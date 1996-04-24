Institution Grade Manual Trade Management

🔹 Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine

Manual Trading. Machine Discipline.

The Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is an institutional-grade manual trade management system designed to protect traders from emotional mistakes — without taking control away from them.

You decide when to enter.
The engine decides how the trade is managed.

🧠 What It Does

This system continuously monitors your manual trades and enforces professional-level trade management rules in real time:

  • Smart Breakeven logic

  • R-based trailing stop execution

  • Partial profit management

  • Spread & volatility protection

  • Daily drawdown kill-switch

  • Institutional-style trade analytics

No signal selling.
No auto-entries.
No over-optimization.

Just discipline, structure, and protection.

🛡️ Built Like an Institutional Risk Engine

Every trade is treated like a professional desk trade:

  • Trailing activates only after breakeven AND required R-multiple

  • UI status always matches real execution logic

  • High-spread and volatility spikes automatically pause management

  • Daily drawdown protection shuts everything down when limits are hit

If the UI says WAITING, nothing happens.
If it says ACTIVE, rules are enforced — instantly.

📊 Professional Live Dashboard

A clean, non-distracting on-chart dashboard shows:

  • Trade status (R, MAE/MFE, BE, Trailing)

  • Risk environment (Spread, ATR, Volatility)

  • Session context (Asia / London / NY)

  • Entry conditions snapshot (RSI, ATR, VWAP distance)

No clutter. No noise. Just clarity.

👤 Who This Is For

✔ Manual traders
✔ Prop firm traders
✔ Discipline-focused traders
✔ Traders who already have an edge but lose to execution errors

❌ Not a signal system
❌ Not a martingale or grid bot

⚙️ Key Philosophy

You control decisions.
The engine controls discipline.

This is not an auto-trader.
This is a guardian for your capital.

🚀 Summary

If you want:

