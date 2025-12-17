Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT5

Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that precisely identifies key market structure turning points?

Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across all timeframes and all instruments?

Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT5 is designed exactly for that—delivering accurate and efficient swing detection without complexity.

This indicator clearly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL), allowing traders to visualize market structure, trend continuation, and potential reversal zones with confidence. It operates with non-lagging and non-repainting logic, ensuring dependable signals in both real-time trading and backtesting.

Key Features

  • Accurately detects HH, HL, LH, and LL across all timeframes and symbols

  • Automatically plots Buy and Sell arrows once swing points are confirmed

  • Compatible with any trading approach, including trend-following, pullbacks, and breakout confirmation

  • Non-repainting logic for maximum reliability and trust

  • Clean, distraction-free chart display

  • Customizable settings to fine-tune swing sensitivity based on your trading style

Ideal For

  • Traders who rely on market structure and swing analysis

  • Scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders seeking visual confirmation

  • Traders looking for a simple and effective way to confirm trends or identify reversals

How It Helps

With precise swing point identification, you can:

  • Confirm overall market direction before entering trades

  • Spot early signs of structure breaks or potential reversals

  • Enhance your existing strategy with better timing and accuracy

Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT5 combines simplicity with structure—helping you read market rhythm, detect every swing, and trade with greater control and confidence.


The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
지표
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
