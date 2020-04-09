Clonify PRO MT5

Clonify PRO - Local Trade Copier for MT5 and MT4

Professional tool for copying trades between MT5 and MT4 accounts (via the shared "Common" folder).

FEATURES:

1. SENDER:

  • Exports trades in real-time
  • Sends everything (no filters)
  • Requires no additional settings

2. RECEIVER: Copies trades.

  • Magic Number: Uses the sender's account ID (default) or a custom number.
  • Lot Modes:
    • Analogous: Exactly the same volume as the sender. The Lot Multiplier allows you to decrease or increase the transmitted lot.
    • Proportional: Proportional to the risk percentage of Equity.
    • Fixed: Fixed lot.
  • Max Deviation (Points): Maximum price deviation for opening a trade.
  • Retry System: Retries order opening attempts on error up to 'Max Retries' and blocks problematic tickets.
  • Symbol Mapping: Automatic suffix search (EURUSD -> EURUSD.m). Manual mapping (S1=R1, S2=R2).
  • Notifications: For notifications to work, two things need to be configured in the MetaTrader 5 terminal:
    • For Push notifications: go to Tools -> Options -> Notifications. Enable "Push notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID (can be found in the MT5 mobile app under Settings -> Chat and Messages).
    • For Telegram: go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors. Enable "Allow WebRequest for the following URL" and add https://api.telegram.org.
    • MT5 Push: uses the built-in SendNotification function. Note the limit of 10 messages per minute.
    • Telegram: requires a bot (created via @BotFather). You send data via WebRequest as a POST request to Telegram API endpoints.
  • SYNC Button: Sends a one-time request to copy all orders, including blocked ones.

