Expert Advisors Based on Popular Trading Systems and Alchemy of Trading Robot Optimization (Part III)
Introduction
I have received an offer from a reader of the previous article to automatize a little the process of backtesting to get the possibility of receiving results of all optimizations at the same time. Moreover, it is not very convenient to shift the testing period manually, this process should be also automated. The idea is great. The more so, MQL4 means offer all possibilities for its implementation. So I will start the article from the solution of this problem.
Backtesting Automation
What we need for the solution of this task:
1. Write in the necessary Expert Advisor below its heading a line of the following content:
//+==================================================================+ //| Custom BackTesting function | //+==================================================================+ #include <IsBackTestingTime.mqh>
Using this directive we include the function IsBackTestingTime() into the EA code. And don't forget to place the IsBackTestingTime.mqh file into the folder INCLUDE. This function:
bool IsBackTestingTime()
{
}
is used to define period of time, within which the backtesting optimization or backtesting will take place. In this time periods the function always returns 'true', in other times it returns 'false'. Besides this function external EA variables are added to the EA code by this directive:
//---- Declaration of external variables for backtesting extern datetime Start_Time = D'2007.01.01'; // start time of zero optimization extern int Opt_Period = 3; // optimization period in months, if less than zero, parameters are in days extern int Test_Period = 2; // testing period in months extern int Period_Shift = 1; // step of optimization period shift in months extern int Opt_Number = 0; // optimization number
I hope, the meaning of these variables is clear for those who have read my previous article, so there is no need to explain them once again.
2. In the block of the starting function before the EA code place the simplest universal code of IsBackTestingTime() call, it limits EA operation to certain time frames depending on the number of the backtesting optimization.
//----+ Execution of backtesting conditions if (!IsBackTestingTime()) return(0);
Schematically it will look like this:
//+==================================================================+ //| Exp_BackTest.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin | //| Khabarovsk, farria@mail.redcom.ru | //+==================================================================+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" //+==================================================================+ //| Custom BackTesting function | //+==================================================================+ #include <IsBackTestingTime.mqh> //---- INPUT PARAMETERS OF THE EA //---- GLOBAL VARIABLES OF THE EA //+==================================================================+ //| USER-DEFINED FUNCTIONS OF THE EA | //+==================================================================+ //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert initialization function | //+==================================================================+ int init() { //----+ +------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- CODE FOR THE EA INITIALIZATION //----+ +------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- end of initialization return(0); } //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert iteration function | //+==================================================================+ int start() { //----+ Execution of backtesting conditions if (!IsBackTestingTime()) return(0); //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ CODE OF THE EA ALGORITHM //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------+ //----+ return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If you are interested in the detailed problem solution on the example of a ready EA, see the EA code Exp_5_1.mq4, which is the EA form the previous article Exp_5.mq4 modified for backtesting. Actually there is no large difference in the optimization of the like EA as compared to a simple Expert Advisor. However, I think backtesting variables shouldn't be optimized, except for Opt_Number, though you may have another opinion.
It is important to remember that after optimization during testing we get results not inside the optimization period, but after it, beyond its right border! It is not the best decision to make all backtesting optimization within one run using a genetic algorithm, it is much more interesting to analyze deeper each backtesting optimization separately without the optimization of the input variable Opt_Number.
But even in this case such an approach facilitates the understanding of the EA behavior. And it should be remembered that the value of the external variable Opt_Number can change from zero to a certain maximal value that can be defined the following way: from the total period in which all backtesting optimizations are conducted (in months) subtract the period of backtesting optimization in months (Opt_Period) and subtract backtesting period (Test_Period). Add one to the obtained value. The obtained result will be the maximum of the Opt_Number variable if Period_Shift is equal to one.
