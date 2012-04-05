Golden Retracement

Harness the power of the universe's most perfect number. Golden Retracement is an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to identify and trade precise reversals at key Fibonacci retracement levels. It automatically detects significant market swings and calculates the golden ratio levels (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%), waiting for the price to "bounce" with a powerful confirmation. This bot brings mathematical elegance and disciplined execution to your trading, helping you capitalize on deep corrections and continuations.

For: XAUUSD 30min (Zero spread or Raw spread accounts on Exness)

추천 제품
The Fibonacci Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4.22 (45)
Experts
The Fibonacci Trader MQL5 expert advisor uses the Fibonacci levels to determine a buy or sell trade with the MACD as confirmation. The Fibonacci levels work as follows: Above 61.8 SELL if MACD trend is SELL Trading Range (Ability to select trading input parameters) BUY if MACD trend is BUY SELL if MACD trend is SELL Below 23.6 BUY if MACD trend is BUY Default settings are configured for EURUSD on M5 Chart. To work with the news server, you must add the URL ‘ http://ec.forexprostools.com/ ’ in t
FREE
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
지표
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
지표
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
지표
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
지표
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
지표
이전 버전의 인디케이터 개발 ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - 표준 ZigZag 인디케이터를 수정하여 포인트, 레벨 및 다양한 경고 로직에 대한 정보 추가 일반적인 개선 사항: MetaTrader 5 코드 적응 그래픽 객체 작업 최적화 새로운 기능: 극점에서의 수평 수준 수준 유형 선택: 수평/광선/세그먼트 유동성 수준 필터 (가격에 의해 돌파되지 않음) 돌파 버퍼: 거짓 돌파에 대한 민감도 설정 레이블 및 기능 설정: 수량, 외관, 오래된 레이블 삭제 구조 돌파 알림 (BoS) 움직임 성격 변경 알림 (ChoCH) 최적화: 극값 업데이트 로직 수정 새로운 객체의 동적 업데이트 바 출현 시 하중 감소 레이블의 중앙 집중 시스템 수정 사항: 배열 범위 초과 수정 레이블의 정확한 위치 지정 중복 파라미터 제거 ZigZag WaveSize 인디케이터를 귀하의 트레이딩 시스템의 보완재로 사용하세요   또한 시장에서의 나의 다른 제품도 시도해 보세요 
FREE
No Marti No Party MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 버전 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 MT5 버전 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 공격적인 트레이딩 전략의 전형인 "No Marti No Party" 전문 자문(EA)을 소개합니다. 이 EA는 상당한 이익 또는 상당한 손실로 이어질 수 있는 고위험, 고보상 원칙에 따라 운영되므로 소심한 사람을 위한 것이 아닙니다. 이름에서 알 수 있듯이 Martingale 전략은 이 EA의 핵심입니다. 이는 손실을 복구하고 그 과정에서 이익을 창출하는 것을 목표로 손실된 거래를 공격적으로 두 배로 늘리도록 설계되었습니다. 그러나 이 접근 방식에는 잠재적 손실을 견딜 수 있는 강인한 신경과 막대한 계정 잔고가 필요합니다. 이 EA 사용을 고려하기 전에 최소한의 자본 요구 사항이 있는 계정 유형인 Cent 계정에서 광범위하게 테스트하는 것이 중요합니다. 이를 통해 거래자는 성과를 측정
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
지표
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
GoldRushX - 당신이 놓칠 수 없는 트레이딩 로봇 금융 시장에서 수익을 극대화할 수 있도록 개발된 GoldRushX를 소개합니다. 견고한 알고리즘을 기반으로 개발되고 Pine Script에서 직접 변환된 GoldRushX는 효율성, 정밀성, 고급 리스크 관리 기능을 원하는 트레이더에게 완벽한 솔루션입니다. 주요 기능: 볼린저 밴드 및 이동 평균선: 정확한 볼린저 밴드 계산을 통해 이 로봇은 시장 변동성을 기반으로 매수 및 매도 기회를 식별하며, 조정 가능한 이동 평균선 (SMA 또는 EMA)을 통해 트레이드에 더 명확성을 제공합니다. 리스크 관리 통합: 계좌 잔액의 일정 비율을 기반으로 한 거래당 리스크를 쉽게 설정할 수 있습니다. GoldRushX는 이상적인 거래량을 자동으로 계산하고 브로커가 허용하는 범위 내에서 거래가 이루어지도록 보장합니다. 자동 매수 및 매도 거래: 이 로봇은 엄격한 기술 분석에 기반하여 매수 및 매도 주문을 자동으로 실행합니다. 사용자 전략에 따라
GEN FXTrendZones
Gede Egi Narditya
지표
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
FREE
Daily Weekly Markers
Emanuel L John
지표
The   DailyWeeklyMarkers   indicator helps traders visualize trading weeks by clearly marking the start of each day and week on the chart. It draws vertical separator lines for each day (including weekends if enabled) and highlights the beginning of new trading weeks with double lines for better clarity. This makes it easier to analyze price action within daily and weekly contexts. Who Is This Indicator For? Swing Traders   – Helps identify weekly opening gaps and key levels. Day Traders   – Vis
FREE
Fibonacci Pullback EA
Rodrigo Alejandro Stemann Henriquez
Experts
