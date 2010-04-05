Orderflow Scalp Pro

Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4 delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes.

📖 Full Documentation: [Download PDF]

Four Powerful Components in One System

Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL

Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis. The 20-level color-coded heatmap reveals where smart money is positioned, showing support and resistance zones before they become obvious to other traders.

Key Features:

  • Point of Control (POC): Automatic identification of maximum volume price levels
  • Value Area High (VAH) and Low (VAL): 70% volume concentration zones marked in real-time
  • High Volume Nodes (HVN): Color-coded volume clusters for key support/resistance
  • Volume gap analysis for breakout opportunities
  • Real-time institutional order flow tracking
  • Dynamic histogram updates on candle close for optimal performance

Advanced VWAP System

Professional volume-weighted average price calculations with triple standard deviation bands. VWAP serves as the institutional benchmark - price above indicates bullish sentiment, below signals bearish momentum.

VWAP Bands:

  • Band 1: Immediate support/resistance levels
  • Band 2: Strong institutional levels
  • Band 3: Extreme reversal zones
  • Session-based automatic resets
  • Optimized calculation engine: Updates on candle close for 10-50x faster backtesting

Aggressive Score System (NEW in v2.4)

Revolutionary buyer/seller pressure analysis displayed in real-time on your chart. This advanced orderflow metric reveals institutional aggression before major price moves.

Live Metrics:

  • Aggressive Score: Net buyer/seller pressure indicator
  • Buyer Score: Real-time buying aggression measurement
  • Seller Score: Real-time selling pressure analysis
  • Color-coded visualization (Green for bullish, Red for bearish)
  • Configurable lookback periods and corner placement
  • Updates every tick for instant market sentiment feedback

Precision Arrow Signals

Intelligent signal generation combining volume confirmation, VWAP interaction, aggressive score analysis, and momentum validation. Two distinct signal types provide clear entry opportunities.

Signal Types:

  • Rejection Arrows: High-probability reversals at key levels with volume confirmation
  • Breakout Arrows: Momentum continuation signals aligned with aggressive score
  • ATR-based positioning for optimal entry timing
  • Multi-bar confirmation reduces false signals
  • VWAP band integration for enhanced accuracy

Optimized for High-Frequency Trading

Perfect Timeframes

Primary: 3-4 minute charts for precise entries
Confirmation: 15-minute for trend bias
Context: 1-hour for major levels

Best Markets

Gold (XAUUSD): Ideal for volatile precious metals trading
Major Forex Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
Stock Indices: US100, US30, US500
High-Volume Sessions: London-New York overlap periods

Multi-Confirmation Trading Framework

Tier 1 Setups (70%+ Win Rate)

All elements must align:

  • Volume confirmation at POC/VAH/VAL levels
  • Clear VWAP position
  • Arrow signal present
  • Aggressive score alignment (buyer score for longs, seller score for shorts)
  • Trend alignment on higher timeframe

Tier 2 Setups (60%+ Win Rate)

Four of five elements align for moderate probability trades

Signal Quality Control

Advanced filtering prevents overtrading and improves signal accuracy through volume validation, aggressive score confirmation, and trend analysis

Professional Entry Strategies

VWAP + Aggressive Score Strategy

Combine VWAP band interaction with aggressive score divergence for high-probability entries when buyer/seller pressure aligns with price action.

POC Rejection Strategy

Trade reversals at Point of Control when price is rejected with strong aggressive score confirmation and volume support.

VAH/VAL Breakout Strategy

Enter breakouts through Value Area High or Low when aggressive score shows strong momentum and volume confirms the move.

Volume Profile Gap Fill

Trade low-volume areas in the heatmap when price moves to fill gaps with strong momentum and favorable aggressive score.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Combine 15-minute bias with 3-4 minute precision entries and aggressive score alignment for optimal risk-reward ratios.

Risk Management Excellence

Built-in Stop Loss Logic

  • Automatic calculation based on recent swing points
  • VWAP-based stop levels
  • VAL/VAH dynamic stops
  • Maximum 2% account risk per trade

Profit Targeting System

  • Target 1: VWAP Band 1 or POC
  • Target 2: VAH/VAL or VWAP Band 2
  • Target 3: VWAP Band 3 with trailing stops

Position Sizing

Smart position calculation: Account Risk ÷ (Entry - Stop Loss)

Advanced Trading Techniques

Aggressive Score Divergence

Identify early reversals when aggressive score diverges from price action at key VWAP or volume profile levels.

