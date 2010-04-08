Robot Xauusd Mt5 Trend Scalper Autotrading

EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks, and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS.

Key Features :

  • XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1

  • Min deposit usd 2000 or Cents 2000

  • Leverage 1:1000, 0.01 lot

  • Multi-position burst entry with max-layers control

  • Filters: ATR volatility, ADX strength, RSI direction, BOS breakout + momentum candle

  • Safety: spread/ATR guard, news block, cooldown, execution deviation control

  • Risk tools: SL by points or USD, optional TP by USD, trailing module supported

  • Clear status monitoring (reasons for no-trade can be shown on chart)

Important Notes:

  • Results depend on broker conditions (spread/commission/slippage).

  • Backtests are not a guarantee of future performance. Use proper risk management.

Limited Promotion:

  • USD 50 for the first 10 buyers until January 1, 2026.

  • Price returns to USD 5000 after January 5, 2026.