Fibonacci Pullback EA detects the latest valid swing via symmetric pivots and projects a configurable Fibonacci level across that range. When the previous closed candle wicks into that level and confirms on close , the EA places an order with SL at the swing extreme plus a points buffer , and TP at the opposite swing extreme. Designed originally for EURUSD M30 and USDJPY M30 , yet fully configurable. Signal logic Determines the latest bearish or bullish swing using symmetric pivots. Computes a F
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
지표
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
Pillartrade
QuanticX
3 (1)
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Pillartrade by QuanticX Welcome to Pillartrade - Your Long-Only Trading Ally for US500 Join the forefront of financial
FREE
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.5 (4)
Experts
AutoFib EA는 자동 거래를 위해 피보나치 수정과 확장 레벨의 힘을 활용하도록 설계된 최첨단 전문가 자문 서비스입니다. 초보자든 경험 많은 트레이더든 AutoFib EA는 정확하고 효율적인 트레이딩 전략을 구축할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  테스트   결과에 따라 설정을 조정하세요. 질문이 있으신가요? 부담없이   물어보세요. 주요 특징: 자동 거래:   피보나치 수준을 기반으로 매수 및 매도 주문을 원활하게 개설하여 수동 개입을 최소화합니다. 사용자 정의 매개변수:   고유한 거래 스타일에 맞춰 피보나치 수준, 로트 크기, 손절매, 이익실현 등을 조정하세요. 역동적인 시장 적응:   실시간으로 시장 동향을 분석하고 적응하여 확률이 높은 거래를 식별합니다. 위험 관리:   통합된 손절매 기능과 위험 관리 기능으로 규율 있는 거래와 자본 보존이 보장됩니다. 왜 AutoFib EA를 선택하시나요? 피보나치 수준
FREE
Fortuno MT5
Sandy Mirelle Dos Santos Almeida
Experts
Fortuno는 RSI(상대 강도 지수) 지표를 기반으로 전략적으로 작동하도록 설계된 MetaTrader 5용 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 명확한 진입 및 청산 로직을 통해 정확하고 규칙적인 거래를 원하는 트레이더에게 이상적인 Fortuno는 과매수 및 과매도 시점에 초점을 맞춘 5분 차트에서 자동화된 성과를 제공합니다. 주요 기능 조정 기간 RSI 기반(기본값: 14) 매수 및 매도에 대한 독립적인 진입가, 손절매가, 목표가 설정 거래 간 자동 지연을 통해 여러 항목 제어 객관적인 로직을 기반으로 추측 없이 자동화된 거래 5분 차트(M5)에서만 작동합니다. 요구 사항 MetaTrader 5 자동 거래가 가능한 계좌 5분 차트(M5) Fortuno는 RSI 수치를 신뢰하고 정확한 전략 자동화를 원하는 트레이더의 작업을 더욱 편리하게 만들기 위해 개발되었습니다. 그럼에도 불구하고 로봇을 활용하려면 기본적인 위험 관리 지식과 거래 자산에 따른 조정이 필요
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Auto Trend Lines Indicator MT5
Muhammad Talha
지표
Unlock the full potential of your Pro Thunder V9 indicator with our revolutionary new plugin - Auto Trend Lines! Are you looking for a competitive edge in today's dynamic market? Look no further. With Auto Trend Lines, you can harness the power of precise market trend analysis to make informed trading decisions. This innovative plugin seamlessly integrates with your Pro Thunder V9 indicator, providing you with real-time trend data and pinpointing exact entry and exit points for your trades. Key
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Golden Cream Scalper
Andrii Soma
Experts
신호 링크:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2245913 토론과 질문을 위한 채팅:    https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/013c55ab4fefda01 시작 가격: $99 가격 인상: 월별 실적이 좋을 경우(10% 이상) 가격은 매달 100달러씩 인상됩니다. 표준 계정에서 작동합니다(ECN이 필요 없음). 소량의 데이터(2024년 8개월)를 기반으로 최적화되었지만, 백테스트는 실제 틱을 사용하여 장기 백테스트를 실행한 결과 훌륭한 결과를 보여주었습니다.  전략의 작동 방식: 이 전략은 미국 세션 전 시장의 평온함을 활용하여 당일의 고가와 저가에 따라 보류 중인 두 개의 제한 주문을 합니다. 이 방법은 정확한 진입 지점과 효율적인 이익 관리를 보장합니다. 매수 및 매도 지정가 주문은 미국 거래 세션 바로 전 날의 최고가/최저가에 적용됩니다. 각 거래는 위험 관리를 위해 손절매(SL) 기능으로 보호됩니다. 하루에 두 건 이상
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.45 (11)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.71 (17)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (20)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. The major update has been completed . The price will soon increase to USD 399, and the final price will be USD 999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https:
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (87)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 399에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (65)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (3)
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.79 (53)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge, not gimmicks. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. Fixed stop loss on every order. Neptune doesn't stack positions, doesn't double down on losses, and doesn't gamble with your acc
