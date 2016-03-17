基于大众交易系统和交易机器人优化点金术的Expert Advisor(续)

简介

我收到上一篇文章的一位读者的提议，对回测过程稍加自动化，以实现同时获得所有优化结果的可能性。此外，手动改变测试周期不是很方便，该过程也应该自动化。这个想法非常棒。而且，MQL4 完全可以实现。所以，我将从问题的解决方法开始讲述。

回测自动化

要完成该任务我们需要：

1.在所需的 Expert Advisor 标头下面写入一行，内容如下：

#include <IsBackTestingTime.mqh>

使用该指令，将 IsBackTestingTime() 函数加入 EA 代码。不要忘记将 IsBackTestingTime.mqh 文件放入 INCLUDE 文件夹。该函数：

bool IsBackTestingTime() { }

用于定义时间周期，在该时间内进行回测优化或回测。在该时间周期内，函数始终返回‘真’，在其他时间则返回‘假’。除了这个函数，通过以下指令将外部 EA 变量添加到 EA 代码：

extern datetime Start_Time = D'2007.01.01' ; extern int Opt_Period = 3 ; extern int Test_Period = 2 ; extern int Period_Shift = 1 ; extern int Opt_Number = 0 ;

希望这些变量的含义对于读了我上一篇文章的人都很清楚，这里就不再解释。

2.在 EA 代码前的开始函数程序块设置调用 IsBackTestingTime() 函数的最简单的通用代码，根据回测优化的数量将 EA 运行限制在特定的时间范围。

if (!IsBackTestingTime()) return ( 0 );

它的示意图如下：

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #include <IsBackTestingTime.mqh> int init() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { if (!IsBackTestingTime()) return ( 0 ); return ( 0 ); }

如果你对现成 EA 示例上的详细问题解决方案感兴趣，查看 EA 代码 Exp_5_1.mq4，源于上一篇文章中的 Exp_5.mq4，经修改后用于回测。实际上，与简单的 Expert Advisor 相比，这种 EA 的优化没有多大不同。但是，我认为除了 Opt_Number 变量外，回测变量应该进行优化，不过你可能有不同的看法。

重要的是记住：在测试优化后，我们得到的不是优化期间的结果，而是在其之后（右侧边界之外）的结果。使用遗传算法在一次运行内进行所有的回测优化并非最好的决定，在没有优化输入变量 Opt_Number 的情况下，单独深入分析每个回测优化更加有趣。

但即使在这种情况下，这种方法也促进了对 EA 行为的理解。应该记住，外部变量 Opt_Number 的值可以从零变化到某个最大值，该最大值可以使用以下方式定义：从执行所有回测优化的总周期（月数）减去回测优化周期的月数（Opt_Period）和减去回测周期（Test_Period）。获得的值加一。如果 Period_Shift 等于一，获得的结果将是 Opt_Number 变量的最大值。

基于两条移动线交叉的交易系统

这种交易系统的变体非常普遍。现在我们来分析奠定这种策略的算法。对于做多头寸，输入的算法如下：

对于做空头寸，则如下：

可以使用在指标中定义平均线的具有不同参数的两条相同移动线。假设定义 MovA 移动平均线的参数始终小于 MovB 移动平均线的同一参数。这样，在该交易系统中，MovA 是快速移动线，MovB 是慢速线。下面是基于两条 JMA 移动线的交易系统的实现变体：

#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int LengthA_Up = 4 ; extern int PhaseA_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCA_Up = 0 ; extern int LengthB_Up = 4 ; extern int PhaseB_Up = 100 ; extern int IPCB_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int LengthA_Dn = 4 ; extern int PhaseA_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPCA_Dn = 0 ; extern int LengthB_Dn = 4 ; extern int PhaseB_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPCB_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> int init() { if (Timeframe_Up != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Up cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Up, "!!!" )); if (Timeframe_Dn != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Dn cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Dn, "!!!" )); MinBar_Up = 4 + 30 ; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 30 ; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int bar; double MovA[ 2 ], MovB[ 2 ]; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up) { if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; BUY_Stop = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JJMA" , LengthA_Up, PhaseA_Up, 0 , IPCA_Up, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JJMA" , LengthA_Up + LengthB_Up, PhaseB_Up, 0 , IPCB_Up, 0 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] < MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenBuyOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn) { if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; SELL_Stop = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JJMA" , LengthA_Dn, PhaseA_Dn, 0 , IPCA_Dn, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JJMA" , LengthA_Dn + LengthB_Dn, PhaseB_Dn, 0 , IPCB_Dn, 0 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] > MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenSellOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

基于两个震荡指标交叉的交易系统

这种交易策略不仅可以使用移动线，还可以使用震荡指标，但对于后者，根据上一篇文章所写，最好设置挂单，而不是在收到信号后立即进入市场。可以使用 NACD 图表作为生动的示例。

要设置 BuyLimit 挂单，算法如下：

下面是用于 SellLimit 类型订单的算法：

该 EA 的代码跟之前 EA 的代码类似：

#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int FST_period_Up = 12 ; extern int SLO_period_Up = 22 ; extern int SIGN_period_Up = 8 ; extern int Price_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern int PriceLevel_Up = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int FST_period_Dn = 12 ; extern int SLO_period_Dn = 22 ; extern int SIGN_period_Dn = 8 ; extern int Price_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern int PriceLevel_Dn = 40 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> int init() { if (Timeframe_Up != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Up != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Up cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Up, "!!!" )); if (Timeframe_Dn != 1 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 5 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 15 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 30 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 60 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 240 ) if (Timeframe_Dn != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter Timeframe_Dn cannot " , "be equal to " , Timeframe_Dn, "!!!" )); MinBar_Up = 4 + FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up + SIGN_period_Up; MinBar_Dn = 4 + FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn + SIGN_period_Dn; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int bar; double MovA[ 2 ], MovB[ 2 ]; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static datetime StopTime_Up, StopTime_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up) { if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up) { BUY_Sign = false ; BUY_Stop = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; StopTime_Up = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Up; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, FST_period_Up, FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up, SIGN_period_Up, Price_Up, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, FST_period_Up, FST_period_Up + SLO_period_Up, SIGN_period_Up, Price_Up, 1 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] < MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] > MovB[ 0 ]) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenBuyLimitOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up, PriceLevel_Up, StopTime_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn) { if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn) { SELL_Sign = false ; SELL_Stop = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; StopTime_Dn = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, 0 ) + 60 * Timeframe_Dn; for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovA[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, FST_period_Dn, FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn, SIGN_period_Dn, Price_Dn, 0 , bar); for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) MovB[bar - 1 ] = iMACD ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, FST_period_Dn, FST_period_Dn + SLO_period_Dn, SIGN_period_Dn, Price_Dn, 1 , bar); if ( MovA[ 1 ] > MovB[ 1 ]) if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Sign = true ; if ( MovA[ 0 ] < MovB[ 0 ]) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (!OpenSellLimitOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn, PriceLevel_Dn, StopTime_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

总结

另一篇文章也已完成。在 Expert Advisor 中基于绝对不同的指标变体实现了另一个交易系统。希望本文能够对 EA 编程新手有用，以进一步培养将正确形式化的算法转化为 Expert Advisor 可用和绝对有效的代码。