Quick Queen Expert

Money Machine Robot (QuickQueenExpert EA) - Professional Trading System

Overview

Money Machine Robot is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the powerful QuickQueenExpert (QQE) indicator signal system. Developed by professional trader Md. Moniruzzaman, this EA implements a proven trading strategy with advanced risk management features including martingale system, automatic stop loss calculation, and comprehensive trade management.

Key Features

Advanced QQE Indicator System

  • Customizable QQE Parameters

  • Real-time Signal Detection

  • Proprietary Algorithm

Smart Money Management

  • Martingale System

  • Risk Control

  • Lot Size Control

Professional Risk Protection

  • Dual Stop Loss Options

  • Automatic SL Calculation

  • Take Profit System

  • Opposite Signal Closure

Real-time Monitoring

  • Visual Information Panel

  • Trade Statistics

  • Signal Visualization