  • Cleaner executions

  • Emotion-free trade management

  • Institutional-style risk enforcement

  • Full control without chaos

Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is built for exactly that


추천 제품
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
유틸리티
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
Apex Trade Manager with Trailling sl
Gadhavi Hardikkumar
유틸리티
이 도구는 거래 관리에 도움이 됩니다. 목표 1, 2, 3을 포인트 단위로 설정하고, 이 목표가에 청산하고자 하는 랏 수의 백분율을 설정할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어 목표 1, 2, 3을 5달러, 10달러, 15달러로 설정하고, 각 랏 수를 40%, 30%, 30%로 설정했습니다. 이제 4220달러에서 xauusd에 0.1랏으로 진입하면, 목표 5달러에 0.04랏, 목표 10달러에 0.03랏, 나머지 수량은 목표 15달러에 청산됩니다. 손절매는 포인트 단위로도 설정할 수 있습니다. 손절매와 목표는 거래 체결 시 자동으로 설정됩니다. 또한, 추적 손절매 조건이 있어 tp1에 도달하면 sl이 진입 지점으로 이동하고, tp2에 도달하면 sl이 tp1로 이동할 수 있습니다. 이 조건을 켜고 끌 수 있습니다. 차트에는 tp와 sl의 모든 세부 정보를 보여주는 패널이 있어서 포인트를 쉽게 볼 수 있습니다.
LT Ajuste Diario
Thiago Duarte
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
This is a tool in script type. It shows in chart the actual and/or past day ajust price in a horizontal line. The symbol name and it expiration must be set up according to the actual parameters. The lines appearance are fully customizable. You need to authorize the B3 url on MT5 configurations:  www2.bmf.com.br. You need this to the tool can work. This is a tool for brazilian B3 market only!
FREE
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
유틸리티
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Scorpion 74 MT5
Eslam Salman
유틸리티
# Higher-Lower Pending Bot - Advanced Multi-Pending Orders System ## Revolutionize Your Trading with Smart Pending Order Automation Welcome to the **Higher-Lower Pending Bot** - the most sophisticated pending order management system available on MQL5. Designed for traders who want to maximize opportunities while minimizing manual effort, this EA combines intelligent order placement with comprehensive profit tracking in one powerful package. ## What Makes Our Bot Unique? ### Smart D
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol
Rajesh Kumar Nait
유틸리티
다중 통화 이전 캔들 또는 이전 막대 스캐너를 사용하면 지표 설정에서 선택한 사용자 정의 기간으로 다중 기호 차트를 스캔할 수 있습니다. 제품 기준 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78657 전날 고가, 전주 고가, 전월 고저 또는 사용자 정의 기간에 대한 다중 기호를 스캔하는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. 이전 4시간 차트 고저 노이즈를 필터링하고 가격이 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때 방향 알림을 제공합니다. 전략은 간단합니다. 전날, 주 또는 월 최고가에 도달하면 5분과 같은 더 짧은 시간 내에 가격이 거부되는 것으로 보입니다. 다양한 경고 유형을 선택하는 옵션이 있습니다. 밀리초 단위로 스캔할 빈도를 선택하고 설정할 수 있습니다. 1000은 시장 시계의 모든 기호를 매초마다 검색한다는 의미입니다. 제품 특징 1. 터미널 알림 2. 이메일 알림 3. 푸시 알림
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
유틸리티
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier 는 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 강력한 전문가 어드바이저로, Telegram 메시징 플랫폼을 통해 실시간 거래 알림과 포괄적인 보고서를 제공하여 트레이딩 경험을 향상시킵니다. 시그널 제공자 및 트레이너에게 이상적인 이 도구는 계정에서 수동으로 또는 다른 EA에 의해 이루어진 거래를 복사하며, 사용자 정의 가능한 알림, 고급 거래 관리, 성과 통찰력을 위한 사용자 친화적인 대시보드를 제공합니다. 트레이딩 로직에 의존하지 않고 구독자와의 커뮤니케이션을 간소화합니다. 참고 : MT4 버전은 여기에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다: MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT4 자세한 문서는 여기에서 확인하세요: 설정 및 입력 가이드 기능: 쉬운 Telegram API 통합: 계정 내 거래 활동 및 드로다운 제한에 대한 즉시 알림을 Telegram 채널로 전송합니다. HTML 이모지 코드 지원: 입력에서 시그널 헤더와 설명을 완전히
TradingX Hotkeys
Johannes Stephanus Lombard
유틸리티
Inputs Available Lotsizes Partial Close % You can change lotsizes as you require On an open chart click once to select chart to be able to use hotkeys on specific chart. All Pairs can be used with this expert We created this expert to be able to still trade C300 with a 0.06 Lotsize If you enter a 0.6 lot and close 0.90% you can trade with 0.06 Lot Keys to be used: B -Buy S -Sell C -Close Profitable D -Breakeven (Note if stoploss is set it won't break even) P -Partial close X -Close all
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
혁신적인 Trades Time Manager로 손쉽게 거래 루틴을 관리하세요. 이 강력한 도구는 지정된 시간에 주문 실행을 자동화하여 거래 방식을 변화시킵니다. 수동 개입 없이 구매에서 주문 설정에 이르기까지 다양한 거래 작업을 위한 개인화된 작업 목록을 만드십시오. 거래 시간 관리자 설치 및 입력 가이드 EA에 대한 알림을 받으려면 MT4/MT5 터미널에 URL을 추가하십시오(스크린샷 참조). MT4 버전       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5 버전       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 수동 모니터링에 작별을 고하고 간소화된 효율성을 수용하십시오. 직관적인 인터페이스를 통해 기호, 실행 시간, 가격, 손절매(SL), 이익실현(TP) 포인트 및 로트 크기를 포함한 정확한 매개변수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 도구의 유연성은 시장 행동과 일치하는 적응형 반복 옵션으로 강조됩니
