Daily PnL Notifier
- 유틸리티
- Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
- 버전: 1.0
🔔 Daily PnL Notifier – Get Telegram alerts when your daily profit or loss target is reached!
Looking for a simple, fast, and reliable way to monitor your daily performance on MetaTrader 5?
Daily PnL Notifier is the tool you need.
✔️ Key features:
Sends an instant Telegram notification when your account hits a custom profit or loss threshold.
Fully customizable: you set your own daily gain or loss limits.
Ultra simple: minimal interface, no useless settings.
Works on all accounts (demo or live) – 1 chart = 1 account tracked.
Lightweight, fast, and does not affect your trading performance.
🎯 Whether you're a manual or algorithmic trader, this tool helps you stay in control of your daily risk, even remotely.
📲 No more guessing – get notified directly on your phone via Telegram.
➡️ Easy to set up (instructions included) – Fast support if needed.