Algometrix Quant

Algometrix Quant is a fully automated trading system designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and long-term consistency. Built on quantitative analysis and robust logic, this Expert Advisor avoids high-risk tactics, focusing instead on high-probability setups with disciplined risk management.


Key Features

  • Safety Oriented: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging strategies. Every trade is an independent event based on quantitative triggers.

  • Asymmetric Risk-Reward: The core of the strategy targets a 1:3 Risk-to-Reward ratio. This is designed to provide a mathematical edge where one winning trade can offset multiple losing ones.

  • Hard Protection: Every position is protected by a fixed Stop Loss and a Take Profit from the moment the order is executed.

  • Drawdown Management: Engineered to maintain a professional equity curve by strictly limiting the maximum risk per trade.

  • Compliance Ready: Thanks to the 1:3 RRR and the absence of toxic money management, the EA is suitable for accounts with strict risk requirements and professional drawdown limits.

  • Robust Logic: Designed with a "less is more" philosophy to prevent curve-fitting. The core algorithm is built to adapt to market volatility without the need for constant optimization.

  • 100% Automated: From market analysis to execution and exit, the EA handles the entire process.


Strategy & Statistical Edge

Algometrix Quant is developed for transparency. By utilizing a fixed 1:3 RRR, the system does not rely on an extremely high win rate to maintain its trajectory. Instead, it focuses on capital growth through statistical probability and disciplined trade execution.

The EA is 100% compatible with the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, allowing for rigorous verification across different market cycles using high-quality tick data.


Setup & Recommendations

  • Asset: Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4.

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended for optimal execution.

  • Minimum Balance: Suitable for various account sizes ($1,000 suggested for standard risk management).

  • Installation: Attach the EA to a single XAUUSD chart, set your preferred risk percentage, and the algorithm will manage the rest.


Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk of loss. Past performance, whether real or simulated, is not a reliable indicator of future results.
