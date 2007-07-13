Tricolor Indicators and Some Opportunities for Maximal Simplification of Writing Indicators

Introduction

In many cases the best source of information remains color. Its change signals very vividly and promptly about the current changes in the market features. That is why tricolor trend indicators very often appear to be more informative and efficient than their monochrome analogs. Just look at the example, represented in two variants:

In a usual version with uncolored indicators of trend direction:



and a version, when the indicators are differentiatedly colored depending on the trend direction:



You can see that it is easier and clearer to work with the second chart! Building such indicators in MQL4 will not cause any problems. There is no serious increase in the resource consumption. So, not using this opportunity in trading means losing the possibility of simplifying the strenuous work of a constant observation of the market situation.



Let's learn to build such indicators.



Tricolor Indicator 3c_JJRSX1

First of all let's build a tricolor linear diagram based on the oscillator JJRSX:



iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" ,Length,Smooth,Smooth_Phase, Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,bar).

There shouldn't be any problems in writing a tricolor analogue, signalling about the trend change using color::



#property copyright "Copyright c 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_color2 Magenta #property indicator_color3 Gray #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_width2 3 #property indicator_width3 3 #property indicator_level1 0.5 #property indicator_level2 - 0.5 #property indicator_level3 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor MediumBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int Length = 8 ; extern int Smooth = 3 ; extern int Smooth_Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; double Ind_Buffer3[]; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID ); SetIndexStyle ( 2 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Ind_Buffer1); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Ind_Buffer2); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,Ind_Buffer3); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 1 , 0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 2 , 0 ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "Up_Trend" ); SetIndexLabel ( 1 , "Down_Trend" ); SetIndexLabel ( 2 , "Straight_Trend" ); IndicatorShortName ( "JJRSX(Length=" +Length+ ")" ); IndicatorDigits ( 0 ); if (Length< 1 )Length= 1 ; int draw_begin= 3 *Length+ 30 + 1 ; SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 ,draw_begin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 ,draw_begin); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 2 ,draw_begin); return ( 0 ); } int start() { static int time2; static double ValueM; double Value0,Value1,trend; int bar,limit,MaxBar,Tnew,counted_bars= IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars< 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; MaxBar= Bars - 3 *Length- 30 ; limit= Bars -counted_bars- 1 ; if (limit>=MaxBar) for (bar= Bars - 1 ;bar>=MaxBar;bar--) { limit=MaxBar; Ind_Buffer1[bar]= 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar]= 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer3[bar]= 0.0 ; } Tnew= Time [limit+ 1 ]; if (limit<MaxBar) if (Tnew==time2) { Value1=ValueM; } else { if (Tnew>time2) Print ( "Error in retrieving variables!!! Tnew>time2" ); else Print ( "Error in retrieving variables!!! Tnew" ); Print ( "Indicators will be recounted on all bars!!" ); return (- 1 ); } while (bar>= 0 ) { if (bar== 1 ) { if (((limit== 1 )&&(time2== Time [ 2 ]))||(limit> 1 )) { ValueM=Value1; time2= Time [bar]; } } Value0= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" ,Length,Smooth,Smooth_Phase, Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,bar); if (bar==MaxBar) { Value1=Value0; continue ; } trend=Value0-Value1; if (trend> 0 ) { Ind_Buffer1[bar]=Value0; Ind_Buffer2[bar]= 0 ; Ind_Buffer3[bar]= 0 ; } else { if (trend< 0 ) { Ind_Buffer1[bar]= 0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar]=Value0; Ind_Buffer3[bar]= 0 ; } else { Ind_Buffer1[bar]= 0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar]= 0 ; Ind_Buffer3[bar]=Value0; } } Value1=Value0; bar--; } return ( 0 ); }



Three indicator buffers are used for the indicator, and for the values of the source indicator JJRSX on the first bar the valuable Value1 is used. Not to lose the value of the variable Value1 between ticks, it is saved in the static variable ValueM. Algorithm of the indicator compares the current value of the indicator with the value on the previous bar and places this value into the necessary indicator buffer. In order to make the analogous indicator on the basis of another custom indicator, you simply need to change the name of the custom indicator in the line of the reference to the custom indicator:



Value0= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" ,Length,Smooth,Smooth_Phase, Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,bar);

In the line



MaxBar = Bars - 3 *Length - 30 ;

change the calculation formula, also change the calculation formula in the line



int draw_begin = 3 *Length + 30 + 1 ;

in the initialization block. And of course change the external variables into necessary ones. You can make the chart more informative by adding the indicator BollingerBands and the option of changing the form of the indicator from linear into a dot diagram. In addition, using this indicator as a template will cause some inconveniences in searching necessary lines for change inside the program code, which will not be changed in other tricolor charts. It would be more rational to place this program code into mqh-file and use it inside the indicator using the operator #include. Let's do it. In this case the indicator code acquires a simple form without any excessive elements. It is easily used as a template for writing other oscillator diagrams:



