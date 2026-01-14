Gold Reaper X – Professional Gold Scalping EA (XAUUSD)

Gold Reaper X is a high-frequency automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is optimized for brokers offering low spreads and fast execution.

The EA combines a higher-timeframe H1 trend filter with an adaptive recovery grid logic, allowing it to trade short-term volatility while adjusting to changing market conditions.

Key Features

Adaptive Profit Target System – Automatically scales take-profit targets relative to lot size and market movement.

– Automatically scales take-profit targets relative to lot size and market movement. Survival Mode (Drawdown Protection) – When drawdown exceeds a defined level, the EA switches to capital preservation mode and prioritizes basket recovery toward breakeven.

– When drawdown exceeds a defined level, the EA switches to capital preservation mode and prioritizes basket recovery toward breakeven. 30% Hard Equity Stop – Trading is forcefully stopped if account equity drawdown reaches 30%, providing an additional safety layer.

– Trading is forcefully stopped if account equity drawdown reaches 30%, providing an additional safety layer. Trend-Filtered Entries – Trades are aligned with the H1 market direction to reduce counter-trend exposure.

– Trades are aligned with the H1 market direction to reduce counter-trend exposure. Weekend Protection – Optional Friday close to reduce weekend gap risk.

– Optional Friday close to reduce weekend gap risk. Real-Time Dashboard – Displays EA status, daily P/L, drawdown, and active trade layers.

Strategy Tester Example

Results shown are based on MT5 Strategy Tester under specific conditions. Performance may vary depending on broker, spread, execution, and settings.

Initial Deposit: $3,000

Net Profit: $71,182

Profit Factor: 1.44

Recovery Factor: 4.97

Win Rate: ~67%

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M1

M1 Account Type: ECN / RAW / Low-Spread

ECN / RAW / Low-Spread Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (0.01 lot)

Recommended Deposit: $3,000+ (0.01 lot for lower risk)

Installation

Open XAUUSD chart on M1 Attach Gold Reaper X to the chart Keep default settings ( InitialLot = 0.01 ) Enable Algo Trading

Support, Updates & Other Products

24/7 support via MQL5 private messages

Free updates for all buyers

Risk-based set files available on request

🔗 Developer Profile:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ferozemd/seller

Risk Warning:

Gold Reaper X uses a recovery/grid-based trading logic and includes safety mechanisms such as Survival Mode and a 30% Hard Equity Stop. Despite these protections, trading Gold involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.