Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters

<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1>





<h2>Overview</h2>

<p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p>





<h2>Key Features</h2>

<ul>

<li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li>

<li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li>

<li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Optional ADX filter to trade only in trending markets</li>

<li><strong>Risk Management</strong>: Configurable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop</li>

<li><strong>Flexible Settings</strong>: Adjustable parameters for different trading styles</li>

</ul>





<h2>How It Works</h2>

<p>The EA monitors moving average crossovers on each new bar:</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>BUY Signal</strong>: When fast MA crosses above slow MA + RSI not overbought + ADX shows trend strength</li>

<li><strong>SELL Signal</strong>: When fast MA crosses below slow MA + RSI not oversold + ADX shows trend strength</li>

</ul>





<h2>Input Parameters</h2>

<h3>MA Parameters</h3>

<ul>

<li><strong>Fast MA Period</strong> (10): Period for fast moving average</li>

<li><strong>Slow MA Period</strong> (20): Period for slow moving average</li>

<li><strong>MA Method</strong> (SMA): Type of moving average (SMA, EMA, etc.)</li>

</ul>





<h3>Filter Parameters</h3>

<ul>

<li><strong>Use RSI Filter</strong> (true): Enable/disable RSI filter</li>

<li><strong>RSI Period</strong> (14): RSI calculation period</li>

<li><strong>RSI Overbought</strong> (70): RSI level considered overbought</li>

<li><strong>RSI Oversold</strong> (30): RSI level considered oversold</li>

<li><strong>Use ADX Filter</strong> (true): Enable/disable ADX filter</li>

<li><strong>ADX Period</strong> (14): ADX calculation period</li>

<li><strong>ADX Level</strong> (25): Minimum ADX level for trending market</li>

</ul>





<h3>Risk Management</h3>

<ul>

<li><strong>Lot Size</strong> (0.01): Fixed lot size for trades</li>

<li><strong>Stop Loss</strong> (100): Stop loss in points</li>

<li><strong>Take Profit</strong> (200): Take profit in points</li>

<li><strong>Use Trailing Stop</strong> (true): Enable/disable trailing stop</li>

<li><strong>Trail Start</strong> (50): Profit in points to activate trailing</li>

<li><strong>Trail Step</strong> (20): Step for trailing stop in points</li>

</ul>





<h3>EA Settings</h3>

<ul>

<li><strong>Magic Number</strong> (20251225): Unique identifier for EA trades</li>

<li><strong>Slippage</strong> (3): Maximum slippage in points</li>

<li><strong>Enable Logging</strong> (true): Enable/disable detailed logging</li>

</ul>





<h2>Installation</h2>

<ol>

<li>Download the .ex5 file</li>

<li>Copy it to MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts\</li>

<li>Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh Navigator</li>

<li>Attach the EA to a chart</li>

<li>Configure parameters as needed</li>

</ol>





<h2>Recommended Settings</h2>

<p><strong>For EURUSD M15:</strong> Fast MA = 8, Slow MA = 21, Use both filters enabled</p>

<p><strong>For XAUUSD H1:</strong> Fast MA = 12, Slow MA = 26, Use ADX filter only</p>





<h2>Backtesting</h2>

<p>For backtesting, use "Every tick based on real ticks" mode with at least 3 months of data. The EA works best on trending currency pairs.</p>





<h2>Important Notes</h2>

<ul>

<li>This is an automated trading system - use at your own risk</li>

<li>Past performance does not guarantee future results</li>

<li>Test thoroughly on demo account before live trading</li>

<li>Adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance</li>

</ul>





<h2>Support</h2>

<p>For questions or support, please use the Product Discussion section on MQL5 Market.</p>