POC Magnetism Trading

Trade mean reversion to Point of Control when price extends with weakening aggressive score.

Institutional Order Flow Reading

Identify smart money activity through volume analysis, aggressive score spikes, and VWAP interaction patterns.

Session-Based Trading Plan

Pre-Market Preparation

  • Setup multi-timeframe analysis
  • Mark previous session POC/VAH/VAL levels
  • Check aggressive score baseline
  • Check economic calendar
  • Determine market bias

Main Trading Sessions

Morning (High Volatility): Focus on breakout strategies with aggressive score confirmation
Afternoon (Lower Volatility): Emphasize VWAP pullback trades and POC reactions
Closing Hour: Watch for institutional positioning via aggressive score changes

Performance Optimization (v2.4 Upgrade)

Blazing Fast Performance

  • 10-50x faster backtesting compared to previous versions
  • Optimized VWAP calculation engine
  • Efficient volume profile rendering
  • Smart caching for aggressive score calculations
  • Reduced CPU usage for smooth live trading
  • Enhanced memory management for large datasets

Expected Results

Conservative Approach: 8-15% monthly returns with <10% drawdown
Aggressive Approach: 15-25% monthly returns with <15% drawdown

Key Performance Metrics

  • Minimum 1:1.5 risk-reward ratio
  • Target 65%+ overall win rate
  • Monthly performance review and optimization

Technical Specifications

Supported Instruments

  • XAUUSD (Gold) - Primary focus
  • XAGUSD (Silver)
  • EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
  • AUD/USD, USD/CHF, NZD/USD
  • Stock Indices (US100, US30, US500, DAX, FTSE)
  • Any high-volume forex pairs

Alert System

  • Popup notifications with trade details
  • Sound alerts for different signal types
  • Email notifications with analysis
  • Push notifications for mobile trading
  • Configurable alert cooldown periods

Installation and Setup

Quick Start

  • Auto-detection of symbol type (Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices)
  • Pre-configured BinRange parameters for optimal performance
  • Professional chart templates included
  • Complete user manual with video tutorials
  • Instant aggressive score display on startup

Customization Options

  • Adjustable color schemes for volume profile and heatmap
  • Flexible alert preferences
  • Custom risk parameters
  • Visual element customization
  • Aggressive score display position and styling
  • Volume profile histogram width and levels

Educational Support

Complete Learning Package

  • Professional trading strategy guide
  • Aggressive score interpretation manual
  • Volume profile analysis techniques
  • Risk management course
  • Psychology and discipline training

Ongoing Support

  • Direct developer contact
  • Regular updates and improvements
  • Community access
  • Performance optimization assistance

Professional Disclaimer

This indicator is designed for educational and analytical purposes. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. The system provides technical analysis tools and signals but does not guarantee profits. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Thorough backtesting and demo practice are recommended before live trading.

What's New in Version 2.4:
✅ Real-time Aggressive Score System with buyer/seller pressure metrics
✅ Full Volume Profile integration (POC, VAH, VAL, HVN detection)
✅ 10-50x faster backtesting performance
✅ Optimized VWAP calculation engine
✅ Enhanced memory efficiency and CPU usage
✅ Smart caching for all calculation modules

Optimized For: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, Major Forex Pairs, Stock Indices
Best Timeframes: 3-4 Minutes (Primary), 15 Minutes (Confirmation)
Trading Style: High-Frequency Scalping with Institutional Flow Analysis
Win Rate Target: 65%+ Overall
Risk-Reward: 1:1.5 to 1:3
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Version: 2.4 (Performance & Feature Enhanced)

Transform your trading with institutional-grade order flow analysis. Experience the power of professional volume profile technology, advanced VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals in one complete system.