EA Close position at server time
Abdullah Kamauseng
유틸리티
This EA help traders close their open positions at a specific MT5 server time before news or before ending of H4 timeframe of the morning New York session to protect their profit or prevent from unexpected loss. The default setting is 19:30 (HH:MM) and you can adjust as require to fit trading strategies. It very user friendly where contain only single input parameter to specify a time that position will be closed.  
Trading Panel GoldBurstPad Pro MT5
Michael Pieter George Daada
유틸리티
GoldBurst Pad Pro MT5 엔트리 패널 GoldBurst Pro 는 속도, 통제력, 그리고 깔끔한 체결 을 요구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MetaTrader 5용 **전문 수동 트레이드 패널(Expert Advisor)**입니다. 이것은 자동 수익 로봇이 아닙니다. 차트에서 직접 트레이딩 플랜을 더 빠르고 일관되게 실행 할 수 있도록 돕는 정밀 체결 도구 입니다. 로트 사이즈, SL/TP(포인트), 레이어 수를 미리 설정 한 후 세팅이 완성되면 한 번의 클릭으로 즉시 실행 할 수 있습니다. 스캘핑, 단타(Intraday), 빠른 시장 환경, 반복적인 주문 창을 피하고 싶은 규율 있는 수동 트레이더 에게 이상적입니다. 주요 기능 (Key Features) 1) 원클릭 실행 (One-Click Execution) 사전 설정된 로트, SL, TP, 레이어 기준으로 즉시 BUY / SELL 실행 2) 다중 엔트리 레이어링 (Multi-Entry Layering) 한 번의 클
Super Trading Assistant Pro
Zi Fu Fu
유틸리티
거래원 여러분 안녕하세요!저는 당신의 거래 조수입니다.더 이상 말하지 말고, 내가 너에게 나의 특기를 알려줄게. 1.나는 당신의 창고를 관리하는 데 능숙하다, 당신이 어느 쪽에서 주문하든, 나는 가장 먼저 당신을 도와 합리적인 손실 방지선과 이동 손실 방지선을 추가할 수 있습니다. 2.나는 너를 도와 상승과 하락을 회피하고 원칙을 지키지 못하는 인간성의 약점을 근원적으로 근절할 수 있다. 3. 귀하가 참고할 수 있도록 최적 지점에서 귀하의 모바일 MT5 클라이언트에 알림 메시지를 보냅니다. 물론 귀하는 모바일 장치 내의 MetaTrader 5 APP의 MetaQuotes ID를 MetaTrader 5 클라이언트 --> 옵션 --> 알림 --> MetaQuotes ID의 편집 상자에 등록하고 알림 지점 확인을 눌러야 합니다. 4. 정책 테스트에서 수동 시뮬레이션 디스크 연습을 잘 지원합니다. 5. 저에게 연락하면 추가 AI 보조 클라이언트 슈퍼 보조 프로그램을 얻을 수 있습니다. 참
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
유틸리티
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
유틸리티
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Scroll Manager 5
Mohammad Badere
지표
Hello ! If you scroll in one chart, all charts will be scrolled If you change the time frame in one chart, it will change in all charts Of course, you can turn this feature on or off All the charts in which you want changes to be applied are specified through ID in the indicator settings You can scroll the charts of different time frames in two ways at the same time 1: Coordinated based on time That is, 1 hour candle is 60 candles one minute back 2: scroll in the form of number of candles That i
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
유틸리티
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
SMG Guard Pro
Tanawut Wongmanee
유틸리티
Smart Money Guardian The Ultimate Trade Manager & Equity Protection Expert Transform your manual trading with professional-grade discipline. Smart Money Guardian is not just a tool; it is your "Digital CEO" that manages every trade with mathematical precision, protecting your capital from emotional decisions and unexpected market volatility. ️ Why Choose Smart Money Guardian? Most manual traders fail due to a lack of exit discipline and poor risk management. This EA solves that by automating
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub
George Liviu Geambasu
5 (1)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub   is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Telegram, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Telegram account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates Setup guide A setup guide is available here . Key Features: Instan
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
유틸리티
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
유틸리티
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Gerenciador de ordens manuais
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
유틸리티
Robot Manual Order Manager is a tool that allows you to automatically include Stop Loss, Breakeven, Take Profit and partials in open trades. Be it a market order or a limit order. Besides, it automatically conducts your trade, moving your stop or ending trades, according to the parameters you choose. To make your operations more effective, the Manual Orders Manager Robot has several indicators that can be configured to work on your trade. Among the options you can count on the features: Conducti
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
유틸리티
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
유틸리티
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Keyboard Trader
