースコードは今後の調査のため以下のリンクによってダウンロードすることができます。

MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/643

添付されたファイル |
ZIPをダウンロード
positionpropertiesplus.mq5 (75.94 KB)

警告: これらの資料についてのすべての権利はMetaQuotes Ltd.が保有しています。これらの資料の全部または一部の複製や再プリントは禁じられています。

この記事はサイトのユーザーによって執筆されたものであり、著者の個人的な見解を反映しています。MetaQuotes Ltdは、提示された情報の正確性や、記載されているソリューション、戦略、または推奨事項の使用によって生じたいかなる結果についても責任を負いません。

この著者による他の記事

最後のコメント | ディスカッションに移動 (18)
tatankaska
tatankaska | 28 10月 2014 において 21:18
tatankaska:

取引レベルの設定・変更時にエラーが発生しないようにする方法（Positionpropertiesplus）の記事に添付されているエキスパートアドバイザーだけをテストしました。InstaforexのInstatraderプラットフォーム。このアドバイザーの関数は、間違ったストップパラメーターを設定した場合、許容される最低値に設定されるように書かれています。だから、通常、私はエラーのプロンプトが表示されないはずです - それは外国為替ペアによって真である。しかし、このプラットフォームのGOLDでは、ポジションプロパティーズプラスEAがストップでポジションをオープンしようとするたびに、エラープロンプトが無効なストップであり、ストラテジーテスターではポジションがオープンされていません。instatraderプラットフォームとブローカーの問題でしょうか？GOLDのシンボルプロパティには即時約定と書かれています。

このEAのストップロス計算関数の例ですが、私はこの記事に添付されているEAをそのまま使用し、FXペアの代わりにGOLDを使用しただけです：

そうです。InstatraderのGOLDでは、ストップはポジションを建てた後にしか設定できませんでした。ストップなしでポジションをオープンしたときと、変更後にポジションをオープンしたときは、すべて問題ありませんでした。ありがとうございます。
tatankaska
tatankaska | 11 11月 2014 において 22:00

もう一度、添付の EA のストップ（SL/TP）の計算について - これらは、シンボルポイント = シンボルのティックサイズである金融商品でのみ正しく計算されます。GOLDの場合はそうではありません。

この場合、ストップは（GOLDによって）有効なシンボルのティックサイズに修正されなければなりません。

つまり、GOLDによるエラープロンプトは、マーケットの実行 結果ではないのです。EAをGOLDと併用する場合は、SL/TPの計算を少し修正する必要があります。

Nauris Zukas
Nauris Zukas | 22 7月 2015 において 17:59
ポジションの決済については どうですか？エキスパートアドバイザーでポジションを決済する条件（シグナル）がある場合、どのようにすればいいのでしょうか？
Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski | 22 7月 2015 において 18:04
Nauris:
ポジションの決済については どうですか？Expert Advisor でポジションを決済する条件（シグナル）がある場合、どのようにすればよいのでしょうか。
標準ライブラリのCTrade クラスを使用しています。このクラスにはPositionClose メソッドがあります。それを使うことができます。
apirakkamjan
apirakkamjan | 28 2月 2019 において 09:17
私はコードを次のように修正した。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 情報パネルの設定|
//|------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetInfoPanel()
  {
//--- 可視化またはリアルタイム・モード
   if(ShowInfoPanel && (IsVisualMode() || IsRealtime()))
     {
     // SetInfoPanel()関数の残りのコード
     // ...
     }
  }
MQL5 クックブック：MetaTrader 5 ストラレジーテスタでの position プロパティ分析 MQL5 クックブック：MetaTrader 5 ストラレジーテスタでの position プロパティ分析
先行記事 "MQL5 Cookbook: Position Properties on the Custom Info Panel"の Expert Advisor の変更バージョンを提供します。お伝えする問題の中にはバーからのデータ取得、現シンボルにおける新規バーイベント確認、ファイルに標準ライブラリのトレードクラスのインクルード、トレード処理実行用トレードシグナルおよび関数検索のための関数作成、OnTrade() 関数におけるトレードイベント決定などがあります。
MQL5 クックブック：ポジションプロパティを取得するためのディール履歴と関数ライブラリ MQL5 クックブック：ポジションプロパティを取得するためのディール履歴と関数ライブラリ
ポジションプロパティについて先行記事で提供されている情報を簡単にまとめます。本稿では、ディールヒストリーにアクセスした後にのみ取得可能なプロパティを得る関数を数個追加して作成します。また便利な方法でポジションやシンボルプロパティにアクセスできるようにするデータストラクチャについても知識を得ます。
MQL5 Cookbook：カスタム情報パネル上のポジションプロパティ MQL5 Cookbook：カスタム情報パネル上のポジションプロパティ
今回は、現在シンボルについてポジションプロパティを取得し、マニュアルトレーディングの間カスタム情報パネルにそのポジションプロパティを表示するシンプルな Expert Advisor を作成します。情報パネルはグラフィカルオブジェクトを用いて作成され、表示される情報はティック毎にリフレッシュされます。これは "MQL5 Cookbook: Getting Position Properties"と呼ばれるシリーズの以前の記事に記載があるスクリプトをつねにマニュアルで実行しなければならないのよりはるかに便利になります。
MQL5 クックブック：Expert Advisorsにトレード条件を設定するためのインディケータ利用 MQL5 クックブック：Expert Advisorsにトレード条件を設定するためのインディケータ利用
本稿では MQL5 クックブックシリーズの先行記事をとおして作業をおこなってきているExpert Advisorの修正を続行します。今回は、Expert Advisor は値がポジションオープンの条件を確認するのに使用されるインディケータを使って強化されます。それに一点添えるために、外部パラメータにドロップダウンリストを作成し、3つのトレードインディケータの中から1つを選ぶことができるようにします。