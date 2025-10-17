Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram.

This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel.

Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially closed.

You can customize the message format to include: instrument, trade direction, volume, entry and exit prices, SL/TP levels, and results in points and money. It also supports adding hashtags and comments, and choosing between server or local time.

The plugin works directly via the Telegram Bot API, without any third-party services. To connect, simply provide your bot token and the ID of the desired chat or channel.

Key advantages:



Fully automated trade notifications;

Flexible message formatting and sending frequency;

Support for all order types;

Option to maintain public or private trade statistics.

The plugin is ideal for signal channels, prop trading offices, team trade journals, and transparent real-time trade tracking.