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
제작자의 제품 더 보기
The Spectral Delta
Raza Khan
Experts
Unseen forces govern the markets. The Spectral Delta is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to uncover these hidden dynamics by meticulously analyzing real-time order flow and volume imbalances. It doesn't follow the crowd; it seeks out the points of aggressive buying and selling that precede significant moves. With advanced risk management and a mysterious, data-driven approach, The Spectral Delta operates in the shadows, executing trades with calculated precision. For XAUUSD 5min
The Trend Sentinel
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, multi-indicator strategy designed for disciplined, trend-following trading. By combining Moving Averages (MAs) for trend direction, RSI for momentum, ATR for volatility, and ADX for trend strength, it meticulously filters for high-probability entry points. Its core feature is a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter that acts as a long-term trend confirmation, ensuring trades are only opened in the direction of the dominant market trend. The bo
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
The Cycle Seeker
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a specialized trading bot that operates on a unique price reversal cycle strategy . It's designed to identify and trade reversals that occur within specific time windows, starting at a designated hour and minute (for example, 9:15 AM Pakistan Time). The EA defines trading cycles by a set number of bars and looks for a price to deviate by a set percentage from a reference bar's high or low before opening a position. The bot can also automatically reverse its position if it
The ST System
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a robust, trend-following system that uses a confluence of five different indicators to confirm a strong upward trend before entering a buy position. Its strategy is built on a two-step validation process: first, it confirms the overall trend using the EMA 200 and Linear Regression Slopes to ensure the price is in a clear bullish direction. Once a valid trend is established, it looks for one of three entry signals from Aroon , ADX , or MACD to trigger a buy trade. The EA i
AurumPulse Pro
Raza Khan
Experts
Project Name: AurumPulse Pro Subtitle: Precision EMA Momentum Engine AurumPulse Pro is a high-frequency trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for the volatile movements of the precious metals market. By utilizing the interaction between a fast-reacting momentum average and a structural slow average, it identifies shifts in market sentiment with surgical precision. Core Logic & Mechanics Dual-Layer Confirmation: Executes a Buy order when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA and a Sell
Discipline Tool
Raza Khan
유틸리티
Master Your Trading Discipline   Stop losing your hard-earned gains to overtrading and emotional decisions. The Discipline Tool is your ultimate trading assistant, ensuring strict risk management in real-time. Key Protection Features: Advanced Drawdown Defense : Automatically halts trading if your daily drawdown exceeds a preset threshold (percentage or dollar amount). Real-Time Equity Lock : Safeguard profits by referencing peak equity, ensuring drawdown stays within control. Hard Profit Target
Automate SL TP
Raza Khan
유틸리티
is a lightweight but powerful utility designed for traders who need instant visual feedback and automated exit levels . It seamlessly integrates a customizable Information Panel directly onto your trading chart while managing your risk in the background . Dynamic UI: Move the information display to any of the four corners of your chart and customize the font, size, and colors to match your template . Precision Control: Define your Stop Loss and Take Profit in points, which the EA then calculates
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변