MQL5 Cookbook : Comment éviter les erreurs lors de la définition/modification des niveaux de trade

Introduction

Dans la continuité de notre travail sur l'Expert Advisor de l'article précédent de la série intitulé "MQL5 Cookbook : Analyse des propriétés de position dans le testeur de stratégie MetaTrader 5", nous l'améliorerons avec de nombreuses fonctions utiles, ainsi que d'améliorer et d'optimiser celles existantes.

Les questions des débutants concernant les erreurs survenant lors de la définition/modification des niveaux de trade (Stop Loss, Take Profit et ordres en attente) sont loin d'être rares dans les forums de programmation MQL. Je pense que beaucoup d'entre vous doivent déjà être familiers avec le message du journal se terminant par [Arrêts non valides]. Dans cet article, nous allons créer des fonctions qui normalisent et vérifient l'exactitude des valeurs de niveau de transaction avant d'ouvrir/modifier une position.

L'Expert Advisor aura cette fois des paramètres externes qui peuvent être optimisés dans le testeur de stratégie MetaTrader 5 et ressemblera à certains égards à un simple système de trading. Nous avons certainement encore un long chemin à parcourir avant de pouvoir développer un véritable système de trading. Mais Rome ne s'est pas construite en un jour. Nous avons donc encore beaucoup à faire.

L'optimisation du code dans les fonctions existantes sera envisagée au fur et à mesure du déroulement de l'article. Le panneau d'informations ne sera pas traité à ce stade car nous devons encore examiner certaines propriétés de position qui ne peuvent pas être obtenues à l'aide d'identifiants standard (l'utilisation de l'historique des transactions est requise). Ce sujet sera néanmoins traité dans l'un des articles suivants de la série.





Développement d’Expert Advisor

Commençons. Comme d'habitude, nous commençons par insérer des énumérations, des variables, des tableaux et des fonctions auxiliaires supplémentaires au début du fichier. Nous aurons besoin d'une fonction qui nous permettra d'obtenir facilement les propriétés des symboles. La même approche simple sera nécessaire pour obtenir les propriétés de position.

Nous avons vu dans les articles précédents que toutes les propriétés de position étaient affectées aux variables globales à la fois dans la fonction GetPositionProperties. Cette fois, nous allons essayer de fournir une possibilité d'obtenir chaque propriété séparément. Vous trouverez ci-dessous deux énumérations pour la mise en œuvre de ce qui précède. Les fonctions elles-mêmes seront revues un peu plus tard.

enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES { P_SYMBOL = 0 , P_MAGIC = 1 , P_COMMENT = 2 , P_SWAP = 3 , P_COMMISSION = 4 , P_PRICE_OPEN = 5 , P_PRICE_CURRENT = 6 , P_PROFIT = 7 , P_VOLUME = 8 , P_SL = 9 , P_TP = 10 , P_TIME = 11 , P_ID = 12 , P_TYPE = 13 , P_ALL = 14 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES { S_DIGITS = 0 , S_SPREAD = 1 , S_STOPSLEVEL = 2 , S_POINT = 3 , S_ASK = 4 , S_BID = 5 , S_VOLUME_MIN = 6 , S_VOLUME_MAX = 7 , S_VOLUME_LIMIT = 8 , S_VOLUME_STEP = 9 , S_FILTER = 10 , S_UP_LEVEL = 11 , S_DOWN_LEVEL = 12 , S_ALL = 13 };

L'énumération ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES ne contient pas toutes les propriétés de symbole mais elles peuvent être ajoutées à tout moment, si nécessaire. L'énumération contient également des propriétés définies par l'utilisateur (10, 11, 12) dont le calcul est basé sur d'autres propriétés de symbole. Il existe un identifiant qui peut être utilisé pour obtenir toutes les propriétés de l'énumération à la fois, comme dans l'énumération des propriétés de position.

Viennent ensuite les paramètres externes de l'Expert Advisor :

input int NumberOfBars= 2 ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double TrailingStop= 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ;

Regardons de plus près les paramètres externes :

NumberOfBars - ce paramètre définit le nombre de barres unidirectionnelles pour l'ouverture d'une position ;

- ce paramètre définit le nombre de barres unidirectionnelles pour l'ouverture d'une position ; Lot - position de volume ;

- position de volume ; TakeProfit - Niveau de Take Profit en points. La valeur zéro signifie qu'aucun Take Profit n'a besoin d'être défini.

- Niveau de Take Profit en points. La valeur zéro signifie qu'aucun Take Profit n'a besoin d'être défini. StopLoss - Niveau de Stop Loss en points. La valeur zéro signifie qu'aucun Stop Loss n'a besoin d'être défini.

