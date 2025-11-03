XauBtc Bot

⭐ XAUBTC PRO — Precision Trend Engine for XAUUSD & BTCUSD Institutional-style breakout automation engineered for accuracy, discipline, and controlled risk. XAUBTC PRO is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for H1 breakout trading, with its strongest and most consistent results observed on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD. It combines strict volatility filters, multi-layered validation, and a refined execution model to capture only high-quality trend opportunities.

Unlike high-frequency systems, XAUBTC PRO was engineered for precision over volume. On average, the algorithm executes approximately 2–4 trades per month, focusing solely on setups that meet its full confluence criteria. This selective behavior is intentional—reflecting the same disciplined approach used by institutional breakout and momentum desks.

The latest evolution of XAUBTC PRO reinforces its risk and capital protection framework, incorporating a more resilient trailing structure, conservative position sizing logic, and additional safeguards designed to better adapt to real-market execution conditions.

XAUBTC PRO does not use martingale, grid, averaging, arbitrage, or any high-risk recovery techniques. It is a controlled, single-entry system built for long-term sustainability and capital efficiency.

🔥 Key Features Optimized for H1 breakout trading, with best performance observed on XAUUSD and BTCUSD

Extremely selective strategy: ~3 trades per month on average

High-precision trend and volatility filtering

Pending breakout entries to reduce noise and false signals

Early Stop Loss tightening after the first H1 candle to reduce exposure

Dynamic trailing activation after meaningful price expansion

Momentum-based trailing logic designed to protect gains efficiently

Two position sizing modes:

• Fixed Lot Mode • Percent-Risk Mode (recommended for consistency)

🆕 Latest Risk & Stability Enhancements

Worst-Case Risk-Based Position Sizing (Risk % Mode): Position size is calculated using a conservative worst-case stop-loss model that better reflects broker constraints, volatility, and execution conditions, helping to avoid risk underestimation.

Equity Guard Protection: An additional safety layer monitors equity behavior and can temporarily restrict new entries during abnormal drawdown phases, improving robustness during unfavorable market conditions.

These enhancements are designed to improve real-world survivability—not just backtest performance.

📈 Backtest Performance Overview (YTD) (Simulated with real ticks on multiple reputable brokers)

Profit Factor: 9–12+ (depending on risk configuration)

Exceptionally low historical drawdown (commonly <3% in recommended mode)

Smooth, professional-grade equity curve

High trade accuracy during sustained momentum phases

Stable monthly behavior with minimal noise trades

These results highlight robustness across varying volatility environments—an essential characteristic for long-term automated strategies.

🛡️ Risk & Protection Architecture

ATR-based Stop Loss with volatility awareness

Automatic SL reduction after the first candle if momentum does not develop

Precision trailing system activated only after meaningful price expansion

Broker-distance compliance (StopLevel / FreezeLevel handling)

No grid, no lot multiplication, no hidden risk mechanisms

XAUBTC PRO is designed for survivability and disciplined growth—not aggressive or unstable tactics.

⚙️ Capital & Position Sizing Recommendations

To ensure proper execution and avoid missed trades due to minimum volume or margin constraints, the following guidelines are strongly recommended:

🔹 Using Percent-Risk Mode (Recommended) Minimum suggested account balance: $1,000 USD

This mode dynamically sizes positions using a conservative worst-case stop-loss model. Smaller balances may result in position sizes being rounded down to zero, which is a protective behavior of the EA.

🔹 Small Accounts (~$500 USD) Recommended configuration:

• Fixed Lot Mode • Lot size: 0.01

This allows the strategy logic to operate correctly while keeping risk controlled. Smaller accounts are naturally more sensitive to volatility and execution costs.

🧠 Who Should Use XAUBTC PRO?

Traders who prefer low-frequency, high-quality opportunities

Investors seeking structured, low-stress automation

Users who value capital preservation and controlled drawdowns

Traders looking for a “set-and-manage” EA that avoids overtrading and noise

⚠️ Disclaimers

Best results have been observed on XAUUSD and BTCUSD. Running the EA on other symbols may produce inconsistent behavior.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions change and no EA can ensure profitability.

Trading involves risk, including potential loss of capital. Always test on a demo account before trading live.

No profit guarantee is implied or provided. XAUBTC PRO is a tool for structured execution—not a promise of returns.

You are fully responsible for your risk settings, capital allocation, and broker choice.

🚀 XAUBTC PRO — Precision, Discipline, and Intelligent Trend Trading Only a handful of trades per month. Only the strongest signals. Only structured, professional automation designed for real markets.