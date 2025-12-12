Smart Bulk SL Setter

MT5 Script – Bulk Stop Loss Management

Overview

Smart Bulk SL Setter is a trade management script for MetaTrader 5 designed to modify the Stop Loss level of multiple existing open positions at once.

The script executes once per attachment and applies a user-defined Stop Loss price based on selected filters.

It does not run in the background, does not open trades, and does not generate signals.

Core Functionality

The script allows setting a unified Stop Loss level for multiple positions in a single execution.

Users can choose to apply the Stop Loss to Buy positions only, Sell positions only, or all open positions.

The action can be limited to the current chart symbol or extended to all symbols with open positions.

Only the Stop Loss level is modified.

Existing Take Profit levels remain unchanged.

Execution Behavior

Stop Loss modification requests are sent efficiently for all eligible positions.

The script tracks how many positions have been successfully updated during execution.

Each position is evaluated independently, and positions that do not meet the selected criteria are ignored.

Intended Use

This script is intended for manual traders who manage multiple open positions and require fast, consistent Stop Loss adjustments.

It is suitable for risk management scenarios where bulk Stop Loss control is required without automation.

Important Notes

This product is a script, not an Expert Advisor.

It works only on existing open positions.

It does not open trades, analyze market conditions, or generate trading signals.

All actions require explicit user configuration