Bneu Trade Manager
- 유틸리티
- Marvinson Salavia Caballero
- 버전: 1.0
Professional Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5
Bneu Trade Manager is a comprehensive trading panel engineered to streamline trade management and enhance your trading workflow. This complimentary tool delivers professional-grade functionality designed to optimize risk management, trade execution efficiency, and trading setup visualization.
🎯 Core Benefits
- Visual SL/TP Management – Utilize intuitive drag-and-drop horizontal lines directly on your chart to establish stop loss and take profit levels. Precisely visualize exit points prior to trade execution.
- Automated Lot Calculation – The panel dynamically calculates optimal lot sizes based on your specified risk percentage or fixed monetary amount, eliminating manual calculations and estimation errors.
- One-Click Order Execution – Instantly execute BUY or SELL orders with pre-calculated lot sizes, ideal for rapid market entry.
- Real-Time Risk Metrics – Monitor your risk exposure in both pips and monetary values before trade placement, facilitating transparent and informed decision-making.
- Visual Profit/Loss Zones – Color-coded chart blocks provide immediate visual representation of potential profit (green) and loss (red) areas.
- Rapid Action Controls – Manage all open positions efficiently with dedicated one-click functions: Breakeven, Close 50%, and Close All.
- Integrated Account Overview – Track real-time account metrics including balance, equity, floating P/L, and active trade status.
✨ Primary Features
- Interactive drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with automated pip calculation
- Risk calculator supporting percentage-based or fixed-dollar risk parameters
- Risk computation based on account balance or equity
- Automatic lot sizing with broker validation protocols
- Visual profit/loss zone display directly on trading charts
- Instant BUY/SELL execution interface
- Consolidated breakeven positioning functionality
- Partial position closure (50%) capability
- Complete position liquidation control
- Real-time account information monitoring
- Spread and price differential tracking
- Trade direction indication (BUY/SELL signaling)
- Lot size validation with precautionary alerts
📋 Configuration Parameters
Panel Settings
- Panel X position – Horizontal chart placement coordinate (default: 20)
- Panel Y position – Vertical chart placement coordinate (default: 20)
Risk Management Settings
- Risk calculation mode – Selection between Percentage of Account or Fixed Monetary Amount
- Apply risk on – Computation basis: Account Balance or Current Equity
- Risk value – Risk tolerance expressed in percentage or monetary terms (default: 1.0)
- Fixed lots – Employ fixed lot sizing instead of risk-based calculation (0 = risk-based, default: 0.0)
- Default SL in pips – Predefined stop loss distance (default: 100)
- Default TP in pips – Predefined take profit distance (default: 200)
Trade Execution Settings
- Magic number – Unique trade identifier for EA-generated transactions (default: 123456)
- Max slippage – Maximum permissible slippage in points (default: 30)
- Trade comment – Annotation appended to all executed trades (default: "TM")
Display Configuration
- Show SL/TP lines on chart – Toggle draggable line visibility (default: true)
- SL line color – Stop loss line color specification (default: Red)
- TP line color – Take profit line color specification (default: Lime)
Visualization Module
- Show Open/SL/TP visual block – Display profit/loss zones on chart (default: true)
- Buy block color – Color scheme for buy position profit zones
- Sell block color – Color scheme for sell position profit zones
- Block opacity – Transparency adjustment (0-255 scale, default: 50)
🚀 Operational Guidelines
- Risk Configuration – Input your risk tolerance ($ or %) in the designated Risk field
- SL/TP Adjustment – Drag the red (SL) and green (TP) chart lines to desired levels, or manually input pip values
- Lot Verification – Validate the automatically calculated lot size, noting any system warnings
- Trade Execution – Select BUY or SELL to initiate your position
- Position Management – Utilize quick-action controls for ongoing trade management
💡 Ideal For
- Manual traders seeking professional-grade tools
- Novice traders developing risk management proficiency
- Traders evaluating comprehensive features prior to upgrade consideration
- Practitioners requiring visual SL/TP management interfaces
- Traders prioritizing automated lot size computation
⚠️ Essential Considerations
- This represents the complimentary version containing core functionality
- PRO features are visible within input parameters but remain inactive
- Upgrade to PRO version for advanced automation and enhanced risk protection
- Conduct thorough testing on demonstration accounts prior to live implementation
- Implement prudent risk management practices – never exceed tolerable loss thresholds
PRO Version Upgrade – Unlock advanced capabilities including automated breakeven, trailing stop mechanisms, enhanced risk protection, proprietary firm presets, and expanded functionality.