추천 제품
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (5)
지표
The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
지표
RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
지표
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Experts
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Ver
StudentK Ict Smc Structure
Chui Yu Lui
지표
--- StudentK Ict Smc Structure --- 1. Inner Circle Trading 2. Smart Money Concept 3. Structure --- What are included in tool --- 1. Market Session Box 2. Kill Zone 3. High/Low 4. Imbalance 5. FU Candle 6. Thicker Wick + Doji Candlestick 7. StudentK's Structure Line 8. Pivot Point --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated
Neuro Future
Sergey Rozhnov
지표
신경망 지표       학습 기능이 내장되어 있습니다. 이 시스템은 다단계 맞춤형 퍼셉트론과 고급 학습 설정을 통해 미래 가격 변동을 예측하는 진정한 자율형 인공지능 시스템입니다   . 모든 금융 종목에 대해 지표를 직접 학습시킬 수 있으며, 머신러닝에 대한 특별한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다. 필요한 모든 것이 이 도구에 수집되어 있으며, 자동 모드와 사전 설정을 통해 편리하게 구현됩니다. 주요 업데이트 버전 2.0-2.5 가 출시되었습니다. 고급 입력 기능:지표에 대한 지원이 추가되었습니다. 이제 더 깊은 시장 분석을 위해 원시 가격 데이터를 세 가지 기술 지표와 결합하거나 가격이없는 지표 만 사용할 수 있습니다. 차단하지 않고 라이브 교육:지능형 학습 알고리즘은 백그라운드에서 비동기 적으로 작동합니다. 메타 트레이더 5 터미널은 완전히 반응하여 신경망을 학습하면서 시장을 계속 거래하고 분석 할 수 있습니다. 특징: 간편 시작   . 자동 모드로 빠르게 시작할 수 있는 간단한 설
VWAP and Volume Profile
Samran Aslam
지표
This product is designed for the MT5 platform and offers two key features: VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation and Volume Profile analysis. Advantages: VWAP Calculation: The product calculates the VWAP, which is a popular indicator used by traders to determine the average price of a security based on its trading volume. It helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities by comparing the current price to the average price weighted by volume. Volume Profile Analysis: The prod
ABCD Lemissa Monthly PinBar Marubozu Indicator
N'da Lemissa Kouame
지표
ABCD Lemissa + 월간 레벨 + 핀바 + 마루보즈 지표 설명 이 지표는 여러 강력한 도구를 통합 하여 시장 전체를 시각적으로 분석할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. ABCD Lemissa – ABCD 패턴 을 자동으로 감지하고 A, B, C, D 지점, 지지/저항 구역 및 매수/매도 화살표를 표시합니다. 월간 레벨 (Monthly Levels) – 월간 캔들의 High, Low, Open, Close 레벨을 표시하여 중요한 구역을 식별합니다. 핀바 & 마루보즈 – 핀바 캔들 (반전 신호)과 마루보즈 캔들 (강력한 추세 캔들)을 자동으로 감지하며, 커스터마이즈 가능한 화살표 및 심볼을 제공합니다. 이 지표는 완전히 시각적 이며, 라인, 화살표, 사각형을 결합하여 시장 분석과 거래 결정을 지원합니다. 주요 기능 ABCD Lemissa A, B, C, D 포인트 자동 감지 BUY 및 SELL 신호 화살표 표시 X1 / X2 사각형으로 지지 및 저항 구역 강조 월간 레벨 월간
ZigZag Buy Level
Mehdi Masoudi
지표
The ZigZag Buy Level is a specialized tool for traders who utilize market structure and classic ZigZag patterns to define key support and entry points. It automatically identifies "Main Highs"—significant highs confirmed by the subsequent price action—and then calculates a high-probability "Buy Level" based on a specified percentage pullback from that Main High to the last corrective low. This indicator helps you anticipate deep retracement entries, clearly marking them on the chart with labels
OnMarkets EAOne
Eugen Petcu
Experts
MetaTrader5 용 onMarketsEAONE을 소개합니다 - 자동 거래의 게이트웨이입니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 최첨단 알고리즘과 사용자 친화적인 사용자 정의를 결합하여 모든 수준의 트레이더가 자동화된 전략의 힘을 이용할 수 있도록 합니다. 정확한 진입 및 청산 지점, 리스크 관리 도구 및 실시간 성능 분석에서 혜택을 얻으세요. 허용된 거래 월, 주중 또는 심지어 거래 시간을 필터링하여 전략을 완전히 제어하세요. 완전한 통제력을 갖고 계십니다! onMarketsEAONE EA로 거래 여정을 통제하고 전략을 고도화하며 수익을 극대화하고 오늘 자동 거래의 잠재력을 발휘하세요! 비교할 수 없는 성능을 위해 최적화된 onMarketsEAONE은 H1 시간 프레임에서 EURUSD 트레이더를 위한 궁극의 솔루션으로 돋보입니다. 최상의 성능을 보장하기 위해 귀하의 브로커 데이터 피드에서 EA 설정을 테스트하고 최적화하십시오. 장점: • 마틴게일을 사용하지 않음 •
CoioteChart
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
지표
O Indicador CoioteChart foi construído pra facilitar desde a leitura de contexto de mercado até a micro estrutura do candle, facilitando ajustes operacionais e tomadas e decisão com alta eficácia. Possui um controle para habilitar e desabilitar a visualização das pocs, vwap, zonas de máxima e mínima negociação, pode ser utilizado data sources de tempos gráficos para cálculos ou utilizado os ticks de agressão do time and trades, funciona com volume real e volume de ticks. As colorações são atrib
Chart Patterns Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
Projection of Phi
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
지표
