Lock and Peel Pro Advanced Risk Manager

Advanced Breakeven & Partial Close Manager

MT5 Script – One-Click Trade Management

Overview

Advanced Breakeven & Partial Close Manager is a trade management script for MetaTrader 5.

It works only on existing open positions and applies actions strictly based on user-defined rules.

The script runs once per attachment and performs only the actions explicitly enabled in the inputs.

It does not run in the background, does not trade automatically, and does not generate signals.

Core Functionality

The script provides controlled breakeven and partial close management while maintaining strict safety rules.

Breakeven Management

When enabled, the script can move Stop Loss to a calculated breakeven level after a minimum profit is reached.

An optional profit buffer can be added beyond the entry price.

Breakeven is applied above entry price for Buy positions and below entry price for Sell positions.

All Stop Loss changes are validated to ensure the new level improves the existing one.

Partial Close Management

The script can perform a single partial close per execution by closing a fixed percentage of the original position volume.

It verifies that the remaining volume stays above the minimum allowed size.

By default, partial closes apply only to profitable positions, with an optional setting to allow partial closes on losing trades.

Trade Selection Rules

Actions are applied only to positions that match all enabled filters.

Filters include symbol selection (current chart or all symbols), order type, Magic Number, and position comment.

Any position that does not meet the selected criteria is ignored.

Safety Checks

Before applying any modification, the script verifies that trading is enabled, AutoTrading is active, and the position meets all rule conditions.

Market price must already be beyond the new breakeven level, symbol precision is respected, and invalid or unfavorable modifications are prevented.

Intended Use

This script is designed for manual traders who manage multiple open positions and prefer precise, rule-based execution.

It is suitable for traders using breakeven and scaling-out techniques who want control without automation.

Important Notes

This product is a script, not an Expert Advisor.

It does not open trades, analyze market direction, or generate trading signals.

All actions require explicit user configuration before execution.