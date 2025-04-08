Aklamavo RSI Crossover Advanced Robot

This EA is an RSI Crossover Trading System with advanced position management features. This is not one of those EAs with fake/manipulated test results out there. RSI Crossover Advanced Robot is robust and suitable for traders who want automated RSI-based trading with professional-grade position management. It's particularly useful in trending markets where RSI signals can provide reliable entry and exit points.

Recommended settings tested with 1HR timeframe using ICMarkets Tickers on 3 years historical data:

RSI - Period=3. USTEC, XLK, QCOM, MSFT, USDJPY, EURGBP, BAC, AUDUSD, AUDJPY.

RSI - Period=10. USDJPY, APPL, TSLA, EURUSD, USDCHF, BAC, XLK, USDCAD.

RSI - Period=18. USTEC, USDJPY, AUDJPY, BAC, XLK, USDCAD, EURGBP, USDCHF.

RSI - Period=21. USTEC, USDCAD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, XLK.

Core Trading Strategies

1. Single RSI Strategy

Entry : Opens BUY when RSI > Middle Level (default 50), SELL when RSI < Middle Level

Exit Options : Exit when opposite signal appears (RSI crosses to opposite side) Exit when RSI crosses the middle level (50)



2. Dual RSI Crossover Strategy

Entry : Opens BUY when Fast RSI crosses above Slow RSI AND both are above Middle Level (50)

Exit : Opens SELL when Fast RSI crosses below Slow RSI AND both are below Middle Level (50)

More conservative than single RSI as it requires two confirmations

Key Features:

Position Management

Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable in points Trailing Stop System: Can activate immediately or after reaching a percentage of TP distance

Adjustable trailing distance and step size

Optional breakeven stop activation Advanced SL Adjustment: Can adjust original SL when trailing activates (e.g., move to breakeven)

Option to lock adjusted SL so trailing doesn't move it further Re-entry System: After TP is hit, waits for candle to close above/below TP price before re-entering

Only re-enters if RSI remains in same direction

Added Manual Confirmation Settings: ShowTradeAlerts : Enable/disable popup alerts

RequireManualConfirmation : Enable/disable manual confirmation

SendEmailAlerts: Send email notifications

SendPushNotifications: Send push notifications

T rading Scope Control

Can trade on all charts or limit to only the current chart's symbol/timeframe

Useful for running multiple instances without interference

Exit Behaviors

Configurable exit triggers based on RSI signals

Can exit on opposite signals or middle crosses

Risk Management

Magic number for trade identification

Configurable lot size

Point-based SL/TP calculations

Trade commentary for easy tracking

Use Cases