- Niveau de Stop Loss en points. La valeur zéro signifie qu'aucun Stop Loss n'a besoin d'être défini. TrailingStop - Valeur du Trailing Stop en points. Pour une position ACHAT, le calcul est basé sur le minimum de la barre (minimum moins le nombre de points du paramètre StopLoss). Pour une position VENTE, le calcul est basé sur le maximum de la barre (maximum plus le nombre de points du paramètre StopLoss). La valeur zéro indique que le Trailing Stop est désactivé.

- Valeur du Trailing Stop en points. Pour une position ACHAT, le calcul est basé sur le minimum de la barre (minimum moins le nombre de points du paramètre StopLoss). Pour une position VENTE, le calcul est basé sur le maximum de la barre (maximum plus le nombre de points du paramètre StopLoss). La valeur zéro indique que le Trailing Stop est désactivé. L'inversion active/désactive la position inversée.

Seul le paramètre NumberOfBars a besoin d'être clarifié. Il ne sert à rien de régler cette valeur de paramètre sur, par exemple, plus de 5 car c'est assez rare et il serait déjà tard pour ouvrir une position après un tel mouvement. Nous aurons donc besoin d'une variable qui nous aidera à ajuster la valeur de ce paramètre :

int AllowedNumberOfBars= 0 ;

Ce paramètre déterminera également la quantité de données de barres qui seront stockées dans les tableaux de prix. Cela sera discuté dans un moment lorsque nous pourrons modifier les fonctions personnalisées.

Comme dans le cas des propriétés de position, nous déclarons des variables dans la portée globale pour les propriétés de symbole afin de fournir un accès à partir de n'importe quelle fonction :

int sym_digits= 0 ; int sym_spread= 0 ; int sym_stops_level= 0 ; double sym_point= 0.0 ; double sym_ask= 0.0 ; double sym_bid= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_min= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_max= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_limit= 0.0 ; double sym_volume_step= 0.0 ; double sym_offset= 0.0 ; double sym_up_level= 0.0 ; double sym_down_level= 0.0 ;

Étant donné que le Trailing Stop doit être calculé en fonction du haut et du bas de la barre, nous aurons besoin de tableaux pour ces données de barre :

double close_price[]; double open_price[]; double high_price[]; double low_price[];

Passons maintenant à la modification et à la création de fonctions. Nous avons déjà la fonction GetBarsData qui copie les prix d'ouverture et de clôture des barres dans des tableaux de prix. Maintenant, nous avons aussi besoin de hauts et de bas. De plus, la valeur obtenue à partir du paramètre NumberOfBars doit être ajustée. Voici à quoi ressemble la fonction après la modification :

void GetBarsData() { if (NumberOfBars<= 1 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 2 ; if (NumberOfBars>= 5 ) AllowedNumberOfBars= 5 ; else AllowedNumberOfBars=NumberOfBars+ 1 ; ArraySetAsSeries (close_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (open_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high_price, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_price, true ); if ( CopyClose ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,close_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Close price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyOpen ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,open_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Open price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,high_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the High price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , Period (), 0 ,AllowedNumberOfBars,low_price)<AllowedNumberOfBars) { Print ( "Failed to copy the values (" + _Symbol + ", " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ ") to the Low price array! " "Error " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ": " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

Les conditions exigeant au moins deux barres et toujours plus d'une sont là car on ne passera que par des barres complétées qui commencent par l'index [1]. En fait, les ajustements peuvent dans ce cas être considérés comme inutiles car les données de la barre peuvent être copiées à partir de l'index spécifié dans le troisième paramètre des fonctions CopyOpen, CopyClose, CopyHigh et CopyLow. La limite de 5 barres peut également être modifiée (à la hausse/à la baisse) à votre discrétion.

La fonction GetTradingSignal est maintenant devenue un peu plus complexe car la condition sera générée différemment selon le nombre de barres spécifié dans le paramètre NumberOfBars. De plus, nous utilisons maintenant un type plus correct de la valeur renvoyée - type de la commande :

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTradingSignal() { if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]>open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]>open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]>open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]>open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]>open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 2 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 3 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 4 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars== 5 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (AllowedNumberOfBars>= 6 && close_price[ 1 ]<open_price[ 1 ] && close_price[ 2 ]<open_price[ 2 ] && close_price[ 3 ]<open_price[ 3 ] && close_price[ 4 ]<open_price[ 4 ] && close_price[ 5 ]<open_price[ 5 ]) return ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); }