Trading Systems Based on the Crossing of Two Movings
This variant of trading systems is quite popular. Now let's analyze the algorithm underlying such strategies. For long positions the entering algorithm looks like this:
For short positions it is the following:
As indicators two identical movings with different parameters defining averaging in indicators can be used. It is assumed that the parameter defining the averaging of MovA moving is always smaller than the same parameter of MovB moving. Thus in this trading system MovA is a quick moving, MovB is a slow one. Here is the trading system implementation variant based on two JMA movings:
//+==================================================================+ //| Exp_6.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin | //| Khabarovsk, farria@mail.redcom.ru | //+==================================================================+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" //----+ +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- EA INPUT PARAMETERS FOR BUY TRADES extern bool Test_Up = true;//filter of trade calculations direction extern int Timeframe_Up = 240; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1; extern int LengthA_Up = 4; // smoothing depth of the quick moving extern int PhaseA_Up = 100; // parameter changing in the range //-100 ... +100, influences the quality of transient process of quick moving extern int IPCA_Up = 0;/* Selecting prices, on which the indicator will be calculated by the quick moving (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ extern int LengthB_Up = 4; // smoothing depth increment of slow moving to quick one extern int PhaseB_Up = 100; // parameter changing in the range //-100 ... +100, influences the quality of transient process of slow moving; extern int IPCB_Up = 0;/* Selecting prices, on which the indicator will be calculated by the slow moving (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50; // stop loss extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100; // take profit extern bool ClosePos_Up = true; // forced position closing allowed //----+ +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- EA INPUT PARAMETERS FOR SELL TRADES extern bool Test_Dn = true;//filter of trade calculations direction extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1; extern int LengthA_Dn = 4; // smoothing depth of the quick moving extern int PhaseA_Dn = 100; // parameter changing in the range // -100 ... +100, influences the quality of transient process of quick moving; extern int IPCA_Dn = 0;/* Selecting prices, on which the indicator will be calculated by the quick moving (0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ extern int LengthB_Dn = 4; // smoothing depth increment of slow moving to quick one extern int PhaseB_Dn = 100; // parameter changing in the range // -100 ... +100, influences the quality of transient process of slow moving; extern int IPCB_Dn = 0;/* Selecting prices, on which the indicator will be calculated by the slow moving(0-CLOSE, 1-OPEN, 2-HIGH, 3-LOW, 4-MEDIAN, 5-TYPICAL, 6-WEIGHTED, 7-Heiken Ashi Close, 8-SIMPL, 9-TRENDFOLLOW, 10-0.5*TRENDFOLLOW, 11-Heiken Ashi Low, 12-Heiken Ashi High, 13-Heiken Ashi Open, 14-Heiken Ashi Close.) */ extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50; // stop loss extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100; // take profit extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true; // forced position closing allowed //----+ +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- Integer variables for the minimum of calculation bars int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn; //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert functions | //+==================================================================+ #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert initialization function | //+==================================================================+ int init() { //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Up variable value if (Timeframe_Up != 1) if (Timeframe_Up != 5) if (Timeframe_Up != 15) if (Timeframe_Up != 30) if (Timeframe_Up != 60) if (Timeframe_Up != 240) if (Timeframe_Up != 1440) Print(StringConcatenate("Parameter Timeframe_Up cannot ", "be equal to ", Timeframe_Up, "!!!")); //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Dn variable value if (Timeframe_Dn != 1) if (Timeframe_Dn != 5) if (Timeframe_Dn != 15) if (Timeframe_Dn != 30) if (Timeframe_Dn != 60) if (Timeframe_Dn != 240) if (Timeframe_Dn != 1440) Print(StringConcatenate("Parameter Timeframe_Dn cannot ", "be equal to ", Timeframe_Dn, "!!!")); //---- Initialization of variables MinBar_Up = 4 + 30; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 30; //---- end of initialization return(0); } //+==================================================================+ //| expert deinitialization function | //+==================================================================+ int deinit() { //----+ //---- End of EA deinitialization return(0); //----+ } //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert iteration function | //+==================================================================+ int start() { //----+ Declaring local variables int bar; double MovA[2], MovB[2]; //----+ Declaring static variables static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; //----++ CODE FOR LONG POSITIONS if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars(NULL, Timeframe_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up) { if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { //----+ Initialization of variables BUY_Sign = false; BUY_Stop = false; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; //----+ CALCULATING INDICATOR VALUES AND UPLOADING THEM TO BUFFERS for(bar = 1; bar < 3; bar++) MovA[bar - 1] = iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Up, "JJMA", LengthA_Up, PhaseA_Up, 0, IPCA_Up, 0, bar); for(bar = 1; bar < 3; bar++) MovB[bar - 1] = iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Up, "JJMA", LengthA_Up + LengthB_Up, PhaseB_Up, 0, IPCB_Up, 0, bar); //----+ DEFINING SIGNALS FOR TRADES if ( MovA[1] < MovB[1]) if ( MovA[0] > MovB[0]) BUY_Sign = true; if ( MovA[0] > MovB[0]) BUY_Stop = true; } //----+ EXECUTION OF TRADES if (!OpenBuyOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up)) return(-1); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1)) return(-1); } } //----++ CODE FOR SHORT POSITIONS if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars(NULL, Timeframe_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn) { if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { //----+ Initialization of variables SELL_Sign = false; SELL_Stop = false; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; //----+ CALCULATING INDICATOR VALUES AND UPLOADING THEM TO BUFFERS for(bar = 1; bar < 3; bar++) MovA[bar - 1] = iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Dn, "JJMA", LengthA_Dn, PhaseA_Dn, 0, IPCA_Dn, 0, bar); for(bar = 1; bar < 3; bar++) MovB[bar - 1] = iCustom(NULL, Timeframe_Dn, "JJMA", LengthA_Dn + LengthB_Dn, PhaseB_Dn, 0, IPCB_Dn, 0, bar); //----+ DEFINING SIGNALS FOR TRADES if ( MovA[1] > MovB[1]) if ( MovA[0] < MovB[0]) SELL_Sign = true; if ( MovA[0] < MovB[0]) SELL_Stop = true; } //----+ EXECUTION OF TRADES if (!OpenSellOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn)) return(-1); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2)) return(-1); } } //----+ return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Trading Systems Based on Crossing of Two Oscillators
The like trading strategy can be used not only with movings, but also with oscillators, but in this case, as written in the previous article, it is better to place pending orders instead of entering the market immediately after receiving signals. As a vivid example MACD diagram can be used.
For placing pending BuyLimit orders the algorithm will be like this:
Here is the algorithm for orders of SellLimit type:
The code of this EA is similar to the code of the previous EA:
//+==================================================================+ //| Exp_7.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin | //| Khabarovsk, farria@mail.redcom.ru | //+==================================================================+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- EA INPUT PARAMETERS FOR BUY TRADES extern bool Test_Up = true; //filter of trade calculations direction extern int Timeframe_Up = 240; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1; extern int FST_period_Up = 12; // period of the quick moving extern int SLO_period_Up = 22; // period increment of slow moving to quick one extern int SIGN_period_Up = 8; // period of the signal line extern int Price_Up = 0; // selecting prices, upon which MACD is calculated extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50; // stop loss extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100; // take profit extern int PriceLevel_Up =40; // difference between the current price and // price of pending order triggering extern bool ClosePos_Up = true; // forced position closing allowed //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- EA INPUT PARAMETERS FOR SELL TRADES extern bool Test_Dn = true; //filter of trade calculations direction extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1; extern int FST_period_Dn = 12; // period of the quick moving extern int SLO_period_Dn = 22; // period increment of slow moving to quick one extern int SIGN_period_Dn = 8; // period of the signal line extern int Price_Dn = 0; // selecting prices, upon which MACD is calculated extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50; // stop loss extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100; // take profit extern int PriceLevel_Dn =40; // difference between the current price and // price of pending order triggering extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true; // forced position closing allowed //----+ +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- Integer variables for the minimum of calculation bars int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn; //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert functions | //+==================================================================+ #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert initialization function | //+==================================================================+ int init() { //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Up variable value if (Timeframe_Up != 1) if (Timeframe_Up != 5) if (Timeframe_Up != 15) if (Timeframe_Up != 30) if (Timeframe_Up != 60) if (Timeframe_Up != 240) if (Timeframe_Up != 1440) Print(StringConcatenate("Parameter Timeframe_Up cannot ", "be equal to ", Timeframe_Up, "!!!")); //---- Checking the correctness of Timeframe_Dn variable value if (Timeframe_Dn != 1) if (Timeframe_Dn != 5) if (Timeframe_Dn != 15) if (Timeframe_Dn != 30) if (Timeframe_Dn != 60) if (Timeframe_Dn != 240) if (Timeframe_Dn != 1440) Print(StringConcatenate("Parameter Timeframe_Dn cannot ", "be equal to ", Timeframe_Dn, "!!!")); //---- Initialization of variables MinBar_Up = 4 + FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up + SIGN_period_Up; MinBar_Dn = 4 + FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn + SIGN_period_Dn; //---- end of initialization return(0); } //+==================================================================+ //| expert deinitialization function | //+==================================================================+ int deinit() { //----+ //---- End of the EA deinitialization return(0); //----+ } //+==================================================================+ //| Custom Expert iteration function | //+==================================================================+ int start() { //----+ Declaring local variables int bar; double MovA[2], MovB[2]; //----+ Declaring static variables static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static datetime StopTime_Up, StopTime_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; //----++ CODE FOR LONG POSITIONS if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars(NULL, Timeframe_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up) { if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { //----+ Initialization of variables BUY_Sign = false; BUY_Stop = false; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; StopTime_Up = iTime(NULL, Timeframe_Up, 0) + 60 * Timeframe_Up; //----+ CALCULATING INDICATOR VALUES AND UPLOADING THEM TO BUFFERS for(bar = 1; bar < 3; bar++) MovA[bar - 1] = iMACD(NULL, Timeframe_Up, FST_period_Up, FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up, SIGN_period_Up, Price_Up, 0, bar); for(bar = 1; bar < 3; bar++) MovB[bar - 1] = iMACD(NULL, Timeframe_Up, FST_period_Up, FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up, SIGN_period_Up, Price_Up, 1, bar); //----+ DEFINING SIGNALS FOR TRADES if ( MovA[1] < MovB[1]) if ( MovA[0] > MovB[0]) BUY_Sign = true; if ( MovA[0] > MovB[0]) BUY_Stop = true; } //----+ EXECUTION OF TRADES if (!OpenBuyLimitOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up, PriceLevel_Up, StopTime_Up)) return(-1); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1)) return(-1); } } //----++ CODE FOR SHORT POSITIONS if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars(NULL, Timeframe_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn) { if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { //----+ Initialization of variables SELL_Sign = false; SELL_Stop = false; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; StopTime_Dn = iTime(NULL, Timeframe_Dn, 0) + 60 * Timeframe_Dn; //----+ CALCULATING INDICATOR VALUES AND UPLOADING THEM TO BUFFERS for(bar = 1; bar < 3; bar++) MovA[bar - 1] = iMACD(NULL, Timeframe_Dn, FST_period_Dn, FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn, SIGN_period_Dn, Price_Dn, 0, bar); for(bar = 1; bar < 3; bar++) MovB[bar - 1] = iMACD(NULL, Timeframe_Dn, FST_period_Dn, FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn, SIGN_period_Dn, Price_Dn, 1, bar); //----+ DEFINING SIGNALS FOR TRADES if ( MovA[1] > MovB[1]) if ( MovA[0] < MovB[0]) SELL_Sign = true; if ( MovA[0] < MovB[0]) SELL_Stop = true; } //----+ EXECUTION OF TRADES if (!OpenSellLimitOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn, PriceLevel_Dn, StopTime_Dn)) return(-1); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2)) return(-1); } } //----+ return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Conclusion
One more article is over. One more trading system was implemented in Expert Advisors based on absolutely different variants of indicators. I hope this article will be useful for beginning EA writers for further development of skills of converting a correctly formalized algorithm into a ready and absolutely operating code of your Expert Advisors.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1521
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
Hi Nikolay,
I find you articles a great source of ideas and have been going through you mql4 contributions in detail - thank you...
Regarding the backtesting (IsBackTestingTime) automation though - you have referenced some source code I'd like to test, also writing the results to test reports (TestReport). I cannot find the source code for these functions and header files anywhere. Would it be possible to get access to this for testing please?
Also I see you're active with the mql5 trading system now - what is your opinion on the best tool to start with, mql4 or mql5???
Thank you for your contributions to this material...
Regards,
Leith