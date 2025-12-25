TrendFuze Pro
- 지표
- Mohd Feroze
- 버전: 1.0
TrendFuze Pro
Precision Manual Trading Dashboard for Clear, Confident Decisions
❌ Stop guessing the trend
❌ Stop reacting to conflicting indicators
✅ Trade with structure, confirmation, and clarity
🧠 What Is TrendFuze Pro?
TrendFuze Pro is a free manual trading dashboard designed to help traders make clearer decisions by combining trend direction, momentum, and candle confirmation into a single visual system.
This tool does not trade automatically. It supports traders by reducing analysis overload and highlighting higher-probability market conditions in real time.
❓ Why Most Traders Struggle
- Entering trades too late
- Trading against the dominant trend
- Reacting to incomplete or conflicting signals
TrendFuze Pro addresses this by fusing higher-timeframe trend bias with precise entry momentum, while blocking low-quality setups.
🔥 How It Works – The Fusion Logic
1️⃣ Trend Bias (Big Picture)
Dynamic EMA analysis helps identify the prevailing market direction, reducing counter-trend trades.
2️⃣ Momentum Filter (Entry Timing)
Stochastic logic highlights potential entry zones:
• Oversold → Buy interest
• Overbought → Sell interest
3️⃣ Candle Confirmation Filter
If trend and momentum align but the current candle contradicts the setup, the dashboard displays WAIT to avoid premature entries.
🚦 How to Read the Dashboard
- 🟢 GREEN – BUY
Trend bullish + Momentum oversold + Bullish candle
- 🔴 RED – SELL
Trend bearish + Momentum overbought + Bearish candle
- ⚫ DARK – WAIT
Market indecision or low-probability conditions
- 🟤 WARNING – PREPARE
Setup forming, waiting for confirmation
🚀 Key Features
- Premium Dark UI – Clean, non-intrusive interface
- Auto Timeframe Detection – Works from M1 to Monthly
- Live Alerts – Push, sound, and pop-up notifications
- Status Pulse – Confirms the scanner is active and processing ticks
⚙️ Customizable Settings
- Trend timeframe (fixed or auto)
- Signal timeframe (fixed or auto)
- Alert controls (Push / Sound / Pop-ups)
- Candle confirmation ON / OFF
- Fully adjustable EMA and Stochastic parameters
👤 Who Is This Tool For?
- ✔ Manual traders
- ✔ Price-action traders
- ✔ Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders
- ✔ Traders who want confirmation, not automation
Not suitable for:
• Fully automated trading
• “Set & forget” systems
• Traders expecting guaranteed profits
🆓 License & Usage
TrendFuze Pro is provided FREE as a decision-support tool. Users are encouraged to test on demo accounts first and apply proper risk management.
📩 Support & Other Products
For questions, feedback, or support, you may contact me directly via MQL5 private messages.
You may also explore my other Expert Advisors, including automated systems designed for specific market conditions and trading styles.
⚠️ Important Notice
TrendFuze Pro is a manual decision-support tool only. It does not open or close trades automatically. All trading decisions and risk management remain the trader’s responsibility.
Author:
Mohd Feroze (Feroze)
Trader & MQL5 Developer