Projection of Phi   Is a technical indicator that calculates dynamic support and resistance levels. It uses angular geometric projections and mathematical ratios to identify market expansion ranges. Features: Dynamic Fibonacci Expansion: Extension level projection Geometric Calculation: Angular analysis and mathematical ratios Visualization: Graphical objects with informative labels Compatibility: M1 to H4 timeframes Applications: Identification of zones for trade management Analysis of volatil
Yawabeh SD Volume Suit V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
지표
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
BTC AsiaEuro Sessions
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC AsiaEuro Sessions is a BTC trading bot for the H1 timeframe, built to capture the key moves of the Asian and European sessions. In the backtest, starting from an initial deposit of 500 USD, the system achieves a net profit of 5 011.23 USD with a maximum equity drawdown of only 6.71% and a Profit Factor of 2.06. The Recovery Factor reaches 13.82 and the Sharpe Ratio 7.20, with 284 trades and 74.65% winning trades. This translates into an expected profit of about 17.65 USD per trade, with an a
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Experts
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.5 (10)
Experts
BTC Master Pro   비트코인 거래의 신뢰할 수 있는 파트너입니다. BTC Master Pro   는 예측할 수 없는 암호화폐 시장을 자신 있게 탐색할 수 있는 궁극적인 솔루션입니다. 이 고급 Expert Advisor는 안전하고 신뢰할 수 있는 전략을 기반으로 하여 모든 거래가 정확하고 신중하게 실행되도록 합니다. 구매 전후에 질문이 있거나 안내가 필요하시면 언제든지 저에게 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 저와 제 팀은 모든 단계에서 도움을 드리겠습니다. 현재 가격:  499$   -> 다음 가격:   699$   -> 최종 가격:   999$                                BTC Master Pro 전략은 비트코인 거래를 위해 설계되었으며, 시장 변화에 초점을 맞추고 거래를 정확한 시점에 실행하여 일관되고 신뢰할 수 있는 결과를 제공합니다. 기능: 종합적인 보호: 모든 포지션은 Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Sto
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
Experts
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
KT Asian Breakout Indicator MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
지표
KT Asian Breakout 지표는 아시아 세션의 중요한 부분을 분석하여 가격 돌파 방향에 따라 매수 및 매도 신호를 생성합니다. 가격이 세션 최고점을 돌파하면 매수 신호가 발생하며, 가격이 세션 최저점을 돌파하면 매도 신호가 발생합니다. 유의 사항 세션 박스의 높이가 너무 넓다면, 대부분의 가격 움직임이 이미 세션 내에서 발생했기 때문에 새로운 거래를 피하는 것이 좋습니다. 돌파 캔들이 너무 크면, 가격이 신호 방향으로 계속 진행하기 전에 일시적인 되돌림이 발생할 가능성이 높습니다. 기능 매수/매도 신호에 스톱로스 및 목표 이익 수준이 포함됩니다. KT Asian Breakout 지표는 첫 번째, 두 번째 또는 세 번째 목표 이익을 기준으로 성과를 지속적으로 확인합니다. 승/패 신호 수, 성공률, 신호당 평균 핍스와 같은 세 가지 주요 성과 지표를 표시합니다. 돌파 캔들이 너무 크면 차트에 경고 메시지가 표시됩니다. 추천 설정 시간 프레임: 15분. 통화쌍: 모든 JPY
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
지표
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
지표
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 사용한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD, XAUUSD 및 AUDCAD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 7,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT4 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infin
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
StudentK RVI
Chui Yu Lui
지표
--- StudentK RVI --- 1. Advanced strategy based on RVI 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" by u
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
지표
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
지표
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
지표
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
지표
The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spread A
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
지표
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
TPTSyncX
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 지표, EA 지원 및 전체 가이드를 얻으시려면 방문하세요 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 트렌드를 포착하세요. 패턴을 읽으세요. 진입 시점을 타이밍하세요. 30초 이내의 3단계! 분석 없이도 쉽게 거래하세요 — 당신의 스마트 어시스턴트가 워크플로우를 단순화해 드립니다. 더 이상 차트 과부하 없음. 스마트 바이어스 감지로 자신감 있게 거래하세요. 모든 통화, 암호화폐, 주식, 금속, 지수 및 모든 시간대와 호환됩니다. 그냥 클릭하고 실행하세요 — 정말 간단합니다. 속도와 명확성을 원하는 바쁜 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. TPTSyncX는 추세, 패턴, 그리고 캔들스틱 트리거 분석을 하나로 통합하여 깨끗하고 지능적인 시각 시스템으로 동기화하는 강력한 올인원 MetaTrader 5 인디케이터입니다. 명확성, 정밀성, 속도를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 가격 행동, 구조적 패턴 및 시장 타이밍 도구의 조합을 통해 높은 확
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
지표
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
지표
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (2)
지표