Modifions maintenant la fonction GetPositionProperties. Dans les articles précédents, cela nous a permis d'obtenir toutes les propriétés à la fois. Cependant, il se peut que vous n'ayez parfois besoin d'obtenir qu'une seule propriété. Pour ce faire, vous pouvez certainement utiliser les fonctions standards offertes par le langage, pourtant cela ne serait pas aussi pratique que nous le souhaitons. Ci-dessous le code de la fonction GetPositionProperties modifié. Désormais, lors de la transmission d'un certain identifiant de l'énumération ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES, vous pouvez soit obtenir une certaine propriété de position unique, soit toutes les propriétés à la fois.

void GetPositionProperties(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTIES position_property) { pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { switch (position_property) { case P_SYMBOL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); break ; case P_MAGIC : pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); break ; case P_COMMENT : pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); break ; case P_SWAP : pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); break ; case P_COMMISSION : pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); break ; case P_PRICE_OPEN : pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case P_PRICE_CURRENT : pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case P_PROFIT : pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); break ; case P_VOLUME : pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); break ; case P_SL : pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case P_TP : pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case P_TIME : pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case P_ID : pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case P_TYPE : pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; case P_ALL : pos_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); pos_magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); pos_comment= PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); pos_swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); pos_commission= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); pos_price= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); pos_cprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); pos_profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); pos_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); pos_sl= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); pos_tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); pos_time=( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); pos_id= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); pos_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "The passed position property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } } else ZeroPositionProperties(); }

De même, nous implémentons la fonction GetSymbolProperties pour obtenir les propriétés des symboles :

void GetSymbolProperties(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROPERTIES symbol_property) { int lot_offset= 1 ; switch (symbol_property) { case S_DIGITS : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); break ; case S_SPREAD : sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); break ; case S_STOPSLEVEL : sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); break ; case S_POINT : sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); break ; case S_ASK : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); break ; case S_BID : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); break ; case S_VOLUME_MIN : sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); break ; case S_VOLUME_MAX : sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); break ; case S_VOLUME_LIMIT : sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); break ; case S_VOLUME_STEP : sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); break ; case S_FILTER : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); break ; case S_UP_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_DOWN_LEVEL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; case S_ALL : sym_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); sym_spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD ); sym_stops_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); sym_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); sym_ask= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ),sym_digits); sym_bid= NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ),sym_digits); sym_volume_min= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); sym_volume_max= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); sym_volume_limit= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); sym_volume_step= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); sym_offset= NormalizeDouble (CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(lot_offset*sym_point),sym_digits); sym_up_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); sym_down_level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-sym_stops_level*sym_point,sym_digits); break ; default : Print ( "The passed symbol property is not listed in the enumeration!" ); return ; } }

Veuillez noter que certaines propriétés de symbole peuvent exiger que vous obteniez d'abord d'autres propriétés.



Nous avons une nouvelle fonction, CorrectValueBySymbolDigits. Il renvoie la valeur appropriée, en fonction du nombre de décimales dans le prix. Un entier ou un nombre réel peut être passé à la fonction. Le type des données transmises détermine la version de la fonction à utiliser. Cette fonctionnalité est appelée surcharge de fonction.

int CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( int value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value ) { return (sym_digits== 3 || sym_digits== 5 ) ? value *= 10 : value ; }

Notre Expert Advisor aura un paramètre externe pour spécifier le volume (Lot) de la position d'ouverture. Créons une fonction qui ajustera le lot en fonction de la spécification du symbole - CalculateLot :

double CalculateLot( double lot) { double corrected_lot= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MIN); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_MAX); GetSymbolProperties(S_VOLUME_STEP); corrected_lot= MathRound (lot/sym_volume_step)*sym_volume_step; if (corrected_lot<sym_volume_min) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_min, 2 )); if (corrected_lot>sym_volume_max) return ( NormalizeDouble (sym_volume_max, 2 )); return ( NormalizeDouble (corrected_lot, 2 )); }

Passons maintenant aux fonctions directement liées au titre de l'article. Ils sont assez simples et directs et vous pouvez comprendre leur objectif sans aucune difficulté en utilisant les commentaires dans le code.

