Expert Advisors baseado em sistemas de trading populares e alquimia da otimização de robô de trading (Parte III)

Introdução

Recebi uma oferta de um leitor do artigo anterior para automatizar um pouco o processo de simulação para obter a possibilidade de receber resultados de todas as otimizações ao mesmo tempo. Além do mais, não é muito conveniente mudar o período de teste manualmente, esse processo deve também ser automatizado. A ideia é ótima. Ainda mais porque os recursos do MQL4 oferecem todas as possibilidades para sua implementação. Então vou começar o artigo a partir da solução deste problema.

Automação de simulações

O que precisamos para a solução dessa tarefa:

1. Escreva no cabeçalho do Expert Advisor abaixo uma linha com o seguinte conteúdo:

#include <IsBackTestingTime.mqh>

Usando essa diretiva incluímos a função IsBackTestingTime() no código do EA. E não esqueça de colocar o arquivo IsBackTestingTime.mqh no diretório/pasta INCLUDE. Essa função:

bool IsBackTestingTime() { }

é usada para definir o período de tempo, dentro do qual a otimização de simulações ou simulações ocorrerão. Nesses períodos de tempo a função sempre retornará 'verdadeiro', em qualquer outro ela retornará 'falso'. Além desta função, variáveis externas do EA são adicionadas no código do EA por esta diretiva:

extern datetime Start_Time = D'2007.01.01' ; extern int Opt_Period = 3 ; extern int Test_Period = 2 ; extern int Period_Shift = 1 ; extern int Opt_Number = 0 ;

Espero que o significado dessas variáveis esteja claro para os que leram meu artigo anterior, de modo que não precisará ser explicado novamente.

2. No bloco da função inicial antes do código do EA coloque o código universal mais simples da chamada IsBackTestingTime(), ele limita a operação do EA para certos períodos de tempo, dependendo do número de otimização de simulações.

if (!IsBackTestingTime()) return ( 0 );

Esquematicamente terá a seguinte aparência:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #include <IsBackTestingTime.mqh> int init() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { if (!IsBackTestingTime()) return ( 0 ); return ( 0 ); }

Se você está interessado na solução detalhada do problema no exemplo de um EA já pronto, consulte o código de EA Exp_5_1.mq4, que é a forma do EA do artigo anterior Exp_5.mq4 modificado para simulações. Na verdade não há uma ampla diferença na otimização do EA similar, quando comparado a um Expert Advisor simples. Entretanto, acho que variáveis de testes de fundo não devem ser otimizadas, exceto por Opt_Number, embora você possa ter outra opinião.

É importante lembrar que após a otimização durante os testes obteremos resultados que não estão dentro do período de otimização e sim após ele, depois da sua borda direita! Não é uma boa decisão fazer todas as otimizações de testes de fundo dentro de uma execução usando um algoritmo genético, é muito mais interessante analisar profundamente cada otimização de simulações separadamente sem a otimização da variável de entrada do Opt_Number.

Mas mesmo neste caso tal abordagem facilita o entendimento do comportamento do EA. E deve ser lembrado que o valor da variável externa Opt_Number pode mudar de zero a um certo valor máximo que pode ser definido da seguinte forma: do período total no qual todas as otimizações de simulações são conduzidas (em meses) subtraindo o período de otimização de simulações em meses (Opt_Period) e subtraindo o período de simulações (Test_Period). Adicione um para o valor obtido. O resultado obtido será o máximo da variável Opt_Number se o Period_Shift é igual a um.