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
지표
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
지표
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
지표
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
제작자의 제품 더 보기
CDV Swing Levels
TitanScalper
5 (2)
지표
Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) Swing Level - Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] CDV Swing Aggressive Score Guide : [ Download PDF ] Free Professional Education Course: After purchasing, contact me to receive access to the complete CDV Professional Training Video Course. Professional CDV Analysis for Market Reversals This indicator identifies CDV absorption and exhaustion patterns to detect precise market turning points. It analyzes cumulative delta vo
Magic Vwap Key Levels
TitanScalper
지표
Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets. CORE FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Mo
Professional CDV with Aggressive Score
TitanScalper
5 (1)
지표
Advanced Market Analysis Tool. Full Documentation: Download Free Professional Education Course: After purchasing, contact me to receive access to the complete CDV Professional Training Video Course. — It will help you master CDV , Aggressive Buyer & Seller dynamics , and Volume Microstructure concepts through a clear, step-by-step learning process. Overview The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV)
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
Absorption Exhaustion Detector
TitanScalper
지표
The Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Professional indicator is a sophisticated volume analysis tool designed to identify critical market turning points by analyzing the relationship between price movement and cumulative volume delta (CVD). This indicator helps traders spot when price movements lack volume confirmation, indicating potential absorption or exhaustion zones. KEY FEATURES Real-time Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) calculation and normalization Price-volume divergence gap measurement dis
Anchored VWAP Pro
TitanScalper
지표
What is VWAP? The Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark that reflects the average price of a security, weighted by volume, over a specific time period. It helps traders identify fair value and is used widely in intraday trading to assess price action relative to institutional trading levels. Key Features of Anchored VWAP PRO Anchored Calculation : Unlike traditional VWAP that resets daily, your indicator allows users to anchor VWAP to specific time frames or key points (e.g
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
지표
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Eazy Trade Manager
TitanScalper
유틸리티
Risk Management EA - Advanced Trading Tool with Visual Controls Description: This comprehensive Risk Management EA transforms your trading experience with an intuitive visual interface directly on your chart. Take full control of your trades with precise risk calculation, customizable entry/exit points, and one-click order execution. Key Features: Visual Trade Management : Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with real-time profit/loss calculations Automated Risk-Based Position Sizing : Instantly calculate
Aurum VWAP EA
TitanScalper
Experts
Aurum VWAP EA - Professional Gold Trading System Institutional-Grade VWAP Analysis for XAUUSD H4 ️ XAUUSD 4 H Set File : [ Download ] Limited-Time Discount! Get this powerful tool now for only $699 — price will increase at the end of this month! Don’t miss your chance to lock in the discount before the price goes up. Aurum VWAP EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Built on proven institutional trading principles, this Exp
Delta Waves
TitanScalper
Experts
Professional Institutional Trading System Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M30 Minimum Capital Requirement: 300 USD (or equivalent in other currencies) Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with all MT5 brokers Delta Wave v1.2 is an advanced algorithmic trading system that integrates Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analytics with Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It is designed for traders seeking professional execution, objective signa
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변