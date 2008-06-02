Expert Advisors Based on Popular Trading Systems and Alchemy of Trading Robot Optimization (Part III)

Introduction

I have received an offer from a reader of the previous article to automatize a little the process of backtesting to get the possibility of receiving results of all optimizations at the same time. Moreover, it is not very convenient to shift the testing period manually, this process should be also automated. The idea is great. The more so, MQL4 means offer all possibilities for its implementation. So I will start the article from the solution of this problem.

Backtesting Automation

What we need for the solution of this task:

1. Write in the necessary Expert Advisor below its heading a line of the following content:

#include <IsBackTestingTime.mqh>

Using this directive we include the function IsBackTestingTime() into the EA code. And don't forget to place the IsBackTestingTime.mqh file into the folder INCLUDE. This function:

bool IsBackTestingTime() { }

is used to define period of time, within which the backtesting optimization or backtesting will take place. In this time periods the function always returns 'true', in other times it returns 'false'. Besides this function external EA variables are added to the EA code by this directive:

extern datetime Start_Time = D'2007.01.01' ; extern int Opt_Period = 3 ; extern int Test_Period = 2 ; extern int Period_Shift = 1 ; extern int Opt_Number = 0 ;

I hope, the meaning of these variables is clear for those who have read my previous article, so there is no need to explain them once again.

2. In the block of the starting function before the EA code place the simplest universal code of IsBackTestingTime() call, it limits EA operation to certain time frames depending on the number of the backtesting optimization.

if (!IsBackTestingTime()) return ( 0 );

Schematically it will look like this:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #include <IsBackTestingTime.mqh> int init() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { if (!IsBackTestingTime()) return ( 0 ); return ( 0 ); }

If you are interested in the detailed problem solution on the example of a ready EA, see the EA code Exp_5_1.mq4, which is the EA form the previous article Exp_5.mq4 modified for backtesting. Actually there is no large difference in the optimization of the like EA as compared to a simple Expert Advisor. However, I think backtesting variables shouldn't be optimized, except for Opt_Number, though you may have another opinion.

It is important to remember that after optimization during testing we get results not inside the optimization period, but after it, beyond its right border! It is not the best decision to make all backtesting optimization within one run using a genetic algorithm, it is much more interesting to analyze deeper each backtesting optimization separately without the optimization of the input variable Opt_Number.

But even in this case such an approach facilitates the understanding of the EA behavior. And it should be remembered that the value of the external variable Opt_Number can change from zero to a certain maximal value that can be defined the following way: from the total period in which all backtesting optimizations are conducted (in months) subtract the period of backtesting optimization in months (Opt_Period) and subtract backtesting period (Test_Period). Add one to the obtained value. The obtained result will be the maximum of the Opt_Number variable if Period_Shift is equal to one.

Trading Systems Based on the Crossing of Two Movings

This variant of trading systems is quite popular. Now let's analyze the algorithm underlying such strategies. For long positions the entering algorithm looks like this:

For short positions it is the following:

As indicators two identical movings with different parameters defining averaging in indicators can be used. It is assumed that the parameter defining the averaging of MovA moving is always smaller than the same parameter of MovB moving. Thus in this trading system MovA is a quick moving, MovB is a slow one. Here is the trading system implementation variant based on two JMA movings:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int LengthA_Up = 4 ; extern int PhaseA_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCA_Up = 0 ; extern int LengthB_Up = 4 ; extern int PhaseB_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCB_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int LengthA_Dn = 4 ; extern int PhaseA_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPCA_Dn = 0 ; extern int LengthB_Dn = 4 ; extern int PhaseB_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPCB_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> int init() { if (Timeframe_Up != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Up cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Up, "!!!" )); if (Timeframe_Dn != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Dn cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Dn, "!!!" )); MinBar_Up = 4 + 30 ; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 30 ; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int bar; double MovA[ 2 ], MovB[ 2 ]; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up) { if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; BUY_Stop = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JJMA" , LengthA_Up, PhaseA_Up, 0 , IPCA_Up, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JJMA" , LengthA_Up + LengthB_Up, PhaseB_Up, 0 , IPCB_Up, 0 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] < MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenBuyOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn) { if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; SELL_Stop = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JJMA" , LengthA_Dn, PhaseA_Dn, 0 , IPCA_Dn, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JJMA" , LengthA_Dn + LengthB_Dn, PhaseB_Dn, 0 , IPCB_Dn, 0 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] > MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenSellOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Trading Systems Based on Crossing of Two Oscillators

The like trading strategy can be used not only with movings, but also with oscillators, but in this case, as written in the previous article, it is better to place pending orders instead of entering the market immediately after receiving signals. As a vivid example MACD diagram can be used.

For placing pending BuyLimit orders the algorithm will be like this:

Here is the algorithm for orders of SellLimit type:

The code of this EA is similar to the code of the previous EA:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int FST_period_Up = 12 ; extern int SLO_period_Up = 22 ; extern int SIGN_period_Up = 8 ; extern int Price_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern int PriceLevel_Up = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int FST_period_Dn = 12 ; extern int SLO_period_Dn = 22 ; extern int SIGN_period_Dn = 8 ; extern int Price_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern int PriceLevel_Dn = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> int init() { if (Timeframe_Up != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Up cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Up, "!!!" )); if (Timeframe_Dn != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Dn cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Dn, "!!!" )); MinBar_Up = 4 + FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up + SIGN_period_Up; MinBar_Dn = 4 + FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn + SIGN_period_Dn; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int bar; double MovA[ 2 ], MovB[ 2 ]; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static datetime StopTime_Up, StopTime_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up) { if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; BUY_Stop = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; StopTime_Up = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Up; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, FST_period_Up, FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up, SIGN_period_Up, Price_Up, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, FST_period_Up, FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up, SIGN_period_Up, Price_Up, 1 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] < MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenBuyLimitOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up, PriceLevel_Up, StopTime_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn) { if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; SELL_Stop = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; StopTime_Dn = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Dn; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, FST_period_Dn, FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn, SIGN_period_Dn, Price_Dn, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, FST_period_Dn, FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn, SIGN_period_Dn, Price_Dn, 1 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] > MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenSellLimitOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn, PriceLevel_Dn, StopTime_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Conclusion

One more article is over. One more trading system was implemented in Expert Advisors based on absolutely different variants of indicators. I hope this article will be useful for beginning EA writers for further development of skills of converting a correctly formalized algorithm into a ready and absolutely operating code of your Expert Advisors.