TrendFuze Pro

Precision Manual Trading Dashboard for Clear, Confident Decisions

❌ Stop guessing the trend

❌ Stop reacting to conflicting indicators

✅ Trade with structure, confirmation, and clarity

🧠 What Is TrendFuze Pro?

TrendFuze Pro is a free manual trading dashboard designed to help traders make clearer decisions by combining trend direction, momentum, and candle confirmation into a single visual system.

This tool does not trade automatically. It supports traders by reducing analysis overload and highlighting higher-probability market conditions in real time.

❓ Why Most Traders Struggle

Entering trades too late

Trading against the dominant trend

Reacting to incomplete or conflicting signals

TrendFuze Pro addresses this by fusing higher-timeframe trend bias with precise entry momentum, while blocking low-quality setups.

🔥 How It Works – The Fusion Logic

1️⃣ Trend Bias (Big Picture)

Dynamic EMA analysis helps identify the prevailing market direction, reducing counter-trend trades.

2️⃣ Momentum Filter (Entry Timing)

Stochastic logic highlights potential entry zones:

• Oversold → Buy interest

• Overbought → Sell interest

3️⃣ Candle Confirmation Filter

If trend and momentum align but the current candle contradicts the setup, the dashboard displays WAIT to avoid premature entries.

🚦 How to Read the Dashboard

🟢 GREEN – BUY

Trend bullish + Momentum oversold + Bullish candle

🔴 RED – SELL

Trend bearish + Momentum overbought + Bearish candle

⚫ DARK – WAIT

Market indecision or low-probability conditions

🟤 WARNING – PREPARE

Setup forming, waiting for confirmation

🚀 Key Features

Premium Dark UI – Clean, non-intrusive interface

– Works from M1 to Monthly

– Push, sound, and pop-up notifications

– Push, sound, and pop-up notifications Status Pulse – Confirms the scanner is active and processing ticks

⚙️ Customizable Settings

Trend timeframe (fixed or auto)

Signal timeframe (fixed or auto)

Alert controls (Push / Sound / Pop-ups)

Candle confirmation ON / OFF

Fully adjustable EMA and Stochastic parameters

👤 Who Is This Tool For?

✔ Manual traders

✔ Price-action traders

✔ Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

✔ Traders who want confirmation, not automation

Not suitable for:

• Fully automated trading

• “Set & forget” systems

• Traders expecting guaranteed profits

🆓 License & Usage

TrendFuze Pro is provided FREE as a decision-support tool. Users are encouraged to test on demo accounts first and apply proper risk management.

📩 Support & Other Products

For questions, feedback, or support, you may contact me directly via MQL5 private messages.

You may also explore my other Expert Advisors, including automated systems designed for specific market conditions and trading styles.

⚠️ Important Notice

TrendFuze Pro is a manual decision-support tool only. It does not open or close trades automatically. All trading decisions and risk management remain the trader’s responsibility.

Author:

Mohd Feroze (Feroze)

Trader & MQL5 Developer