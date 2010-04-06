ADR und Daily box
- 지표
- Andrej Hermann
- 버전: 3.22
- 활성화: 20
이 지표는 과거 가격 범위를 일일 박스 형태로 표시하여 각 거래일 내부의 가격 구조를 세밀하게 분석할 수 있게 합니다.
각 날짜마다 개별 색상을 지정할 수 있습니다.
박스 내부에는 시가와 종가 사이의 범위를 방향별 색상으로 표시하여 누적 구간과 조정 구간을 빠르게 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
The indicator displays historical price ranges as daily boxes, enabling detailed analysis of intraday structure and market behavior.
Each trading day can be assigned an individual color. Inside every box,
the range between the opening and closing prices is drawn with separate directional colors,
helping traders identify accumulation and consolidation zones.