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
유틸리티
Keyboard Trader   is a tool designed for ultra-fast trading in   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   using   keyboard shortcuts . Here’s a concise description of its features: Swift Execution : Keyboard Trader allows you to execute orders rapidly without clicking. You can use keyboard shortcuts to efficiently open and close positions. Ideal for News Trading : Given the need for quick action during news events, this tool is particularly useful for trading during high volatility moments. Customizable Hotkeys : T
Get news5
Aleksander Gladkov
유틸리티
Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer You can attach the utility to any chart with any time frame; just one is enough to support indicators
Keyboard ScalpMaster Pro
Guenter Seidner
유틸리티
한국어 (Korean) YouTube 설명 영상: https://youtu.be/OJXERVs405g Keyboard Scalper Pro – 도구 설명 Keyboard Scalper Pro는 수동 스캘핑 거래 보조 프로그램 으로, 키보드 단축키만을 사용해 거래를 실행하고 관리 할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 이를 통해 빠르고 정확하며 집중도 높은 트레이딩 이 가능합니다. 이 도구는 거래 결정을 자동화하지 않습니다 . 모든 동작은 사전에 설정된 키를 통해 트레이더가 직접 수동으로 실행 합니다. 단축키 기능 설명 W – Buy Market 사전에 설정된 리스크 또는 랏 사이즈를 사용하여, 현재 종목에 즉시 시장가 매수 포지션을 엽니다. S – Sell Market 사전에 설정된 리스크 또는 랏 사이즈를 사용하여, 현재 종목에 즉시 시장가 매도 포지션을 엽니다. E – Break-Even 해당 종목의 모든 열린 포지션의 평균 진입가 를 기준으로 스탑로스를 본전(Break-
A Simple and Practical Order Entry Panel
Shou Xin Geng
유틸리티
This Order Risk Control Panel is designed with the core concept of "Simple, Efficient and Accurate Risk Control". Tailor-made for all types of traders, whether they are beginners or experienced professionals, it allows for quick mastery and realization of refined risk management in every trade. The panel deeply integrates risk control logic into the entire order placement process, fundamentally addressing the pain points of "cumbersome risk control settings and delayed operations" in traditiona
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
유틸리티
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
MT5 Instant Telegram Notifier
Muhammad Iqbal
유틸리티
This is an utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to send notifications to a Telegram bot regarding trading activity on the terminal. The EA monitors changes in positions and orders, then sends structured messages to specified Telegram chats through the Telegram Bot API. It can optionally include chart screenshots when positions are opened. The EA uses the WebRequest function to communicate with the Telegram API. No additional servers or external services are required. Main Features Position Activity
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
유틸리티
가입한 모든 채널에서 (개인 및 제한된 채널 포함) 시그널을 바로 MT5로 복사합니다.   이 도구는 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 거래를 관리하고 모니터하는 데 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용할 수 있습니다! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT4 버전 | 디스코드 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하십시오. Telegram To MT5 수신기는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! Telegram To MT5 특징 여러 채널에서 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 개인 및 제한된 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않습니다.   (원하는 경우에는 사용할 수 있습니다) 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트로 거래합니다. 특정 심볼을 제외합니다. 모든 신호를 복사할지 또는 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의할지 선택할 수 있습니다. 모든 신호를 인
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
유틸리티
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts: 여러 시장을 동시에 모니터링하고 중요한 기회를 놓치지 마세요 개요 Custom Alerts 는 여러 종목에 걸쳐 잠재적 트레이딩 기회를 한눈에 파악하고자 하는 트레이더를 위한 동적인 솔루션입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power와 같은 Stein Investments의 주요 도구들과 통합되어, 여러 차트를 오가거나 기회를 놓치는 일 없이 중요한 시장 변화를 자동으로 알림으로 제공합니다. 이제 브로커가 제공하는 모든 자산군을 지원하며, 기호를 입력할 필요 없이 자산 유형만 선택하면 설정이 완료됩니다. 1. Custom Alerts가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 올인원 시장 모니터링 • Custom Alerts 는 외환, 금속, 암호화폐, 지수, 주식(브로커가 지원하는 경우)까지 다양한 자산군의 신호를 수집하고 통합합니다. • 여러 차트를 전환할 필요 없이 하나의 창에서 명확한 알림을 받아보
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
유틸리티
