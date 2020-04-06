Robot Xauusd Mt5 Trend Scalper Autotrading

EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks, and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS.

Key Features :

  • XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1

  • Min deposit usd 2000 or Cents 2000

  • Leverage 1:1000, 0.01 lot

  • Multi-position burst entry with max-layers control

  • Filters: ATR volatility, ADX strength, RSI direction, BOS breakout + momentum candle

  • Safety: spread/ATR guard, news block, cooldown, execution deviation control

  • Risk tools: SL by points or USD, optional TP by USD, trailing module supported

  • Clear status monitoring (reasons for no-trade can be shown on chart)

Important Notes:

  • Results depend on broker conditions (spread/commission/slippage).

  • Backtests are not a guarantee of future performance. Use proper risk management.

Limited Promotion:

  • USD 50 for the first 10 buyers until January 1, 2026.

  • Price returns to USD 5000 after January 5, 2026.


Produtos recomendados
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (4)
Experts
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Um Expert Advisor que opera em momentos de alto contraste, utilizando o indicador estocástico e o indicador de índice de commodities, utilizando pontos de sobrecompra ou sobrevenda ou a indicação ADX para sair de operações. Ele também possui um controle de stop-loss que opera com base em uma diferença percentual no preço, com escalonamento progressivo do lote conforme o saldo aumenta, monitorando a chamada de margem da conta. Aprenda quais parâmetros apresentam melhor desempenho para cada símbo
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
Fusion Pro Scalper EA
Owinne Innocent Lebalelo
Experts
Fusion Pro Scalper EA – Scalping with Flexible Exit Strategies Take control of your trades with Fusion Pro Scalper EA, built for dynamic markets. Using Aroon for trend detection and ATR for volatility-based entries, it ensures accurate setups and flexible exits—without relying on martingale or grid strategies. Key Features: Smart Entry & Exit : Combines Aroon and ATR for precise breakout trades. Flexible Exit Options : Close trades after a set number of bars. ATR-based trailing stop to lock in
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
EA Universe MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Universo   consultor de negociação       é um robô de negociação para MT5, que tem em seu arsenal a capacidade de negociar nos seguintes indicadores: MACD CCI WPR AO ESTOCÁSTICO MOMENTUM DEMARCADOR A escolha de um indicador negociado pode ser feita nas configurações internas do consultor. O período de trabalho do consultor H1, mas também pode ser usado em um TF mais jovem, aumentará o número de transações, respectivamente a lucratividade e o risco. Pares de negociação recomendados: EURUSD, GBPCA
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
O robô de negociação VR Black Box é baseado na popular e testada estratégia de acompanhamento de tendências. Ao longo de vários anos, foi melhorado nas contas de negociação reais através de atualizações regulares e da introdução de novas ideias. Graças a isso, VR Black Box tornou-se um robô de negociação poderoso e único que pode impressionar tanto traders iniciantes quanto experientes. Para conhecer o robô e avaliar sua eficácia, basta instalá-lo em uma conta demo e observar os resultados por v
LT Adx EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Unlock the power of ADX trading strategies with our versatile and user-friendly expert advisor. Our All-in-One ADX Expert Advisor is your key to successful trading with multiple ADX strategies and different ADX indicator support. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading experience. Key Features: 1. Multi-Strategy Trading: Our expert advisor supports multiple ADX trading strategies, providing you with flexibility to adapt to various mark
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
EA for Rebates
Chudasama Harpalsinh
Experts
Rebate Pro Scalper EA The Ultimate High-Frequency Trading Algorithm for Rebate Optimization Backtested on 1:500 leverage   with proven results for broker rebate programs. This EA combines advanced Bollinger Band strategies with smart RSI filtering to generate high trade volume while maintaining strict risk control. Ultra-High Frequency Trading Modes: Aggressive Scalping (M1-M3) Tight RSI settings (70/30) for maximum trade frequency 5-layer Bollinger Band confirmation (20-300 periods) Micro-l
Advanced ORBS
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.2 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $499 | Increases 25% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with #SmartRecovery and #AutoRecoverySystem that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to recover losses intelligently without overtrading. Key Features: Real-Time Market Scanner - Live chart analysis with ATR & ADX volatility filters Hi