Sistemas de negociação baseados na correlação de duas móveis

Essa variação de sistemas de negociação é muito popular. Agora vamos analisar o algoritmo baseado nestas estratégias. Para posições longas o algoritmo de entrada se parece com isso:

Para posições curtas é o seguinte:

Como indicadores, duas móveis idênticas com diferentes parâmetros definindo a média nos indicadores podem ser usados. Presume-se que o parâmetro definindo a média de movimento MovA é sempre menor do que o mesmo parâmetro do movimento MovB. Deste modo, neste sistema de negociação MovA é um movimento rápido, MovB é um movimento lento. Aqui está a variação de implementação do sistema de negociação com base nos dois movimentos JMA:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int LengthA_Up = 4 ; extern int PhaseA_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCA_Up = 0 ; extern int LengthB_Up = 4 ; extern int PhaseB_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCB_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int LengthA_Dn = 4 ; extern int PhaseA_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPCA_Dn = 0 ; extern int LengthB_Dn = 4 ; extern int PhaseB_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPCB_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> int init() { if (Timeframe_Up != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Up cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Up, "!!!" )); if (Timeframe_Dn != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Dn cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Dn, "!!!" )); MinBar_Up = 4 + 30 ; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 30 ; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int bar; double MovA[ 2 ], MovB[ 2 ]; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars( NULL , Timeframe_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up) { if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; BUY_Stop = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JJMA" , LengthA_Up, PhaseA_Up, 0 , IPCA_Up, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JJMA" , LengthA_Up + LengthB_Up, PhaseB_Up, 0 , IPCB_Up, 0 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] < MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenBuyOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn) { if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; SELL_Stop = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JJMA" , LengthA_Dn, PhaseA_Dn, 0 , IPCA_Dn, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JJMA" , LengthA_Dn + LengthB_Dn, PhaseB_Dn, 0 , IPCB_Dn, 0 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] > MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenSellOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Sistemas de negociação baseados em correlação de dois osciladores

A estratégia de negociação similar pode ser utilizada não somente com movimentos, mas também com osciladores, mas neste caso, como escrito no artigo anterior, é melhor colocar pedidos pendentes ao invés de entrar no mercado imediatamente após receber os sinais. Como um exemplo real o diagrama MACD pode ser usado.

Para colocar pedidos pendentes BuyLimit o algoritmo será como a seguir:

Aqui está o algoritmo para pedidos de tipo SellLimit:

O código deste EA é similar ao código do EA anterior:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int FST_period_Up = 12 ; extern int SLO_period_Up = 22 ; extern int SIGN_period_Up = 8 ; extern int Price_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern int PriceLevel_Up = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int FST_period_Dn = 12 ; extern int SLO_period_Dn = 22 ; extern int SIGN_period_Dn = 8 ; extern int Price_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern int PriceLevel_Dn = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> int init() { if (Timeframe_Up != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Up cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Up, "!!!" )); if (Timeframe_Dn != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Dn cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Dn, "!!!" )); MinBar_Up = 4 + FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up + SIGN_period_Up; MinBar_Dn = 4 + FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn + SIGN_period_Dn; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int bar; double MovA[ 2 ], MovB[ 2 ]; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static datetime StopTime_Up, StopTime_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars( NULL , Timeframe_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up) { if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; BUY_Stop = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; StopTime_Up = iTime( NULL , Timeframe_Up, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Up; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, FST_period_Up, FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up, SIGN_period_Up, Price_Up, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, FST_period_Up, FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up, SIGN_period_Up, Price_Up, 1 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] < MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenBuyLimitOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up, PriceLevel_Up, StopTime_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn) { if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; SELL_Stop = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; StopTime_Dn = iTime( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Dn; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, FST_period_Dn, FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn, SIGN_period_Dn, Price_Dn, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, FST_period_Dn, FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn, SIGN_period_Dn, Price_Dn, 1 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] > MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenSellLimitOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn, PriceLevel_Dn, StopTime_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Conclusão

Mais um artigo chega ao fim. Mais um sistema de negociação foi implementado nos Expert Advisors baseados em variantes absolutamente diferentes dos indicadores. Espero que esse artigo seja útil para escritores de EA iniciantes para desenvolverem ainda mais suas habilidades de converter um algoritmo corretamente formalizado a um código pronto e absolutamente operacional dos seus Expert Advisors.