#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_color1 Gray #property indicator_color2 LimeGreen #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 Purple #property indicator_color5 Blue #property indicator_color6 Blue #property indicator_color7 Magenta #property indicator_color8 Magenta #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_style1 4 #property indicator_style5 4 #property indicator_style6 4 #property indicator_style7 4 #property indicator_style8 4 #property indicator_level1 0.0 #property indicator_levelcolor SteelBlue #property indicator_levelstyle 4 extern int Length = 8 ; extern int Smooth = 3 ; extern int Phase = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; int COUNT_begin() { int count_begin= 2 *Length+ 30 ; return (count_begin);} int digits(){ return ( 2 );} int EmptyValue= 0.0 ; string Label = "JJRSX" ; #include < 3 c_BB_Osc.mqh> double INDICATOR( int INDICATOR.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" , Length, Smooth, Phase, Input_Price_Customs, 0 , INDICATOR.bar) ); }

The excessive code is placed in the file 3c_BB_Osc.mqh and is represented in the indicator by one line only



#include < 3 c_BB_Osc.mqh>

The mqh-file contains also the external variables for Bollinger Bands and for choosing the style of the chart presentation. Naturally, the file 3c_BB_Osc.mqh must be placed in the folder: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\INCLUDE.

The Algorithm of Building a Tricolor Indicator

Now, to create a new tricolor oscillator, you simply need to save this file under a new name in the folder \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\indicators and make the following changes:



1. Choose the desired colors of the indicator elements and other parameters;

2. Insert new input parameters of the indicator, copying them from the custom indicator;

3. Insert into the function COUNT_begin() a formula for counting a start bar (usually it is enough to insert the external variable of the indicator, which determines the period or sum of this variable with the variable, performing the additional smoothing of the oscillator);

4. Insert into the line



digits() { return ( 2 ); }

the necessary value of the indicator accuracy. If the indicator changes from 0 to 100, insert zero, if the indicator changes from 0 to 1, insert 2 (two signs after the decimal point!);

5. Set up the indicator values, which will be invisible on the chart;

6. Create a name for the indicator;

7. Insert the reference to the custom indicator iCustom(). After that compile the code and the indicator is ready!



One more thing, which you could want to change, is to smooth a little the form of the oscillator. For this case you simply need to add the letter "J" into the name of the mqh-file in the text of the indicator: it was:



#include < 3 c_BB_Osc.mqh>

now



#include < 3 c_BBJ_Osc.mqh>

In compilation the file with JMA smoothing of the custom oscillator will be used.



A Tricolor Indicator 3c_JJRSX2

You can further improve the indicator. It would be rather convenient to add one more monochromic quick JJRSX, it would be quite reasonable. Let's divide the indicator by the analogue with the example into two parts, placing into the mqh-file the part of the code, which maximally simplifies the perception of the indicator (3c_BB_Osc2. mqh):



#property copyright "Copyright c 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_color1 Gold #property indicator_color2 LimeGreen #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 Purple #property indicator_color5 Blue #property indicator_color6 Blue #property indicator_color7 Magenta #property indicator_color8 Magenta #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_style1 4 #property indicator_style5 4 #property indicator_style6 4 #property indicator_style7 4 #property indicator_style8 4 #property indicator_level1 0.0 #property indicator_level2 0.8 #property indicator_level3 - 0.8 extern int Length1 = 8 ; extern int Smooth1 = 3 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs1 = 0 ; extern int Length2 = 40 ; extern int Smooth2 = 12 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs2 = 0 ; extern int Levels_Style = 3 ; extern int Levels_Width = 0 ; extern color Levels_Color = SlateGray; int COUNT_begin(){ int count_begin= 2 *Length2+ 30 ; return (count_begin);} int digits(){ return ( 2 );} int EmptyValue= 0.0 ; string Label = "JJRSX" ; #include < 3 c_BB_Osc2.mqh> double INDICATOR1( int INDICATOR1.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" , Length1, Smooth1, Phase1, Input_Price_Customs1, 0 , INDICATOR1.bar) ); } double INDICATOR2( int INDICATOR2.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "JJRSX" , Length2, Smooth2, Phase2, Input_Price_Customs2, 0 , INDICATOR2.bar) ); }

The indicator code has not become much more complicated, now it includes two references to the custom indicator JJRSX and two groups of the external indicator parameters, equal to the number of JJRSX indicators. There shouldn't be any problems in using these indicators as templates for building similar charts based on some other oscillators.