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
A estratégia baseia-se no indicador técnico Alligator, descrita por Bill Williams em "Trading Chaos". O sistema é baseado em três médias móveis (linhas dos Lábios, Dentes e Mandíbula) e osciladores calculados usando a diferença entre eles. Os sinais de negociação são gerados após o cruzamento das linhas do Alligator, dependendo datendência e determinado pela ordem destas linhas. No caso da tendência ascendente, a linha dos Lábios (com período mínimo) está mais alta, a próxima é a linha de dent
FREE
Snowball Strategy EMA Cross
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
**Snowball Strategy EMA Cross – Potencialize Seus Negócios com o Efeito Bola de Neve**   Com o **Snowball Strategy EMA Cross**, o robô que combina a precisão do cruzamento de EMAs com o poder do **"efeito bola de neve"** para maximizar seus lucros no trading de longo prazo!   **Estratégia Principal:**   - Opera usando um **cruzamento de EMAs (8 e 12)** para identificar tendências fortes.   - Melhor desempenho em prazos maiores (ótimo em **EURUSD 1H**, mas funciona em qualquer par e timefra
BtcUsd H1 Edge Engine
Ari Jaakko Tapani Hautala
Experts
BTCUSD H1 Edge Engine — Filtered Breakout & Trend EA for Bitcoin This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for BTCUSD on H1 , first built and stress-tested in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading. The idea is simple: Catch strong Bitcoin moves after volatility expansion Filter out as much crypto noise as possible Control risk per trade and at account level It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns. Drawdowns and losing streaks are
Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert
Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
4.43 (28)
Experts
Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert is an Expert Advisor for automated trading of XAUUSD (Gold) on the M6 timeframe. It is based on structural market concepts from the ICT methodology: Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, and Market Structure Shifts. The algorithm looks for valid setups during the London and New York sessions, applying trend filtering, volatility-based risk control, and adaptive profit logic. Official channel (for question relatives to the EA) https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldictorderbl
FREE
GoldenNight
Marcos Maia
Experts
GoldenNight is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAUUSD during the calm night session. The strategy is straightforward, and the code is robust. The EA may open multiple long trades between 19 :00 and 23:00 , with a grid feature allowing for one additional trade to optimize entries. An adaptive trailing stop mechanism is implemented, utilizing a built-in ATR (Average True Range) indicator to dynamically adjust stop-loss levels. The default settings are calibrated for XAUUSD
XAU Miraculos
Thiago De Oliveira Silva
Experts
XAU$ MIRACULOS - Expert Advisor Profissional SISTEMA COMPLETO DE TRADING PARA OURO (XAUUSD) O XAU$ Miraculos é um Expert Advisor profissional desenvolvido  especificamente para operar XAUUSD (Ouro), combinando 14 estratégias  técnicas avançadas em um único sistema inteligente com gestão de  risco sofisticada. CARACTERÍSTICAS PR
RSI Trend Pro EA
Amine Khattouti
5 (1)
Experts
Overview The RSI TrendMaster EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum signals with a trend confirmation filter based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) . The Expert Advisor dynamically adjusts position size according to the selected risk percentage and calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using the Average True Range (ATR) . This allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Simple Stochastic MT5 EA
Graham Kaiya
Experts
Simple Stochastic MT5 EA  - Overbought and Oversold Based Expert Advisor - This Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the   Stochastic Oscillator. - Based on the pre-set settings (as shown in the attached screenshots) the EA will place trades: Simply explained; - The expert advisor will enter a BUY trade when the stochastic K-period crosses above the D-period and  both the periods are still below the low level. - The expert advisor will enter a SELL trade when the stochastic K-period crosses below th
SafeGuard Trader EA
Marin Stoyanov
4 (1)
Experts
FREE SafeGuard Trader EA  - Professional Trend Following Strategy Created by EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio , this free trading robot implements a professional trend-following strategy with built-in safety features to protect your account. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our knowledge base . Key Strategy Features: Combines ADX and Bulls Power indicators for precise entry signals Advanced exit strategy based on price action analys