La fonction CalculateTakeProfit est utilisée pour calculer la valeur Take Profit :

double CalculateTakeProfit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (TakeProfit> 0 ) { double tp= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp<sym_down_level ? tp : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { tp= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit*sym_point),sym_digits); return (tp>sym_up_level ? tp : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

La fonction CalculateStopLoss est utilisée pour calculer la valeur Stop Loss :

double CalculateStopLoss( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { if (StopLoss> 0 ) { double sl= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl<sym_down_level ? sl : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { sl= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (sl>sym_up_level ? sl : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

La fonction CalculateTrailingStop est utilisée pour calculer la valeur du Trailing Stop :

double CalculateTrailingStop( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low_price[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high_price[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level<sym_down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level<sym_down_level ? level : sym_down_level-sym_offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); if (level>sym_up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (sym_ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss*sym_point),sym_digits); return (level>sym_up_level ? level : sym_up_level+sym_offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Nous avons maintenant toutes les fonctions nécessaires qui renvoient des valeurs correctes pour les opérations de trading. Créons une fonction qui vérifiera une condition de modification du Trailing Stop et la modifiera si la condition spécifiée est remplie - ModifyTrailingStop. Vous trouverez ci-dessous le code de cette fonction avec des commentaires détaillés.

Veuillez faire attention à l'utilisation de toutes les fonctions créées/modifiées ci-dessus. Le switch commutateur détermine la condition pertinente en fonction du type de position actuelle et le résultat de la condition est ensuite stocké dans la variable de condition. Pour modifier une position, nous utilisons la méthode PositionModify de la CTrade de la bibliothèque standard.

void ModifyTrailingStop() { if (TrailingStop> 0 && StopLoss> 0 ) { double new_sl= 0.0 ; bool condition= false ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); new_sl=CalculateTrailingStop(pos_type); switch (pos_type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_sl>pos_sl+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_sl<pos_sl-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop*sym_point); break ; } if (pos_sl> 0 ) { if (condition) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } if (pos_sl== 0 ) { if (!trade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,new_sl,pos_tp)) Print ( "Error modifying the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } }

Ajustons maintenant la fonction TradingBlock en fonction de tous les changements ci-dessus. Tout comme dans la fonction ModifyTrailingStop, toutes les valeurs des variables d'un ordre de trading seront déterminées à l'aide du switch commutateur. Il réduit considérablement la quantité de code et simplifie les modifications ultérieures puisqu'au lieu d'une branche pour deux types de positions, il n'en reste qu'une.

void TradingBlock() { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; signal=GetTradingSignal(); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); GetSymbolProperties(S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=sym_ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=sym_bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss(order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit(order_type); if (!pos_open) { lot=CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } else { GetPositionProperties(P_TYPE); if (pos_type==opposite_position_type && Reverse) { GetPositionProperties(P_VOLUME); lot=pos_volume+CalculateLot(Lot); if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment)) { Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } } return ; }

Nous devons également apporter une autre correction importante à la fonction SetInfoPanel mais préparons d'abord quelques fonctions auxiliaires qui indiquent comment/où le programme est actuellement utilisé :

bool IsTester() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_TESTER )); } bool IsOptimization() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_OPTIMIZATION )); } bool IsVisualMode() { return ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_VISUAL_MODE )); } bool IsRealtime() { if (!IsTester() && !IsOptimization() && !IsVisualMode()) return ( true ); else return ( false ); }

La seule chose que nous devons ajouter à la fonction SetInfoPanel est une condition indiquant au programme que le panneau d'informations ne doit être affiché que dans les modes de visualisation et en temps réel. Si cela est ignoré, le temps de test sera 4 à 5 fois plus long. Ceci est particulièrement important lors de l'optimisation des paramètres.

void SetInfoPanel() { if (IsVisualMode() || IsRealtime()) { } }

Il ne nous reste plus qu'à apporter quelques modifications aux principales fonctions du programme pour pouvoir procéder à l'optimisation des paramètres et aux tests de l'Expert Advisor.

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); return ( 0 ); }

void OnTick () { if (!CheckNewBar()) return ; else { GetBarsData(); TradingBlock(); ModifyTrailingStop(); } GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }

void OnTrade () { GetPositionProperties(P_ALL); SetInfoPanel(); }





Optimisation des paramètres et test Expert Advisor

Optimisons maintenant les paramètres. Nous allons définir les paramètres du testeur de stratégie comme indiqué ci-dessous :

Fig. 1. Paramètres du testeur de stratégie pour l'optimisation des paramètres.

Les paramètres de l'Expert Advisor se verront attribuer une large plage de valeurs :

Fig. 2. Paramètres de l'Expert Advisor pour l'optimisation des paramètres.

L'optimisation a pris environ 7 minutes sur un processeur dual-core (Intel Core2 Duo P7350 @ 2.00GHz). Les résultats du test du facteur de récupération maximal sont les suivants :

Fig. 3. Résultats du test du facteur de récupération maximal.





Conclusion

C'est tout pour l'instant. Étudiez, testez, optimisez, expérimentez et épatez. Le code source de l'Expert Advisor présenté dans l'article peut être téléchargé en utilisant le lien ci-dessous pour une étude plus approfondie.