Tricolor Moving Averages

Now let's dwell on the variants of writing tricolor moving averages. At first site we could write a code absolutely analogous to the one described in the first example. But the previous chart can have one disadvantage: if the moving direction changes on each bar, there will be juxtaposition of colors, which is not normal. The only way to avoid this disadvantage is to use three more buffers! Three additional buffers are not likely to make such indicator too much lengthy, if the excessive code is placed in a mqh-file. As for writing a tricolor moving average, it will be identical to previous ones:



#property copyright "Copyright c 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 Red #property indicator_color5 Gray #property indicator_color6 Gray extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; int digits(){ return ( Digits );} int COUNT_begin(){ return ( 60 );} int EmptyValue= 0 ; string Label= "J2JMA" ; #include < 3 Color.mqh> double INDICATOR( int INDICATOR.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "J2JMA" ,Length1,Length2,Phase1,Phase2, 0 , Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,INDICATOR.bar) ); }

It should be noted, that for moving averages you shouldn't change anything when setting the format of accuracy for moving averages!



int digits() { return ( Digits ); }

If the moving average, which you want to present in a tree-color variant, is unsteady, it can be easily smoothed. Just add in the line



#include < 3 Color.mqh>

the letter "J". We get:



#include < 3 ColorJ.mqh>

Indicator Templates, Build on the Basis of Larger Timeframes

Here are two more indicator templates, built on the basis of a larger timeframe, they also can be build based on any moving average or oscillator

#property copyright " Copyright c 2005, GS Conversion only" #property link " http://www.gustis.narod.ru/; gsb51@mail.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_color2 Lime #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 Gray #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_width4 3 #property indicator_style1 0 extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; int digits(){ return ( Digits );} int EmptyValue= 0 ; string Label= "J2JMA" ; #include <HTF.mqh> double INDICATOR( int INDICATOR.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL ,TFrame_Period, "J2JMA" ,Length1,Length2,Phase1,Phase2, 0 ,Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,INDICATOR.bar) ); }

For a normal operation of the moving average both charts should be open! Note that history data on the both charts must all be from one broker!

As for the last moving average, it should be noted, that at its seemingly indicative trend nature, attaching it to an Expert Advisor is senseless. No matter what wanders it could promise, it will not happen in reality! The moving average is recalculated not on the last bar of the current timeframe, but on the last bar of a larger timeframe! Multiple attempts of this Sisyphean labor, as expected, brought no results!

In this case we should explain the main point of the algorithm, which is in the basis of this indicator. The values, by which the indicator is build, are taken from the bars of the larger timeframe. After the smoothing of the price raw is calculated, the retrieved values are transferred onto a smaller timeframe, the lacking intermediary values of the smaller timeframe are added on by the method of linear interpolation. But as the chart has the form of a polygonal line, we would naturally want to smooth it. It is done in this indicator!



After such transformations this curve acquires a rather graceful form, but still is calculated by the number of bars of a smaller timeframe, equivalent to one candlestick of a larger timeframe. And finally, it should be noted, that the ability to put an excessive program code into mqh-file is especially convenient in building not only indicators, but also experts. It allows saving huge amount of labor, releases from routine, makes programming a rather fascinating and interesting work.



#property copyright " Copyright c 2005, GS Conversion only" #property link " http://www.gustis.narod.ru/; gsb51@mail.ru" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_color1 BlueViolet #property indicator_color2 Gray #property indicator_color3 Gray #property indicator_color4 Lime #property indicator_color5 Red #property indicator_color6 Gray #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_width2 0 #property indicator_width3 0 #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_width6 1 #property indicator_style1 0 #property indicator_style2 4 #property indicator_style3 4 extern int Length1 = 5 ; extern int Length2 = 5 ; extern int Phase1 = 100 ; extern int Phase2 = 100 ; extern int Input_Price_Customs = 0 ; int digits(){ return ( Digits );} int EmptyValue= 0 ; string Label= "J2JMA" ; #include <HTF_channel.mqh> double INDICATOR( int INDICATOR.bar) { return ( iCustom ( NULL ,TFrame_Period, "J2JMA" ,Length1,Length2,Phase1,Phase2, 0 ,Input_Price_Customs, 0 ,INDICATOR.bar) ); }





Conclusion

In this article we analyzed the building of tricolor charts and tricolor moving averages based on the available code fragments, which were put into mqh-files. Using the above described procedure of building tricolor indicators, using the given examples as templates, you can easily build analogous indicators based on any moving averages and oscillators. Using this method you can also build indicators, displaying data from other timeframes, which can be rather convenient, when placed on one chart, allowing to observe processes that take place in different time scales simultaneously.

The zip-file NK_library.zip contains more than hundred indicators, written using different algorithms of smoothing. These indicators are more than enough to learn to use the above described examples for writing other analogous indicators. All indicators from the zip-file with the versions of smoothing function operate with Expert Advisors without errors. Save the indicators from the zip-file in the folder of a client terminal MetaTrader 4: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\indicators. The functions of smoothing and fragments of program code are in the folder INCLUDE. All the files from this folder should be saved in the folder of the client terminal MetaTrader 4: \MetaTrader\EXPERTS\INCLUDE.