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5용 암호화폐 차트 통합 도구 개요 Crypto Charting for MT5는 WebSocket을 통해 실시간 OHLC 차트 데이터를 제공합니다. 여러 거래소를 지원하며 MT5에서 자동으로 데이터가 동기화됩니다. 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 차트 자동 역사 데이터 업데이트 네트워크 중단 시 예약된 동기화 모든 MT5 타임프레임 지원 OHLCV 데이터 지원 전략 테스터 지원 자동 재연결 기능 지원 거래소 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 추가 정보 Crypto Ticks 라는 별도 제품에서 틱 데이터와 오더북 정보를 제공합니다. 참고 사항 DLL 미사용, VPS 환경에 적합합니다. Strategy Tester에서는 WebRequest 기능이 작동하지 않습니다. 데모가 필요하신 경우 MQL5의 개인 메시지를 통해 문의하십시오. Full
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
유틸리티
Professional Footprint Chart EA - Complete Order Flow Trading Suite DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK WHEN TESTING  See What Market Makers See! The most comprehensive order flow analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Get institutional-grade volume analysis, real-time DOM, Time & Sales, and intelligent trade signals - all in one powerful EA. 6 Professional Panels - Complete order flow analysis suite Real-Time Tick Data - Live bid/ask volume at every price level Automatic Imbalance Detection - Spot
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
유틸리티
다기능 도구: 로트 계산기, 그리드 주문, R/R 비율, 트레이드 관리자, 수급 구역, 가격 행동 등 데모 버전   |   사용자 설명서 트레이드 어시스턴트   는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다 :   여기에서 데모 버전을 다운로드  하여 유틸리티 를 테스트하세요. 질문/개선 아이디어/버그 발견 시 연락주세요 MT4 버전이 필요하시면 여기 에서 이용 가능합니다 거래   프로세스 를 간소화, 가속화, 자동화하세요. 이   대시보드 로 표준 터미널 기능을 확장합니다. 트레이딩 패널은  모든 거래 상품에서 작동: 외환, 주식, 지수, 암호화폐 등. 1. 새 거래 개시 : 로트 / 위험 / RR 계산 : 수동 거래를 위한 위험 관리 로트 계산기 (위험 크기 기반 거래량 계산) 위험 계산기 (로트 크기 기반 위험 금액) 위험 대비 보상   비율 그리드 주문:  + 동적 간격 옵션, 로트 분할 옵션 주문 활성화 트리거, + 매수 스톱리밋 / 매도 스톱리밋 가상 SL, 가상 TP (숨김
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
유틸리티
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
유틸리티
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Alert Signal Trading MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
유틸리티
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT5 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get   Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high q
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
Click and Go Trade Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
유틸리티
Click and Go Trade Manager: The Ultimate MT5 Execution Suite Precision Execution. Professional Performance Tracking. Total Control. In the world of   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT, and high-frequency scalping,   precision is your only edge.   Most traders lose not because their analysis is wrong, but because their execution is slow and their psychology is undisciplined. The Hard Truth:   If you are still manually calculating lot sizes or dragging lines while the price moves against you,   you
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Cool Martingale Pro EA
Truong Ve Quyen
유틸리티
Cool Martingale EA – Smart Hedging and Auto Trading Cool Martingale EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for continuous trading on the attached chart symbol (e.g. XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY). The EA implements a smart hedging Martingale strategy with flexible inputs, margin protection, and an on-chart control panel for real-time adjustments. Key Features Automatic Buy/Sell hedging with Martingale multiplier Fully customizable parameters: lot size, gap distance, multiplier, TP points,
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Orderflow WMA
Ithban P S
지표
OrderFlow WMA v2.0 – Flow-Weighted Trend Indicator OrderFlow WMA v2.0 is a next-generation flow-weighted moving average designed to go beyond traditional EMA/WMA logic by integrating volume pressure, candle intent, and momentum acceleration into a single adaptive trend line. Unlike standard moving averages that treat every candle equally, OrderFlow WMA dynamically adjusts its weighting using: Tick-volume normalization Candle body dominance (directional intent) Momentum slope and acceleration Thi
FREE
EmaSuperRealtimeIntent
Ithban P S
지표
EMA Intent Engine is a next-move market intelligence indicator designed to answer one question most traders struggle with: what is the market most likely to do next? Instead of lagging EMA crossovers or buy/sell arrows, it analyzes how price behaves around EMA—body vs wick dominance, reaction strength, follow-through quality, compression, and volatility context—to classify market intent into clear states such as genuine trend acceptance, fake or mechanical trends, liquidity traps, mean-reversion
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변