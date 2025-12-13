Apex StopLoss Manager

MT5 Script – Stop Loss Control Utility

Overview

Apex StopLoss Manager is a trade management script for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide precise, rule-based control over Stop Loss behavior on existing open positions.

The script focuses on manual execution and accuracy.

It does not use automated trading logic, does not open trades, and runs once per attachment.

Core Functionality

The script provides two independent Stop Loss control functions, both enabled only through explicit user input.

Breakeven Adjustment

The script can move Stop Loss to a calculated breakeven level that accounts for spread and execution costs.

When enabled, breakeven is applied only to positions already in profit.

An automatic spread-based buffer can be used, or a fixed buffer can be defined manually.

This prevents breakeven trades from closing at a loss due to spread.

Stop Loss Removal

The script can remove the Stop Loss from selected positions when explicitly enabled by the user.

No Stop Loss is removed unless this option is manually activated.

Trade Selection

Actions are applied only to positions that meet the selected criteria.

Positions that do not match the conditions are ignored.

Execution Behavior

The script executes once per run and evaluates each position independently.

All modifications are validated before being applied.

Important Notes

This product is a script, not an Expert Advisor.

It does not open trades, manage strategies, or generate signals.

All actions require explicit user configuration and manual execution.