FREE
IndexFlow
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
1 (1)
Experts
IndexFlow é uma versão demo que simula as funcionalidades do MiniFullIndexTrader, um robô automatizado projetado para negociação nos índices da B3, incluindo WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Esta edição gratuita permite explorar suas capacidades apenas em contas demo, com validade de 30 dias a partir do primeiro uso. Ideal para testar o desempenho automatizado nos mercados da B3, oferece uma visão inicial das operações do robô. Esta é uma simulação com recursos restritos, e a negociação em conta rea
FREE
LR Channel EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
O LR Channel EA usa um canal de Regressão Linear para executar a estratégia e gerar um  Sinal de entrada no mercado. Este setup é frequentemente usado por traders profissionais Ao redor do mundo. Se queres um EA seguro, o LR Channel EA é pra você. O LR Channel EA não usa AI ou martingale, não faz milagres, mas é seguro. Os resultados Aqui apresentados nas imagens são de (out of Sample), portanto, muito mais confiável. O LR Channel EA foi submetido a um longo período de mais de dez anos de Backte
Mafio
Kyaw Zan Tun
Experts
Mafio EA – Smart Trading with Modified Moving Average & Fibonacci Logic Mafio EA is an Expert Advisor built on a powerful combination of Modified Moving Averages and Fibonacci-based strategies to identify potential market opportunities. This EA is designed with a focus on precision and adaptability for changing market conditions. Important Notice Past performance does not guarantee future results. The fact that Mafio EA performed well in previous tests does not mean it will always remain pro
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (5)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
Robot Scalping Specialist XAUUSD
Jinarto
Experts
EA351 – Multi-Entry Momentum Scalper (MT5) EA351 is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scanning and multi-position entries on M5 timeframe , optimized for 0.01 lot trading. The EA continuously scans the market; when all conditions are met, it can open multiple positions (pyramiding) to maximize momentum moves. When profit grows, the EA manages the trade using trailing protection , and it can exit on reversal to protect gains. Key Features Timeframe: M5 (recommended) Default
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Gold Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
Robot XAUUSD MT5 Gold Scalper EA355 O EA355 foi criado para traders que querem um scalper de XAUUSD disciplinado, baseado em regras e focado na qualidade das operações, não em entradas aleatórias. Ele só opera quando o mercado mostra momentum real e, em seguida, gerencia as posições com filtros rigorosos para evitar condições desfavoráveis. Por que os compradores escolhem o EA355 Entradas com foco em qualidade Motor de sinais multifator (momentum, volatilidade, força de tendência e confirmação
Best Scalping XAUUSD 22x in 1 Year
Jinarto
Experts
EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks , and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS. Key Features: XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1 Mul
Robot Scalping Gold Trend
Jinarto
Experts
KING GOLD 3.40 (MT5) — XAUUSD Micro Scalper KING GOLD 3.40 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA is optimized for small lot trading and focuses on short-term entries under suitable market conditions. Recommended settings: Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1–M5 (depends on broker conditions) Lot size: 0.01 (example) Account type: Hedging Minimum deposit: from 300 USD (recommended for margin safety) Testing note: This product has been tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strateg
Robot AI Scalping Trend XauUSD
Jinarto
Experts
Robot AI Scalping XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for short-term scalping and can operate using hedging multi-position execution to follow momentum and manage trades dynamically. Key Features Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) – MT5 Account Type: Hedging (supports multiple positions per symbol) Strategy Style: Scalping / momentum-based execution Multi-Position: Yes (multiple entries may occur depending on market conditions
King Gold Xauusd Trend Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
King Gold XAUUSD Trend Scalper is an automated MT5 Expert Advisor focused on trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a strict trend + momentum breakout logic and multiple safety protections. It is designed to trade selectively (not “always in the market”) and avoid low-quality conditions such as wide spread or weak volatility. What This EA Does Trades XAUUSD using a trend + momentum confirmation approach Executes only on new candle / new bar to reduce noise entries Uses market condition filters to avoid “ra
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário