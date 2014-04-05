Auto Optimized RSI MT5

Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations.

The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading.

Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels based on real price behavior and backtested trade results. It tracks performance metrics like win rate, drawdown, and average profit/loss—allowing it to adapt over time to what really works in current market conditions.

The indicator places Buy and Sell arrows when optimized RSI levels are crossed, helping traders identify high-probability entry zones.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO RECEIVE BONUS TOOLS AND TRADING TIPS!

Wishing you success and confident trading!


